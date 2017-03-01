Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 (919 Views)

ABUJA—The Federal Government has approved the temporary closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with effect from midnight of March 7 to pave way for rehabilitation of the runway for six weeks.

Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Saleh Dunoma, who announced this, yesterday, said the airport would be re-opened for operations on April 19, 2017.

Dunoma stated further that due to the temporary closure, Kaduna Airport, which had been upgraded to international status, would serve as the alternate from March 8 till the completion of the rehabilitation.

He said: “Normal operations will re-commence at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on the 19th April, 2017.

“The Authority has put in place necessary facilities that will ensure the safety and security of all airport users and seamless facilitation at the Kaduna International Airport.

He appealed to air passengers to be patient with FAAN “as we continue to upgrade our facilities in compliance with NCAA and ICAO Annexes, which bothers on security and safety at the airports.

Why do I have this funny feeling that someone is about to be flown into the country wrapped in a golden mat? 4 Likes

You have that feeling because you watch too much cartoon 6 Likes

goro chewing, burukutu sipping, cow herding, fura selling baste....., oh sorry i taught the headline is about bubu

Soon We will be told Buhari cannot come back to the country because he cannot land in Abuja. APC will do everything to cover their shame, but they cannot do it for ever. 1 Like

It's well



Whatever work they are doing should be done faster

Okene grass is not good for your health. Okene grass is not good for your health.

. hope they are not pulling yaradua stunts. . hope they are not pulling yaradua stunts. 1 Like

Fg let ur 6 weeks be 6 weeks





Paranoia will not make you feel or do better , try and think positive donfemo:

Soon We will be told Buhari cannot come back to the country because he cannot land in Abuja. APC will do everything to cover their shame, but they cannot do it for ever. Just one day , For just one day , please use senseParanoia will not make you feel or do better , try and think positive 1 Like 1 Share

I have a question, why didn't they build another lane and then start using it before closing the other one for repairs? 2 Likes

Just humble yourself there. Just humble yourself there.

Fg let ur 6 weeks be 6 weeks ok ok

Just humble yourself there.

stop wishing others death. we are nothing but pencil in the hands of our creators. stop wishing others death. we are nothing but pencil in the hands of our creators. 1 Like

Paranoia will not make you feel or do better , try and think positive

Its either you do not read or you are incredibly stupid because Kaduna Airport is now an alternative and the Abuja Airport will be re-opened for operations on April 19, 2017. Its either you do not read or you are incredibly stupid because Kaduna Airport is now an alternative and the Abuja Airport will be re-opened for operations on April 19, 2017.

stop wishing others death. we are nothing but pencil in the hands of our creators. I never wish anyone death.





Except you're wishing someone death. I never wish anyone death.Except you're wishing someone death.

u are stupid in a good way. but I swear u are very funny. laugh won kill me... chai! sorry for the insult tho u are stupid in a good way. but I swear u are very funny. laugh won kill me... chai! sorry for the insult tho

Herdsmen ti take over

Finally....he's been flown back

stop wishing others death. we are nothing but pencil in the hands of our creators.

