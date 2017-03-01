₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by Easy023(m): 9:02am
ABUJA—The Federal Government has approved the temporary closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with effect from midnight of March 7 to pave way for rehabilitation of the runway for six weeks.
Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Saleh Dunoma, who announced this, yesterday, said the airport would be re-opened for operations on April 19, 2017.
Dunoma stated further that due to the temporary closure, Kaduna Airport, which had been upgraded to international status, would serve as the alternate from March 8 till the completion of the rehabilitation.
He said: “Normal operations will re-commence at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on the 19th April, 2017.
“The Authority has put in place necessary facilities that will ensure the safety and security of all airport users and seamless facilitation at the Kaduna International Airport.
He appealed to air passengers to be patient with FAAN “as we continue to upgrade our facilities in compliance with NCAA and ICAO Annexes, which bothers on security and safety at the airports.
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by Easy023(m): 9:03am
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by xstry(m): 9:04am
Okay.
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by CplusJason(m): 9:16am
Why do I have this funny feeling that someone is about to be flown into the country wrapped in a golden mat?
4 Likes
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by Iamwrath: 9:29am
You have that feeling because you watch too much cartoon
CplusJason:
6 Likes
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by brunofarad(m): 9:35am
Ok
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by u11ae1013: 9:35am
goro chewing, burukutu sipping, cow herding, fura selling baste....., oh sorry i taught the headline is about bubu
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by donfemo(m): 9:35am
Soon We will be told Buhari cannot come back to the country because he cannot land in Abuja. APC will do everything to cover their shame, but they cannot do it for ever.
1 Like
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by Lazyreporta(m): 9:36am
It's well
Na only international dou
Local dey work
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by Masquerade7: 9:36am
Good
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by jesus500(m): 9:36am
Whatever work they are doing should be done faster
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by DONSMITH123(m): 9:36am
CplusJason:
Okene grass is not good for your health.
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by fineboynl: 9:37am
. . hope they are not pulling yaradua stunts.
1 Like
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by olusola200: 9:38am
Fg let ur 6 weeks be 6 weeks
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by Iamwrath: 9:38am
Just one day , For just one day , please use sense
Paranoia will not make you feel or do better , try and think positive
donfemo:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by ritababe(f): 9:38am
I have a question, why didn't they build another lane and then start using it before closing the other one for repairs?
2 Likes
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by zikagold: 9:39am
OK
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by CplusJason(m): 9:40am
DONSMITH123:Those whose palm-kernels were cracked for them by a benevolent spirit should not forget to be humble.
Just humble yourself there.
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by zikagold: 9:41am
olusola200:ok
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by DONSMITH123(m): 9:42am
CplusJason:
stop wishing others death. we are nothing but pencil in the hands of our creators.
1 Like
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by Yugosng(m): 9:43am
ok
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by donfemo(m): 9:43am
Iamwrath:
Its either you do not read or you are incredibly stupid because Kaduna Airport is now an alternative and the Abuja Airport will be re-opened for operations on April 19, 2017.
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by CplusJason(m): 9:45am
DONSMITH123:I never wish anyone death.
Except you're wishing someone death.
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by Opelwonder: 9:46am
CplusJason:u are stupid in a good way. but I swear u are very funny. laugh won kill me... chai! sorry for the insult tho
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by InvestinOwerri(m): 9:46am
Herdsmen ti take over
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by killsmith(m): 9:48am
Finally....he's been flown back
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by maskid(m): 9:48am
DONSMITH123:
Sharap dia
|Re: FG Okays Closure Of Abuja Airport Midnight March 7 by maskid(m): 9:49am
donfemo:
Dnt mind the torso
(0) (Reply)
