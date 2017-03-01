Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo (6187 Views)

Joke Silva And Her Son, Gbenga Jacobs Step Out Together / Ronke Shonde: Joke Silva And Kate Henshaw React / Olu Jacob, Joke Silva And Kids In Lovely New Family Picture (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



Veteran Nollywood Actress and wife of Olu Jacobs, shared this photo with her late dad in celebration of his posthumous birthday!



Source:- Veteran Nollywood Actress and wife of Olu Jacobs, shared this photo with her late dad in celebration of his posthumous birthday!Source:- http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/veteran-actress-joke-silva-shares.html 2 Likes 1 Share

Just wow!

Wow! 1 Like

OK.

How Vaseline crew jumps into thread expecting to see this 1 Like

dats life... but pls who is joke Silva.

here in kambodia we only know bubu d call centre representative... he is always receiving calls!

This old man resemble saraki 2 Likes

It has tayed that she's is fine. 1 Like

Nice pic... ...An handsome Father, and a Beautiful Daughter..

Not only saraki,why not osinbajo.bros look well.

So much like Bukky Saraki.

Good old times..

Back when Africans were proud to be black... 1 Like

A touching reminder that in the long run, we'll all leave behind memories.



May GOD help us make more people smile

Black is beautiful!

Ever pretty

lovely

Just like bishop David Oyedepo and his lovely wife.

Beautiful pics