Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo
|Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by TheArticleNG(m): 11:28am
Veteran Nollywood Actress and wife of Olu Jacobs, shared this photo with her late dad in celebration of his posthumous birthday!
Source:- http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/veteran-actress-joke-silva-shares.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by Mimienudles(f): 11:31am
Just wow!
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by Mimienudles(f): 11:33am
Wow!
1 Like
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by Mavin1(m): 12:12pm
OK.
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by ThinkWISELY(m): 12:13pm
How Vaseline crew jumps into thread expecting to see this
1 Like
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by chinex276(m): 12:13pm
dats life... but pls who is joke Silva.
here in kambodia we only know bubu d call centre representative... he is always receiving calls!
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by karimcarim(m): 12:13pm
This old man resemble saraki
2 Likes
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by Mister2: 12:15pm
It has tayed that she's is fine.
1 Like
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by TIDDOLL(m): 12:17pm
Nice pic... ...An handsome Father, and a Beautiful Daughter..
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by wessey(m): 12:17pm
Not only saraki,why not osinbajo.bros look well.
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by Btruth: 12:19pm
So much like Bukky Saraki.
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by fhelihx: 12:19pm
Good old times..
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by LorDBolton: 12:20pm
Back when Africans were proud to be black...
1 Like
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by alignacademy(m): 12:20pm
A touching reminder that in the long run, we'll all leave behind memories.
May GOD help us make more people smile
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by DoyenExchange: 12:23pm
Black is beautiful!
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by obagangan: 12:24pm
Ever pretty
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by segebase(m): 12:24pm
lovely
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by CplusJason(m): 12:40pm
Just like bishop David Oyedepo and his lovely wife.
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by Chetimah(m): 1:02pm
Beautiful pics
|Re: Joke Silva And Her Late Dad In Throwback Photo by olive2000: 1:10pm
Whao! I love this
(0) (Reply)
