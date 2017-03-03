₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai
Audu Maikori will be prosecuted – El-Rufai
By Tonye Bakare | 03 March 2017 | 9:18 am
Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai
Chocolate City co-founder, Audu Maikori, was recently arrested by the police over a series of tweets he sent to his followers, alleging that some students of the Kaduna State College of Education had been killed by Fulani herdsmen in Southern Kaduna.
He is currently out on bail but Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, speaking at the on-going Social Media Week 2017 on Thursday, said the music mogul will face the full brunt of the law for publishing “fake stories and pictures.”
“We are going to prosecute him. He was arrested. His statement has been taken. He is on bail. He is going to be prosecuted. His fate will be decided by a judge,” El-Rufai said.
While insisting that he had no personal grouse against Audu, the governor noted that prosecuting him would serve as a deterrent to people who spread untrue information on social media and would help rein in the scourge of fake news.
He said, “It is not personal. I have nothing against him. In fact, he has worked with the state government in the past. But I’m not going to sit as the governor of Kaduna state and allow anyone to post or tweet anything that leads to loss of lives without consequences.”
Audu, El-Rufai said, was informed about the untrue nature of his posts but still doubled down on them.
“He posted fake pictures of Boko Haram attacks, Rwandan genocide, as Southern Kaduna killings. It is totally irresponsible to do that.
“Even when it was pointed out to him that the information was untrue, he still posted that he stood by his story. He questioned the authenticity of the press statement. He was totally and completely irresponsible.”
The music mogul and lawyer was arrested on February 17, by policemen attached to the inspector-general’s monitoring and intelligence team, over ‘inciting comments’ he made on social media on Southern Kaduna killings.
In a series of tweets on January 23, he alleged that five students of Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya, Kafanchan, were murdered by Fulani herdsmen.
“My driver’s younger brother and five others students of College of Education, Gidan Waya, were ambushed and killed by herdsmen yesterday #SouthernKaduna,” he said in one of the tweets.
But the school’s management denied that any of its students was killed. Kaduna State also condemned the misinformation and vowed to prosecute rumour peddlers.
Maikori later apologised for the wrong information contained in his tweets, claiming that he was misled by his driver, who himself was an indigene of Southern Kaduna. The driver, he said, was handed over to the police after he (Maikori) decided to further investigate the story to “ensure that all the facts of the case and evidence were presented to the authorities.”
“I hereby tender an unreserved and sincere apology to the Management of the College of Education, Gidan Waya, His Excellency the Governor of Kaduna State and the Kaduna State Government, and also to the people of Southern Kaduna and the Fulani community and also VANGUARD newspapers, whose source was my driver, for the false statement by my driver which I also publicized believing same to be true,” Maikori said in a statement on February 5.
He was arrested shortly afterwards.
Southern Kaduna, recently for a couple of months, was a scene of bloody conflicts between suspected Fulani herdsmen and indigenes of the area, with scores of the residents killed. The conflicts forced the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew on Zangon Kataf which was only relaxed on February 4 to “6 pm and 6 am”
http://t.guardian.ng/news/audu-maikori-will-be-prosecuted-el-rufai/
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by nzeobi(m):
make sure you prosecute him alongside those your fulani brothers your you gave money
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by Keneking:
Amazing decision
UP NORTH
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by Mynd44:
He should get his lawyers and defend himself in court. Let the law decide his fate.
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by NASTYNASOSO:
The Message is clear be very carefull of stuff you post around in the social Media.
You might just be posting yourself to Jail.
Front Page Please
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by DLondonboiy:
look at ELrufai... just look at this small man!
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by Wiseandtrue(f):
Mtcheeeeeeew this Elrufai with his archaic ways.
What happen to freedom of speech.
Agreed Audu posted a wrong information why not use the same means to refute or counter his claims
Then summon him and tell him his mistakes.
Publish it to create deterrent for others who might want to tow that line
Power shall
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by Horlaidex(m):
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by kinmanj:
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by stexsy(m):
Useless governor. This is a man that twitted lies upon lies against GEJ. Now he cant swallow lies again.
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by rusher14:
Prosecuted not persecuted.
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by yungengr(m):
do dat quickly oh before dey spoil our name
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by izzou(m):
Which day did Prosecution and Persecution mean the same?
I support his
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by holluwai(m):
Sounds personal to me even if he said it isn't.
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by vecman22(m):
I think is very wrong to go online and post news which are not true..
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by cloudyskygrind(m):
Sounding all tough huh? Little man hellrufai
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by myners007:
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by pweshboi(m):
This is to all bloggers and false rumour mongers.... Verify your news and the source very well before publishing. A misleading news can cause a lot of chaos withing 5mins with the advent of social media. We all should be careful
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by Waspy(m):
ElRufai comes across as a tyrant. It comes in handy for him. But Thanks goodness, he's not a military administrator or a Royal ruler
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by coolscott(m):
So who is the driver that supplied him that fake story, deliberately saying his brother was among the 5 killed so that his boss, a popular figure will believe him and do whatever?
I am interested in knowing his name.
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by bajeen:
He ought to be prosecuted.
|Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by emerich: 11:57am
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by emerich:
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by drsugar:
I've seen things like 'F*cK TRUMP' 'F*CK CLINTON' 'Trump Sex tape' 'Hillary is a pedophile' 'Hillary is a child trafficker' and the likes of such with supporting articles online. Even though most of this things might be untrue, I av never heard of anyone of these people trying to look for scapegoats to persecute online.
Says much about our level of thinking and priorities.
Same set of people were the ones spreading rumors that GEJ was training some snipers to kill opposition in 2014, now they are so thin-skinned. Hypocrisy at its height
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by ehikwe22:
Persecution
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by PassingShot(m):
The guy was stubbornly irresponsible.
Twitter is not Nairaland.
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by ladja2013:
Keneking:
A very strong warning to those people even on Nairaland and other social media who indulge in recklessly posting fake news ,vulgar languages,more worrisome are the "delinquents adults". Be sure of what u post .
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by ehie(f):
the vindictiveness of el rufai and fulani is legendary, Maikori should go on exile, because they will destroy him, wicked people in high places,
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by Arielle:
Op please can you change 'persecuted' in the title to 'prosecuted'? They mean different things.
Poor guy. Maybe he was honestly misled. We need to be careful the information we pass on. Especially in these times
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by Keneking:
ladja2013:
So why quote me?
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by Oktoberfest:
Mainwhile the animals doing the killings are getting paid by el rufai and walking freely....
Re: Audu Maikori Will Be Prosecuted - El-rufai by ehie(f):
i dont even undertand the rage, where is the outage of the Fulanis killing southern Kaduna, you are picking on Maikori because he has no political clout and you are in power, failing to realise you had power once and were out of it..i shudder to think of El Rufai as president, it will be terrible
