CBN Targets N200/$ Parallel Market Rate / The High Value Of The Naira In The Eighties (Picture Proof) / Offloading Of Dollars Triggers Massive Naira Appreciation At Parallel Market

The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by uche87(m): 11:49am
In his article titled "Fundamentals of Nigerian Economy and the Political Economy of Foreign Currency Manipulation" Dr. Olugbemiga Afolabi has explained the embarrassing instability suffered by the greenback in exchange for the U.S dollars.

Read the insightful piece below:

Looking at the above title tells us that there are several connections between an economy or economic life of a country and foreign currency, especially the dollar in an increasing globalized world.

A country’s economy at its base represent the total package of day to day life (daily living) and how income and expenditure of individuals and groups are structured. It is a system and processes that defines the wealth and poverty of individuals and nations. Without being too simplistic, a country economic structures and processes captures the essence and existence of any given people of a particular country.

That explains why some countries would, ceteris paribus, remain backroom players and some would remain the front runner, given the competitive edge inbuilt in economic processes and systems, intra and inter states. That explains the wealth and poverty of nations, apologies to Adam Smith, Acemoglu and Robinson.

The above preamble would readily suggest to the reader that economic issues are better not to be left to the whims and caprices of the novice, nor should they be left to those who are faint-hearted to take important and hard decisions to better the lot of the generality of the people. Directly important to an economic systems and processes are institutions and structures as well the quality of individuals who are charged with managing these processes and systems.

A cursory look at those charged with managing the Nigerian economy inspires no confidence. They themselves radiates little or no confidence. At the risk of sounding unmerciful, when you have HND and BSC holders managing the size of the Nigerian economy with potential for growth, then what you are likely to have is a stunted growth and uninspiring performance, both of the managers and the economy. The institutions they head are often like them, uninspiring and under-performing. This is aside the systemic corruption that permeates individual, private and public life, including institutions, especially those charged with the economic management.

However, the problem goes beyond the managers at different levels. The fundamentals of the Nigerian economy shows it to be a buying and selling economy, or what the average trader calls buy and sell. In other words, Nigeria operates a buy and sell economy. That forms the basis of Nigerian economic life, structure and process wise.

Let me quickly explain that by structure, Nigerian economic institutions are built to buy and sell and this, successive governments and economic managers have continued to maintain and redefined to suit each successive government without fundamentally altering its nature, features and character. We have argued elsewhere and severally too, that, even though this buy and sell economic structure was instigated and built by colonial interlopers, Nigerian rulers and economic managers have not only perpetuated this structure, they have manage to even bastardized the structures to abysmal levels, especially during Jonathan era.

In concrete terms, Nigeria had always been relying on commodity products like Cocoa, Groundnut, Coal and now, crude Oil to sell at cheap prices and buy technological products at very exorbitant prices, creating a permanent unequal and unfavourable terms and balance of trade, to the near fixed disadvantage to Nigeria. These structures in clear terms are Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria and other government created financial institutions. These is not to exempt individual, group and quasi government institutions outside the government. They fall into the same category of institutions that buy and sell.

By process, we mean the orientation, attitude and manifest consciousness that permeates and pervades the individual, social and state towards the Nigerian economy. Everyone has been conditioned to think in terms of buy and sell, not to create and manufacture. This explains why everyone is selling maize, food and ‘pure water’ at the lowest economic level; establishing schools and churches/mosques, etc at the middle level; and, joining politics/selling votes, currency traders and influence peddling. Almost everyone is now a currency dealer and speculator as well MMM participant/dealer.

Thus, the buy and sell process shows why everyone sell the same goods and services on every street corner; proliferation of schools and churches/mosques; wants to join politics and crudely accumulate wealth, explains do or die politics, and every Yinka, Nnamdi and Dogo now trade in foreign currencies, otherwise known as forex (fx).

When Buhari government came to power, fx was much lower and was trading around 205 naira to a dollar. What sustained the naira then was the high price of crude oil at the international market, excessive looting resulting in excess liquidity in the system (unhinged corruption) and proliferate spending, especially on elections and vote buying.

Dollar became the medium of exchange. It was a case of postponing the evil day and/or waiting for the economic bubble to burst. However, the rental or buy and sell economic structures and process predates Jonathan administration. It has continued apace since Buhari’s government came to power, made worse by his government try and error economic policy, low crude oil price and low quality of personnel managing the economy. More alarmingly is the failure of successive government, including Buhari’s to attempt a restructuring of the Nigerian economy away from buy and sell economy to a manufacturing industrial economy. Such restructuring of the economy would involve economic and political economy thinkers and not just run of the mill NHD and BSC that currently pervades the corridors of economic decision making. Nigeria have a long way to go.

In light of the above, we argue that the recent intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the forex market is not sustainable on many fronts and indications are already pointing to that. As of today (03-03-2017) the naira has started falling again (450-8 to a dollar) reversing its recent short-lived gains (see abokifx.com). Due to a combination of individual, systemic and governmental structures and process, we ask, how long will CBN continue to supply dollars to the forex market in view of volatility of oil price, foreign reserve and structure of international economic system?

At whose cost is the intervention and manipulation? What are the opportunity cost in terms of infrastructures and peoples welfare? What about inside trading and round tripping? While economic purists and Utopian academic idealists would argue that currency (fx) intervention by governmental agencies like CBN is positive as a regulator, we posit that such interventions are part of currency manipulations that we only serve as a stop gap and generally fall into same category of currency manipulations that often occurs in a buy and sell economy with no longer term benefits, except the fundamentals of the economy are changed.

Afolabi, Olugbemiga Samuel PhD

Political Science lecturer, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Source: http://www.tori.ng/news/55359/fundamentals-of-nigerian-economy-and-the-political.html

Mods Pls lets educate people

5 Likes

Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Jeffrey12(m): 12:31pm
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Adex001(m): 12:31pm
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by AntiWailer: 12:31pm
Nice piece.
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by lafuria1(m): 12:31pm
kinda of true, i didnt read the article sha.

9 Likes

Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by tohshine(f): 12:32pm
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Lordsocrates: 12:32pm
I blame the govt for this...
China has banned all forms of Ponzi scheme and wonder banks, and is in good control of its economy.

but in Nigeria, everyone wants to convert all the naira they have into bitcoin, billion coin, iPhone gift token etc... all this place pressure on the naira, as every tom, dick and harry is now demanding for the dollar, and the economic rule that once there is high demand, value shoots up... comes into plane... and no matter the amount of dollar pumped in, people will still rush to buy and convert to all these wonder banks.

and Nigerians instead of working will rather pump in the money, go back home to sleep, and pray for the value of their currency to fall, so that they make more money...

We are the ones contributing to our misfortune..but another peculiar thing about Us is we love to blame...and Buhari has no cert, hence the perfect person for us to blame for our misfortunes.. *We are the ones screwing ourselves up*

14 Likes

Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by adioolayi(m): 12:32pm
I wan book space before I read... why the thing long

This is deep...

"A cursory look at those charged with managing the Nigerian economy inspires no confidence. They themselves radiates little or no confidence. At the risk of sounding unmerciful, when you have HND and BSC holders managing the size of the Nigerian economy with potential for growth, then what you are likely to have is a stunted growth and uninspiring performance, both of the managers and the economy."

and then this....

"We have argued elsewhere and severally too, that, even though this buy and sell economic structure was instigated and built by colonial interlopers, Nigerian rulers and economic managers have not only perpetuated this structure, they have manage to even bastardized the structures to abysmal levels, especially during Jonathan era."

1 Like

Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by ExpiredNigeria: 12:32pm
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Olalekanbanky1(m): 12:33pm
Devil is a liar. MMM is almost back

1 Like 1 Share

Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Stanleyafam(m): 12:33pm
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by 5chrisade: 12:33pm
MMM IS paying now.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by dprice(m): 12:33pm
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by 5chrisade: 12:34pm
#i stand with MMM.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by unclezuma: 12:34pm
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by ednut1(m): 12:35pm
facebook sponsored posts na yahoo boys ponzi full am, smh. come to think of it this our buy and sell syndrome na oyinbo dey do us ni or na we dey do our selves

1 Like

Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Landmark445: 12:36pm
5chrisade:
MMM IS paying now.
How pls?
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by gbegemaster(m): 12:37pm
Too long. Summary is its Buhari's fault.

1 Like

Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by toluxa1(m): 12:37pm
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by naija1stpikin: 12:37pm
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Ikigia: 12:38pm
Well done Afolabi Olugbemiga Samuel.....but I won't be too quick to judge this administration, 2019 is almost here

1 Like

Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Kobicove(m): 12:39pm
It's not rocket science... angry

Money (currency) is supposed to act as a store of value...this in no longer the case due to the archaic economic policies of the present administration.

Thus there's flight by the general populace to currency which is viewed as having more stability in value
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by BMZK: 12:39pm
Is establishing mosque a lucrative business ?
Mr. lecturer needs some schooling...
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by deleo16(m): 12:40pm
MMM is now a niche to pull traffic it was mention just twice on the article
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by chinex276(m): 12:40pm
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by seguno2: 12:42pm
Jeffrey12:
FTC space for sale... dunno what to comment

You should have read the OP at least to realise that he was talking about people like you who have no real sustainable future growth.
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by seguno2: 12:43pm
BMZK:
Is establishing mosque a lucrative business ?
Mr. lecturer needs some schooling...

Yes.
Establishing mosques and other religious groups is lucrative business to the extent that the founder has sweet mouth.
Too many mentally lazy people who can't read even when it is summarised are willing candidates to make their religious leaders very rich.
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by EzigboNwanma(f): 12:44pm
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Lanretoye(m): 12:46pm
how can he say "everyone " when I'm not even one.
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Jeffrey12(m): 12:47pm
seguno2:


You should have read the OP at least to realise that he was talking about people like you who have no real sustainable future growth.
undecided
Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Acidosis(m): 12:47pm
Just imagine the nature of comments on this thread.

A lot of Nigerians are idio.tic

2 Likes

