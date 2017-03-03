₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,044 members, 3,397,148 topics. Date: Friday, 03 March 2017 at 01:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam (6207 Views)
CBN Targets N200/$ Parallel Market Rate / The High Value Of The Naira In The Eighties (Picture Proof) / Offloading Of Dollars Triggers Massive Naira Appreciation At Parallel Market (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by uche87(m): 11:49am
In his article titled "Fundamentals of Nigerian Economy and the Political Economy of Foreign Currency Manipulation" Dr. Olugbemiga Afolabi has explained the embarrassing instability suffered by the greenback in exchange for the U.S dollars.
Afolabi, Olugbemiga Samuel PhD
Political Science lecturer, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.
Source: http://www.tori.ng/news/55359/fundamentals-of-nigerian-economy-and-the-political.html
Mods Pls lets educate people
5 Likes
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Jeffrey12(m): 12:31pm
FTC space for sale... dunno what to comment
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Adex001(m): 12:31pm
lol
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by AntiWailer: 12:31pm
Nice piece.
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by lafuria1(m): 12:31pm
kinda of true, i didnt read the article sha.
9 Likes
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by tohshine(f): 12:32pm
.
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Lordsocrates: 12:32pm
I blame the govt for this...
China has banned all forms of Ponzi scheme and wonder banks, and is in good control of its economy.
but in Nigeria, everyone wants to convert all the naira they have into bitcoin, billion coin, iPhone gift token etc... all this place pressure on the naira, as every tom, dick and harry is now demanding for the dollar, and the economic rule that once there is high demand, value shoots up... comes into plane... and no matter the amount of dollar pumped in, people will still rush to buy and convert to all these wonder banks.
and Nigerians instead of working will rather pump in the money, go back home to sleep, and pray for the value of their currency to fall, so that they make more money...
We are the ones contributing to our misfortune..but another peculiar thing about Us is we love to blame...and Buhari has no cert, hence the perfect person for us to blame for our misfortunes.. *We are the ones screwing ourselves up*
14 Likes
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by adioolayi(m): 12:32pm
I wan book space before I read... why the thing long
This is deep...
"A cursory look at those charged with managing the Nigerian economy inspires no confidence. They themselves radiates little or no confidence. At the risk of sounding unmerciful, when you have HND and BSC holders managing the size of the Nigerian economy with potential for growth, then what you are likely to have is a stunted growth and uninspiring performance, both of the managers and the economy."
and then this....
"We have argued elsewhere and severally too, that, even though this buy and sell economic structure was instigated and built by colonial interlopers, Nigerian rulers and economic managers have not only perpetuated this structure, they have manage to even bastardized the structures to abysmal levels, especially during Jonathan era."
1 Like
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by ExpiredNigeria: 12:32pm
s
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Olalekanbanky1(m): 12:33pm
Devil is a liar. MMM is almost back
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Stanleyafam(m): 12:33pm
Ok ooo.... Btc for sale...
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by 5chrisade: 12:33pm
MMM IS paying now.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by dprice(m): 12:33pm
A
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by 5chrisade: 12:34pm
#i stand with MMM.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by unclezuma: 12:34pm
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by ednut1(m): 12:35pm
facebook sponsored posts na yahoo boys ponzi full am, smh. come to think of it this our buy and sell syndrome na oyinbo dey do us ni or na we dey do our selves
1 Like
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Landmark445: 12:36pm
5chrisade:How pls?
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by gbegemaster(m): 12:37pm
Too long. Summary is its Buhari's fault.
1 Like
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by toluxa1(m): 12:37pm
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by naija1stpikin: 12:37pm
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Ikigia: 12:38pm
Well done Afolabi Olugbemiga Samuel.....but I won't be too quick to judge this administration, 2019 is almost here
1 Like
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Kobicove(m): 12:39pm
It's not rocket science...
Money (currency) is supposed to act as a store of value...this in no longer the case due to the archaic economic policies of the present administration.
Thus there's flight by the general populace to currency which is viewed as having more stability in value
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by BMZK: 12:39pm
Is establishing mosque a lucrative business ?
Mr. lecturer needs some schooling...
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by theneweurobiz: 12:39pm
2017 WAEC PRACTICAL SPECIMEN AND 2017 WAEC timetable IS NOW AVAILABLE
100 % Free 2017 JAMB and WAEC exam live questions/answers.
whatsapp 08102177179 Or sms/call 08035022160(24/7 available)
NOTE:That failure is real but success is optional,passing your 2017 WAEC exam is in your hand its depend on the steps you take that will make you to pass.
www.examlive247.com For your latest 2017 WAEC news updates
2017 WAEC PRACTICAL SPECIMEN AND 2017 WAEC timetable IS NOW AVAILABLE
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by deleo16(m): 12:40pm
MMM is now a niche to pull traffic it was mention just twice on the article
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by chinex276(m): 12:40pm
mehn dis hunger no be here ooooo *yawns*
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by seguno2: 12:42pm
Jeffrey12:
You should have read the OP at least to realise that he was talking about people like you who have no real sustainable future growth.
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by seguno2: 12:43pm
BMZK:
Yes.
Establishing mosques and other religious groups is lucrative business to the extent that the founder has sweet mouth.
Too many mentally lazy people who can't read even when it is summarised are willing candidates to make their religious leaders very rich.
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by EzigboNwanma(f): 12:44pm
Ok
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Lanretoye(m): 12:46pm
how can he say "everyone " when I'm not even one.
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Jeffrey12(m): 12:47pm
seguno2:
|Re: The Unstable Value Of The Naira In The Parallel Market - Afolabi Olugbemiga Sam by Acidosis(m): 12:47pm
Just imagine the nature of comments on this thread.
A lot of Nigerians are idio.tic
2 Likes
Read this before you buy/sell on KAYMU.COM.NG / Sample Cooperative Society Constitution Needed / Recharge Card/Voucher Printing Scam
Viewing this topic: Akeem1759, shadowwalker101, izuch(m), Ambrosex(m), Harwoyeez(m), emadamysy, michaelemenine, CcynweIzubros(f), Adesuwasylvia, pedroito, vinacy, CrazyG, afonomics(m), orlaryhincah(m), victor247, doctimi(m), damola1, dasphinx1(m), SUPOL(m), cana882(m), Skylover, stopit, oohhjjaayy, slimjordan(m), sirmmykay(m), oyelove(m), Alert(f), fabem(m), Harvest09(m), surveyexpert(m), FreshShavedBalls(m), debaba001, zenith7(m), apadious1(m), beckplanet, paykobo, Reelee, MDJ03, ikukuhero, draycool, husu(m), Godside, hausatoomumu, Byko899, kelechi50, timunstopable, Castorinho, Georgville(m), koolsol and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10