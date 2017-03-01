Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter (17403 Views)

Amina Mohammed's Daughter, Nadine, To Wed (Photos) / Amina Mohammed's Daughter, Samira's Wedding Photos / Samira Ibrahim's Wedding: Amina Mohammed's Daughter Weds In Style (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





See more photos below.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/pre-wedding-photos-of-amina-mohammeds-daughter-nadine.html Nadine Mohammed, a filmmaker and the beautiful daughter of newly appointed Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) and Nigeria immediate past Minister of Environment, Mrs Amina Mohammed is getting married later this month to her fiancee and 'best friend' as she described him on Instagram.See more photos below. 5 Likes





http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/pre-wedding-photos-of-amina-mohammeds-daughter-nadine.html more photos below. 2 Likes

Lesson to all ladies, if u r beautiful even a blind man will know ur beautiful. No need to wear skimpy clothes and dress like a prostitute b4 a man will notice u. See how this fine woman dressed up and yet her beauty is glowing and radiating like a brand new Lamborghini 109 Likes 6 Shares





Abeg make I go manage my sweet Ojuju Calabar Some men de enjoy shaaaAbeg make I go manage my sweet Ojuju Calabar 23 Likes





But the guy doesn't look fulani Ok.But the guy doesn't look fulani 1 Like

not dat I know her.. but she's naturally beautiful.

Meanwhile, when re we going to see the post wedding pictures of Tonto Dikeh and Tiwa Garbage? 6 Likes

What manner of tasty delights may lay in between those sweet thighs of hers? With luscious lips that would definitely feel like a kiss from a sun kissed rose? With such a juicy pussy that......oh sorry e don turn to porn! 5 Likes

Whao. What a beautiful daughter. 2 Likes

Dear future wife, if you are not pretty don't even come my way. God will punish you if you come my way with frog face 8 Likes

this wan no resemble NAIJA na...



wish her hml 6 Likes

SHE IS FIne ,BUT i'm FINER 5 Likes 2 Shares



I want

I want

I wantI wantI want

oluwasegun007:

this wan no resemble NAIJA na...



wish her hml Whoever said money can't buy happiness simply didn't know where to go shopping. Bo Derek Whoever said money can't buy happiness simply didn't know where to go shopping. Bo Derek 7 Likes 1 Share

They are so cute... Hml in advance

Omo some people dey enjoy sha... See fine girl 2 Likes

She is an epitome of beauty.

Beautiful couple.

Wish them HML

who is the guy? Nobody know you?

who them epp.what do they want from us except cooing...oh she is so beautiful, she is this and that, in the general scheme of things of what good is Amina Mohammed and her daughter beneficial to my pocket or to humanity as a whole, enough pf people worshiping, if you want to worship antything worship God 7 Likes 2 Shares

Just noticed from the elite children that Hidjab is meant for the poor. 21 Likes 1 Share

Is this girl not a Muslim?



Sometimes i wonder,................... Let me first comment my reserve....

















. 8 Likes 1 Share

ehie:

who them epp.what do they want from us except cooing...oh she is so beautiful, she is this and that, in the general scheme of things of what good is Amina Mohammed and her daughter beneficial to my pocket or to humanity as a whole, enough pf people worshiping, if you want to worship antything worship God no be by force to comment no be by force to comment 6 Likes

Absolutely gorgeous

Btw

Illiteracy and poverty is really bad

Is she not supposed to be of Muslim origin?

Meanwhile the wretched ones are busy turning fanatics and killing people all in the name of a god they have never seen 7 Likes 1 Share

Better girl there. Not these Yeye things all over my crazy area. 1 Like

Cool

What a beauty! I feel like chasing all these nairalanders (onila, mamagee and co) disturbing us here into Sambisa forest 1 Like

ehie:

who them epp.what do they want from us except cooing...oh she is so beautiful, she is this and that, in the general scheme of things of what good is Amina Mohammed and her daughter beneficial to my pocket or to humanity as a whole, enough pf people worshiping, if you want to worship antything worship God



Bad Belle is allowed Bad Belle is allowed 1 Like



Complexion though Perfect duo.......Complexion though

She is naturally beautiful. But, she looks foreign. 1 Like

She's pretty

ehie:

who them epp.what do they want from us except cooing...oh she is so beautiful, she is this and that, in the general scheme of things of what good is Amina Mohammed and her daughter beneficial to my pocket or to humanity as a whole, enough pf people worshiping, if you want to worship antything worship God Take it easy ma, no be she cause your problem Take it easy ma, no be she cause your problem 10 Likes

ehie:

who them epp.what do they want from us except cooing...oh she is so beautiful, she is this and that, in the general scheme of things of what good is Amina Mohammed and her daughter beneficial to my pocket or to humanity as a whole, enough pf people worshiping, if you want to worship antything worship God

The pictures will make you grow some sense! If these pictures are not pleasing to the eyes then share your pre wedding pics! Why open the post only to hate on them! The pictures will make you grow some sense! If these pictures are not pleasing to the eyes then share your pre wedding pics! Why open the post only to hate on them! 1 Like