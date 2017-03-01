₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by Nnamddi(m): 12:35pm
Nadine Mohammed, a filmmaker and the beautiful daughter of newly appointed Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) and Nigeria immediate past Minister of Environment, Mrs Amina Mohammed is getting married later this month to her fiancee and 'best friend' as she described him on Instagram.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by Nnamddi(m): 12:37pm
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by lofty900(m): 12:43pm
Lesson to all ladies, if u r beautiful even a blind man will know ur beautiful. No need to wear skimpy clothes and dress like a prostitute b4 a man will notice u. See how this fine woman dressed up and yet her beauty is glowing and radiating like a brand new Lamborghini
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by pyyxxaro: 12:46pm
Some men de enjoy shaaa
Abeg make I go manage my sweet Ojuju Calabar
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by Keneking: 12:56pm
Ok.
But the guy doesn't look fulani
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by Ighoga898(m): 1:01pm
not dat I know her.. but she's naturally beautiful.
Meanwhile, when re we going to see the post wedding pictures of Tonto Dikeh and Tiwa Garbage?
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by Funlordmaniac(m): 1:12pm
What manner of tasty delights may lay in between those sweet thighs of hers? With luscious lips that would definitely feel like a kiss from a sun kissed rose? With such a juicy pussy that......oh sorry e don turn to porn!
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by yemmight(m): 2:01pm
Whao. What a beautiful daughter.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by Papiikush: 2:16pm
Dear future wife, if you are not pretty don't even come my way. God will punish you if you come my way with frog face
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by oluwasegun007(m): 2:18pm
this wan no resemble NAIJA na...
wish her hml
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by slimzypink(f): 2:19pm
SHE IS FIne ,BUT i'm FINER
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by Dyt(f): 2:19pm
I want
I want
I want
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by bettercreature(m): 2:20pm
oluwasegun007:Whoever said money can't buy happiness simply didn't know where to go shopping. Bo Derek
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by HIRAETH(f): 2:20pm
They are so cute... Hml in advance
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by Hadeyeancah(m): 2:20pm
Omo some people dey enjoy sha... See fine girl
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by ThinkSmarter(m): 2:21pm
She is an epitome of beauty.
Beautiful couple.
Wish them HML
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by DLondonboiy: 2:21pm
who is the guy? Nobody know you?
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by ehie(f): 2:22pm
who them epp.what do they want from us except cooing...oh she is so beautiful, she is this and that, in the general scheme of things of what good is Amina Mohammed and her daughter beneficial to my pocket or to humanity as a whole, enough pf people worshiping, if you want to worship antything worship God
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by Dominiquez: 2:22pm
Just noticed from the elite children that Hidjab is meant for the poor.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by Hoddor: 2:23pm
Is this girl not a Muslim?
Sometimes i wonder,................... Let me first comment my reserve....
.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by xstry(m): 2:24pm
ehie:no be by force to comment
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by maberry(m): 2:25pm
Absolutely gorgeous
Btw
Illiteracy and poverty is really bad
Is she not supposed to be of Muslim origin?
Meanwhile the wretched ones are busy turning fanatics and killing people all in the name of a god they have never seen
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by simonlee(m): 2:25pm
Better girl there. Not these Yeye things all over my crazy area.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by trendymarseey(f): 2:26pm
Cool
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by obyrich(m): 2:28pm
What a beauty! I feel like chasing all these nairalanders (onila, mamagee and co) disturbing us here into Sambisa forest
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by Elnino4ladies: 2:28pm
ehie:
Bad Belle is allowed
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by leokennedi(m): 2:28pm
Perfect duo.......
Complexion though
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by Bimpe29: 2:28pm
She is naturally beautiful. But, she looks foreign.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by Dreyl(m): 2:29pm
She's pretty
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by maberry(m): 2:30pm
ehie:Take it easy ma, no be she cause your problem
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by serikigoro: 2:30pm
ehie:
The pictures will make you grow some sense! If these pictures are not pleasing to the eyes then share your pre wedding pics! Why open the post only to hate on them!
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Nadine Mohammed, Amina Mohammed's Daughter by aariwa(m): 2:31pm
If not for hausa fulani unfair quota system and Niger delta oil her mother would have been drawing milk from cattles in the forest
