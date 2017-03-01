₦airaland Forum

P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by Nnamddi(m): 2:15pm
Peter And Paul Okoye shared this adorable photo of their kids Andre and Aliona 'Asquare' as they rock matching outfits.

Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by Homeboiy: 2:15pm
ok
Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by Mavin1(m): 2:16pm
They're looking good! wink

Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by veekid(m): 3:37pm
Peter is bae mehn; he has a better look, only God knows what Paul thinks he look like with his artificial dada
Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by nony43(m): 3:37pm
I love their boots

Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by scholes23(m): 3:37pm
All I can see is matching colours. Dem nor follow their papa wear cap,and boots
Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by usamali: 3:38pm
and them what
Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by skyfaze(m): 3:38pm
Life of a celebrity....Every poo must be a hit #HardWorkPays

Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by Keenysbojan(m): 3:38pm
thread wey dey mak FP these days e get as e dey be undecidedhaa
Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by doctimonyeka(m): 3:38pm
Money is bae..... God punish poverty...

Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by megrimor(m): 3:39pm
Ever heard of that saying.... What you chase so much, you'll get tired of it when it comes
Well I know one man like that who ran for presidency of one country in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015, he won it... But now in 2017 that same man is running away from presidency.....

Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by xstry(m): 3:39pm
skyfaze:
T
Elparaiso:
D
scholes23:
Ok
veekid:
Homeboiy:
ok
easy

Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by Dannidom(m): 3:39pm
What shalai do with this news now?

Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by dayleke(m): 3:40pm
Who named them "A-Square"?

Dem don start again niyen o....
Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by Mr2kay2: 3:40pm
Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by danasjoe1: 3:40pm
Money answereth all things... God punish poverty..
Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by idbami2(m): 3:41pm
Very good. Next?
Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by Elparaiso(m): 3:41pm
Oya, before I complain that useful content do not find their way to Front-page anymore. Before I also complain that a photo of a family (just a family) wearing clothes got to FP with just 3 posts. Before I even complain that the blogger doesn't know how to correctly spell "square". In fact, before I complain that nairaland moderators cannot spell too.

Before I complain....

Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by ennysuccess(m): 3:42pm
kiss
Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by INVESTORBNAIRA: 3:44pm
veekid:
Peter is bae mehn; he has a better look, only God knows what Paul thinks he look like with his artificial dada
peter is bae? Nigga iz you gay?

Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by harshemeyou: 3:44pm
graet
Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by Pearly255(f): 3:47pm
So lovely, Paul's daughter is so beautiful.

Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by Burgerlomo: 3:47pm
Nice
Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by Talk2NBoss: 3:48pm
Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by Nextlevel0007(m): 3:50pm
Good For Them ,,$ Is TalkinG
K
E
E
P




*Quite*
Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by asatemple(f): 3:52pm
Brotherly love, shame to the devil

Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by FemiLastBorn(m): 3:52pm
veekid:
Peter is bae mehn; he has a better look, only God knows what Paul thinks he look like with his artificial dada
. Peter is Bae ke.... Are u Bobrisky
?

Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by Doug07034780891(m): 3:53pm
Lovely Anambra family cool
Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by infogenius(m): 3:53pm
So so sweet
Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by phatasschick(f): 3:54pm
wink
Re: P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo by Opistorincos(m): 3:54pm
dem try

