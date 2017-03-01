Peter is bae mehn; he has a better look, only God knows what Paul thinks he look like with his artificial dada

Ever heard of that saying.... What you chase so much, you'll get tired of it when it comes

Well I know one man like that who ran for presidency of one country in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015, he won it... But now in 2017 that same man is running away from presidency..... 17 Likes 2 Shares