According to AfricaFactsZone, He now bears the name Nana Kwame Fiifi Krakra Anuku.



Hanks Anuku 'Nana Kwame Fiifi Krakra Anuku' says he has found peace in Ghana.



The 'Former' Nigerian, Hanks Anuku campaigned for Nana Addo in the 2016 elections. He said he left Nigeria due to instability, and God told him to go to Ghana.



See some reactions below.



I think he's high. 12 Likes 1 Share

ozoebuka1:

I think he's high. No need to be thinking cos he is always high No need to be thinking cos he is always high 16 Likes

Nigeria is currently in a mess no doubt.. 18 Likes

lolz who He epp 4 9Ja

You go dey tell dem "don't do drugs" from small pikin dem no go hear. Now see repercussion @ old age. 12 Likes 1 Share

Was very good actor. 1 Like

Ghana 1- 0 Biafra 24 Likes 2 Shares

I thought he was infected with HIV 3 Likes

'Fiifi' as in 'sniff sniff'? 4 Likes 2 Shares

jide219:

I thought he was infected with HIV I heard about that.He is probably feeling ashamed to stay around I heard about that.He is probably feeling ashamed to stay around 2 Likes

my crush

Ghanian Lady don give am strong igbo and

The guy don forget say he be Igbo. 11 Likes

his name , his problem

Is he related to Majek Fashek? I believe he ll benefit from been admitted in a rehab home, just like MF 1 Like

What's krakra 5 Likes

Weed at work

What can I say

Buhari sef! But who is he? a raggae songstar I suppose?... Oh nollywood i see

No wonder he has been AWOL.

U try sha.



So Nigeria is no his Father land?

idu1:

What's krakra Cracker Cracker 1 Like

Is he Majek Fashek brother?

If you like go to hell.thats your furrking buisness.

Am highly disappointed in him, anyway it's choice sha.

Anyway, that's his choice!

Ghana is a lovely country no doubt.. Things work there compared to Nigeria



Like my people would say.. ko si arugbo ni Ghana.. all the women both old and young be like sisi, dem no dey carry last 5 Likes

The President has settled him for his efforts.

Reserve your comments orji, that's what my spirit is saying

Vin Diesel of Nollywood ba