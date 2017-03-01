Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy (6814 Views)

Watch Video Below:



LISTEN AND DOWNLOAD:





The SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY brings you the dynamic duo DNA ( @itz_dna ) made up of Clint and Blair ( @clintisdna & @blairisdna ). This is their debut single "How Can"

Dope!

Ok

Ok

.

.

DNA twins?? We dnt know them here in the north 8 Likes 1 Share

Cool 1 Like

90% of people weh dey shout DOPE,COOL did not even download the song talk more of listening to it...NAIJA I HAIL Ooo....even me I no hear am 27 Likes 1 Share

Cul track even though am yet to listen to if

Abeg how upcoming artiste they make money from thier singles for 9ja ? 1 Like

Nice one TwinDNA, more grease to ur elbow





2 Likes

How can some people be stupid









How can 2 Likes

..

The only thing stronger than this is sleeping gas.

But psquare didn't start with this wack kind of sound and lyrics 6 Likes

ook

kingmekus:

You TALK TRUE BECAUSE EVEN ME I NO HEAR AM...... BETTER THINGS TO DO WITH MY MB

Don Jazzy trying to create a replacement for psquare ..sharp dude 2 Likes

Not bad, especially with that Don Jazzy's signature voice. I had to connect my device to my home theater for me to appreciate the song better. 2 Likes

lifestyle1:

Abeg how upcoming artiste they make money from thier singles for 9ja ?





Show appreances and sponsorship deals + record label contracts (if the hit is banging) paid downloads from loyal fans.........

Too dull.

Maybe the video will make the song OK.

nice

okay its crap

kingmekus:

90% of people weh dey shout DOPE,COOL did not even download the song talk more of listening to it...NAIJA I HAIL Ooo....even me I no hear am

Because If they really did, dem go......



Because If they really did, dem go......Note: I am not insinuating anything

Sure is quality love! Feeling u guys. This is dope, kudos boyz.

kingmekus:

90% of people weh dey shout DOPE,COOL did not even download the song talk more of listening to it...NAIJA I HAIL Ooo....even me I no hear am kingmekus:

ONE OF THEM BELOW

Tonymegabush1:

ONE OF THEM BELOW

kingmekus:

lol.ı knw say u follow!,them try sha.just dat after downloadıng,ı started beggıng aırtel to return my mb...

Pearly255:

Sure is quality love! Feeling u guys. This is dope kudos boyz.

You have poor taste