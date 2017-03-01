₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,246 members, 3,397,759 topics. Date: Friday, 03 March 2017 at 07:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy (6814 Views)
Don Jazzy's Rising Star Awards / DOWNLOAD: Reekado Banks – “katapot” (prod. By Don Jazzy) / The Truth: D’banj Explains How He Was Kicked Out Of Mo’hits Records By Don Jazzy (1) (2) (3) (4)
|DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by ChuzzyBlog: 3:56pm
The SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY brings you the dynamic duo DNA ( @itz_dna ) made up of Clint and Blair ( @clintisdna & @blairisdna ). This is their debut single "How Can"
Watch Video Below:
LISTEN AND DOWNLOAD: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2017/03/download-how-can-by-dna-twins-must.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUjDLg0d0ro
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by ChuzzyBlog: 3:56pm
Dope!
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by Sanchase: 6:13pm
Ok
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by slapandfall(m): 6:13pm
Ok
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by Vicboi1(m): 6:13pm
.
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by shams040(m): 6:14pm
.
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by DeAvenger: 6:14pm
DNA twins?? We dnt know them here in the north
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by dennisworld1(m): 6:14pm
Cool
1 Like
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by kingmekus(m): 6:14pm
90% of people weh dey shout DOPE,COOL did not even download the song talk more of listening to it...NAIJA I HAIL Ooo....even me I no hear am
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by Tonymegabush1(m): 6:14pm
Cul track even though am yet to listen to if
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by lifestyle1(m): 6:14pm
Abeg how upcoming artiste they make money from thier singles for 9ja ?
1 Like
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by MyLane: 6:14pm
Nice one TwinDNA, more grease to ur elbow
Mean while Click like if you think Man United will beat Bournemouth make I see whether I fit collect my MMM money tomorrow
14 Likes
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by burkingx: 6:15pm
2 Likes
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by rozayx5(m): 6:15pm
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by ALAYORMII: 6:15pm
How can some people be stupid
How can
2 Likes
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by Osasnidas(m): 6:17pm
..
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by grandstar(m): 6:17pm
The only thing stronger than this is sleeping gas.
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by Shakitibob0: 6:17pm
But psquare didn't start with this wack kind of sound and lyrics
6 Likes
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by Osasnidas(m): 6:17pm
ook
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by bedspread: 6:17pm
kingmekus:You TALK TRUE BECAUSE EVEN ME I NO HEAR AM...... BETTER THINGS TO DO WITH MY MB
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by SalamRushdie: 6:18pm
Don Jazzy trying to create a replacement for psquare ..sharp dude
2 Likes
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by sinorte: 6:18pm
Not bad, especially with that Don Jazzy's signature voice. I had to connect my device to my home theater for me to appreciate the song better.
2 Likes
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by Lexusgs430: 6:18pm
lifestyle1:
Show appreances and sponsorship deals + record label contracts (if the hit is banging) paid downloads from loyal fans.........
2 Likes
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by WHOcarex: 6:19pm
Too dull.
Maybe the video will make the song OK.
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by yungengr(m): 6:19pm
nice
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by lilmax(m): 6:19pm
okay its crap
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by grandstar(m): 6:19pm
kingmekus:
Because If they really did, dem go......
Note: I am not insinuating anything
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by Pearly255(f): 6:19pm
Sure is quality love! Feeling u guys. This is dope, kudos boyz.
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by bedspread: 6:20pm
kingmekus:
kingmekus:ONE OF THEM BELOW
Tonymegabush1:
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 6:21pm
kingmekus:lol.ı knw say u follow!,them try sha.just dat after downloadıng,ı started beggıng aırtel to return my mb...
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by grandstar(m): 6:21pm
Pearly255:
You have poor taste
7 Likes
|Re: DNA Twins - "How Can" Produced By Don Jazzy by smartmey61(m): 6:21pm
ALAYORMII:yeah Start the game. but HOW CAN you be so sure Bubu wil come back
1 Like
2007 - Naija Mixtape For Download. / VIDEO: Yemi Alade – Kon Kon Ft. Flavour / Why Do You Buy Pirated CDs? Is It Wrong?
Viewing this topic: iamrosheed, Senorita123(f), 1zynnvn(m), martinsaba, master69(m), Olukat(m), ironheart(m), queezer(f), edwapkalmeed(m), Naughtytboy, kabe(m), fleezytran(m), se0un(m), flababa(m), 4dor, archiscapesatel, Tyche(m), Joseid, Rapsainot, Mowoe(m), emerged01(m), gr8tstar, Bobo419, Pascalville(m), shegxi(m), davimus(m), Gsentme(m), sunzie(m), Mdfox5, guuttj(m), clarity4clear, Libo45, kashman04(m), olasuncome(m), hungryboy(m), Moiking(m), NOBODYY, topnotch760, xtratagem(m), simtosul, Raintaker, Yewandequeen(f), nwanna89(m), caabb55(m), osile2012, mili3kid(m), MVLOX(m), Kingjags, purplejane(f), DeAvenger, olunuthegreat(m), Worksunlimited(m), santos876(m), dbaruwa(m), Senipapa, jenas0(m), mamuzoOMAH and 45 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18