Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos)

Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by stephenduru: 5:38pm
Here is a lovely moment Wike and Patience Jonathan shared a lovely hug at the burial of late Pa Bethel Obuah, father of the Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah on Friday at Omoku .


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-moment-wike-patience-jonathan.html?m=1

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by ucheheart(m): 5:42pm
Two deadly snakes or should I say, sugar mummy and son... And Jonathan will be like. .. Are you sure this woman is not cheating on me?

Abeg somebody help me with that Jonathan clueless photo.

10 Likes

Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by DLondonboiy: 5:44pm
Senator patience Jonathan...

10 Likes

Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by Zita55(f): 5:46pm
grin
Lmao

2 Likes

Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 5:47pm
Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by ucheheart(m): 5:55pm
JideAmuGiaka:


Stop displaying your stupidity in the public.
look who is talking, your id shows the level of your stupidity.

And by the way, patience Jonathan ur grand mother cos I wonder how my post take concern you.

6 Likes

Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by ufuosman: 5:59pm
Patience Jonathan hugging wike for well done in Rivers state. For silencing apc.

28 Likes 1 Share

Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 6:28pm
Partners in crime

Congratulating him for a job well executed


Sai Patience

Sai Wike grin

5 Likes

Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by PapaBaby: 6:34pm
You're not making sense.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by Ojahwest1: 6:34pm
Both of them
Exchanging. Wehdone

1 Like

Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by Opakan2: 6:35pm
why is that evil woman still walking free, hugging people when she should be in chains undecided

This country sef tire person
Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by ngfinancials: 6:35pm
Patience dey like burial shaaaa
Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by Alitair(m): 6:35pm
When u meet ur partner in crime after a well executed crime.


Don't start quoting

1 Like

Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by Debikanty(m): 6:35pm
We you keep kwa-yet

1 Like

Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by PapaBaby: 6:36pm
No wahala

2 Likes

Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by claremont(m): 6:37pm
grin

12 Likes

Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by Bashirfuntua(m): 6:37pm
you mean Suger mummy and her boyfriend

1 Like

Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by MMMscam: 6:37pm
stephenduru:
Here is a lovely moment Wike and Patience Jonathan shared a lovely hug at the burial of late Pa Bethel Obuah, father of the Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah on Friday at Omoku .


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-moment-wike-patience-jonathan.html?m=1

That awkwardness when an elephant and a hippopotamus are hugging - got it!
Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by teebaxy(m): 6:37pm
Is that not shawama?
Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 6:38pm
this woman is suppose to be behind bars
Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by TrumporIdie: 6:39pm
The pot bellied fat pig who ruined her husband's administration with greed.

1 Like

Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by policy12: 6:40pm
Haaa wike

1 Like

Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by DerrickzB: 6:41pm
Too bad that d first comment id just senseless... on to the next biko..
Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by teganto(m): 6:41pm
tongue kemo lala
Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by sdotman: 6:42pm
Was thinking it's a dirty hug
Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 6:42pm
This is based on what?

You are right..Make I take down that post

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by DerrickzB: 6:43pm
All thief na thief.. where is abba kyri that used more 209million to cut grass??.. abd the president okayed him as corruption free... please.. lick your sore

2 Likes

Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by PapaBaby: 6:43pm
SalamRushdie:


You are right..Make I take down that post

Thank you
Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by emi14: 6:46pm
You want her dead? Her name is not Stella. She doesn't cheat. She's not dead.
She wears two rappa not one. Is very difficult to remove outside her other room.

