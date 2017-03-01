Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) (12212 Views)

Here is a lovely moment Wike and Patience Jonathan shared a lovely hug at the burial of late Pa Bethel Obuah, father of the Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah on Friday at Omoku.

Two deadly snakes or should I say, sugar mummy and son... And Jonathan will be like. .. Are you sure this woman is not cheating on me?



Abeg somebody help me with that Jonathan clueless photo.

Senator patience Jonathan...

Lmao Lmao

Stop displaying your stupidity in the public.



look who is talking, your id shows the level of your stupidity. And by the way, patience Jonathan ur grand mother cos I wonder how my post take concern you.

Patience Jonathan hugging wike for well done in Rivers state. For silencing apc.





Congratulating him for a job well executed





Sai Patience



Sai Wike Partners in crime Congratulating him for a job well executed Sai Patience Sai Wike

You're not making sense.

Exchanging. Wehdone





This country sef tire person why is that evil woman still walking free, hugging people when she should be in chains

Patience dey like burial shaaaa

When u meet ur partner in crime after a well executed crime.





you mean Suger mummy and her boyfriend

Here is a lovely moment Wike and Patience Jonathan shared a lovely hug at the burial of late Pa Bethel Obuah, father of the Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah on Friday at Omoku.





That awkwardness when an elephant and a hippopotamus are hugging - got it!

Is that not shawama?

this woman is suppose to be behind bars

The pot bellied fat pig who ruined her husband's administration with greed.

Haaa wike

Too bad that d first comment id just senseless... on to the next biko..

Was thinking it's a dirty hug

Stop spewing rubbish. You know her to the extent that she would have started cheating decades ago. This is based on what?

This is based on what?

You are right..Make I take down that post

why is that evil woman still walking free, hugging people when she should be in chains This country sef tire person



This country sef tire person



All thief na thief.. where is abba kyri that used more 209million to cut grass??.. abd the president okayed him as corruption free... please.. lick your sore

You are right..Make I take down that post

Thank you