₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,245 members, 3,397,758 topics. Date: Friday, 03 March 2017 at 07:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) (12212 Views)
See Babatunde Fashola's Reaction When Benin Republic's Minister Hugged Him Tigh / A Young Chinese Girl Hugged Buhari So Tight / Ben Bruce Hugged By A Woman In Ondo State Today(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by stephenduru: 5:38pm
Here is a lovely moment Wike and Patience Jonathan shared a lovely hug at the burial of late Pa Bethel Obuah, father of the Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah on Friday at Omoku .
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-moment-wike-patience-jonathan.html?m=1
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by ucheheart(m): 5:42pm
Two deadly snakes or should I say, sugar mummy and son... And Jonathan will be like. .. Are you sure this woman is not cheating on me?
Abeg somebody help me with that Jonathan clueless photo.
10 Likes
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by DLondonboiy: 5:44pm
Senator patience Jonathan...
10 Likes
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by Zita55(f): 5:46pm
ucheheart:
ucheheart:
Lmao
2 Likes
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 5:47pm
ucheheart:
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by ucheheart(m): 5:55pm
JideAmuGiaka:look who is talking, your id shows the level of your stupidity.
And by the way, patience Jonathan ur grand mother cos I wonder how my post take concern you.
6 Likes
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by ufuosman: 5:59pm
Patience Jonathan hugging wike for well done in Rivers state. For silencing apc.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 6:28pm
Partners in crime
Congratulating him for a job well executed
Sai Patience
Sai Wike
5 Likes
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by PapaBaby: 6:34pm
ucheheart:
You're not making sense.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by Ojahwest1: 6:34pm
Both of them
Exchanging. Wehdone
1 Like
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by Opakan2: 6:35pm
why is that evil woman still walking free, hugging people when she should be in chains
This country sef tire person
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by ngfinancials: 6:35pm
Patience dey like burial shaaaa
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by Alitair(m): 6:35pm
When u meet ur partner in crime after a well executed crime.
Don't start quoting
1 Like
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by Debikanty(m): 6:35pm
We you keep kwa-yet
1 Like
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by PapaBaby: 6:36pm
No wahala
2 Likes
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by claremont(m): 6:37pm
ucheheart:
12 Likes
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by Bashirfuntua(m): 6:37pm
you mean Suger mummy and her boyfriend
1 Like
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by MMMscam: 6:37pm
stephenduru:
That awkwardness when an elephant and a hippopotamus are hugging - got it!
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by teebaxy(m): 6:37pm
Is that not shawama?
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 6:38pm
this woman is suppose to be behind bars
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by TrumporIdie: 6:39pm
The pot bellied fat pig who ruined her husband's administration with greed.
1 Like
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by policy12: 6:40pm
Haaa wike
1 Like
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by DerrickzB: 6:41pm
ucheheart:
Too bad that d first comment id just senseless... on to the next biko..
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by teganto(m): 6:41pm
kemo lala
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by sdotman: 6:42pm
Was thinking it's a dirty hug
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 6:42pm
PapaBaby:
You are right..Make I take down that post
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by DerrickzB: 6:43pm
Opakan2:
All thief na thief.. where is abba kyri that used more 209million to cut grass??.. abd the president okayed him as corruption free... please.. lick your sore
2 Likes
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by PapaBaby: 6:43pm
SalamRushdie:
Thank you
|Re: Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) by emi14: 6:46pm
Opakan2:
You want her dead? Her name is not Stella. She doesn't cheat. She's not dead.
She wears two rappa not one. Is very difficult to remove outside her other room.
Soldiers Killed Eight Churchgoers After Bauchi Bombing – CAN / Was Governor Chime Kidnapped? / President Jonathan Leaves For London Today
Viewing this topic: bsop, cheezy4real(m), Southguy, JewishKing(m), flavourwole, senchris(m), Akinolasantos(m), sammycarz(m), ume(m), Cherechukwu(m), chiefololade, ifedayo2015, hypernikao, RAPHLIGHT, john4affiliate, godonzoki(m), roseboma(f), haywire07(m), greenhope(m), phemnahs(m), Hoodfriend, MbaanabaraAgu(m), olasquare4600, Profwriter(m), Mathano(m), piping, Dagaya(m), Switsmart(m), Exceptionalkeil(m), 7footre(m), plat0, wealth123, opibycar1, RichFoundation(m), feda01, olemx(m), Chubbiehills(f), ilyasmuy, olaric(m), Buchman1(m), Ten06, Whobedatte(m), zagadat1, amiablesystems, maskid(m), palamo(m), Chriso2, fikayormie, irewolepeter(m), petrov10, OPUSDEI1(m), skoagmola(m), Ayofad, catalanscrew(m), mercuryeyez, EneJeta, jaziridon(m), malouda11, munroe, xymmie01, Geogeo1, giddy007, Ogeeluv, chinnyonwu(m), DLuciano, prelomo, moscyt(m), chrisantus25(f), nero2face, OKeokpa(m), Opinedecandid(m), DONLEKAN, adesamix(m), ALEGETEMITOPE(m), olafyn(m), vecman22(m), mamatayour(f), Surestdick(m), lagostokd, pressplay411(m), Karlman, dbaruwa(m), kingviny and 171 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9