|Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by Evinsco(m): 6:05pm
The management of Ikeja Electric (IE) has announced a planned one-month interruption in power supply to some areas within its network to enable maintenance work.
Mr Felix Ofulue, the company’s Spokesman, told newsmen on Friday, March 3, in Lagos that the interruption would take place from March 6 to April 4.
Ofulue said the outage was to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to carry out routine work on the Ikeja West Transmission Station.
He said that Ojodu, Magodo, Alausa, Oke-Afa, Bolorunpelu, Egbe, Igando, Shasha, Ipaja, Alimosho, Agege, Egbeda and Abesan would experience power outage during the period.
According to the spokesman, other areas to be affected include Ayetoro, Abule-Taylor, Ogba, Ifako, Shomolu, Gbagada, Oworonshoki, Ogudu, Isheri-Olowora, Berger, Anthony and Otta.
“ We are appealing to consumers to bear with the company during the maintenance work. The maintenance will enhance improved service delivery,”he said.
Source:- www.naij.com/1091715-ikeja-electric-announces-month-power-outage.html
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by Afam4eva(m): 6:06pm
No be the entire mainland be that?
One month? Make dem kukuma kill us.
82 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by thinkdip(m): 6:07pm
Jesu, one month ke?
This is the one Jesus called "It is finished"
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by Ra88: 6:09pm
Ahhh
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by Evinsco(m): 6:10pm
Afam4eva:
I tell you my bro...the small light wey we dey see dat one no do dem.....dem one disconnect everytin
11 Likes
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by greatgod2012(f): 6:12pm
This is the entire mainland now! Haba! and the maintenance must take a whole month!
And at the end of the day, there may not be any remarkable change in the supply of power in the area o!
Eleyi gidigan o
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:24pm
thank God my place is not affected,and for those of who re affected I wanna say a very big sorry like this.
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by princetunex(m): 6:34pm
Just one question... Are we still going to pay for that one month?
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by SalamRushdie: 6:38pm
They should just say Lagos won't have light for one whole month
6 Likes
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by lytech1(m): 6:45pm
Within that one month,there is no guarantee of having up to 72hours electricity.
So whats the essence of the announcement?
Like after the one month blackout,will there be any real changes?
Idiot
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by Sleekydee(m): 6:49pm
EKEDC for Life...toodles
4 Likes
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by dbiljmer: 6:51pm
lytech1:To be honest bro, power supply was a lot better than what i was familiar with in every January -February of d year.... To b honest, there's always light btw d hours of 10pm to 6/7am the next day.... This has remained constant for the past one month..
9 Likes
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by Keneking: 6:55pm
Chai lalasticlala na to buy fuel down remain.
Useless government
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by Patented: 6:59pm
This is fishy journalism with embellished facts
The real story:
There will be a planned outage at the Ikeja West Transmission Station which will affect the Oworo 132KV Lines 1 & 2. The outage will commence on 6th Feb and end on 21st Feb, 2017. This is to enable technicians carry out some protective maintenance work. During this time, Oworo 132KV Line will be diverted to Akangba Transmission Station. However this will result in unavoidable load shedding at Oworo Transmission Station. Some of the affected areas are Gbagada, Anthony, Ogudu, Ladi Lak, Pedro, Oworo, Ifako and environs. We apologize for all inconveniences and ask our customers to kindly bear with us.
http://www.ikejaelectric.com/planned-outage-ikeja-westoworo-transmission-stations/
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by lytech1(m): 7:10pm
dbiljmer:which part of Nigeria be that make i relocate instantly.
2 Likes
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by Pavore9: 7:12pm
This story don't sound credible.
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by dbiljmer: 7:14pm
lytech1:My city is...... running splash of rust and gold-flung and scattered among seven hills like broken china in the sun.
1 Like
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by homerac7: 7:37pm
dbiljmer:Hmmm... Ibadan, by John Pepper Clarke.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by Evinsco(m): 7:55pm
Pavore9:
punchng.com/ikeja-electric-announces-one-month-power-interruption/
if u still don't believe.......
.
.
.
.
.
.
Google is ur friend!
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by landinfo: 8:03pm
God help us!!!!!!!
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by Dildo(m): 8:10pm
Is there even a regular power supply in the first place?
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by Dildo(m): 8:14pm
Afam4eva:Light dey even dey?
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by Israeljones(m): 8:24pm
edeots... dem dey give us the light b4... why are people sounding like they have always givn us the light b4...
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by veekid(m): 8:26pm
Only if consumers could understand
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by GreenMavro: 8:26pm
h
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by driand(m): 8:26pm
Sorry to the affected lagosians
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by AntiWailer: 8:27pm
1 month ke.
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by AntiWailer: 8:27pm
Israeljones:
So u av not had light for 1 month ?
Lie small small na.
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by Tazdroid(m): 8:27pm
“ We are appealing to consumers to bear with the company during the maintenance work."
Bear with una for one month? Make dem install solar panel first abi na tiger battery we go dey use for office?
So, Igando dey there? Hehehe, would make no difference, light no kukuma dey
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by AngelicBeing: 8:28pm
To even think that billions have been budgeted yearly for effective power distribution for the last 20 years or more and yet the masses cannot enjoy 24 hours power supply is sad and pathetic
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by toluodek(m): 8:29pm
No need announcing. We no get light b4.
2 Likes
|Re: Blackout: Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Power Outage by SNIPER123: 8:29pm
