Mr Felix Ofulue, the company’s Spokesman, told newsmen on Friday, March 3, in Lagos that the interruption would take place from March 6 to April 4.



Ofulue said the outage was to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to carry out routine work on the Ikeja West Transmission Station.



He said that Ojodu, Magodo, Alausa, Oke-Afa, Bolorunpelu, Egbe, Igando, Shasha, Ipaja, Alimosho, Agege, Egbeda and Abesan would experience power outage during the period.



According to the spokesman, other areas to be affected include Ayetoro, Abule-Taylor, Ogba, Ifako, Shomolu, Gbagada, Oworonshoki, Ogudu, Isheri-Olowora, Berger, Anthony and Otta.



“ We are appealing to consumers to bear with the company during the maintenance work. The maintenance will enhance improved service delivery,”he said.



No be the entire mainland be that?



One month? Make dem kukuma kill us. 82 Likes 7 Shares

Jesu, one month ke?

This is the one Jesus called "It is finished" 22 Likes 1 Share

Ahhh 1 Like 1 Share

I tell you my bro...the small light wey we dey see dat one no do dem.....dem one disconnect everytin I tell you my bro...the small light wey we dey see dat one no do dem.....dem one disconnect everytin 11 Likes

This is the entire mainland now! Haba! and the maintenance must take a whole month!







And at the end of the day, there may not be any remarkable change in the supply of power in the area o!







Eleyi gidigan o 35 Likes 1 Share

thank God my place is not affected,and for those of who re affected I wanna say a very big sorry like this. 35 Likes 1 Share

Just one question... Are we still going to pay for that one month? 19 Likes 1 Share

They should just say Lagos won't have light for one whole month 6 Likes

Within that one month,there is no guarantee of having up to 72hours electricity.







So whats the essence of the announcement?





Like after the one month blackout,will there be any real changes?







Idiot 11 Likes 1 Share

EKEDC for Life...toodles 4 Likes

To be honest bro, power supply was a lot better than what i was familiar with in every January -February of d year.... To b honest, there's always light btw d hours of 10pm to 6/7am the next day.... This has remained constant for the past one month..

Chai lalasticlala na to buy fuel down remain.



Useless government





The real story:

There will be a planned outage at the Ikeja West Transmission Station which will affect the Oworo 132KV Lines 1 & 2. The outage will commence on 6th Feb and end on 21st Feb, 2017. This is to enable technicians carry out some protective maintenance work. During this time, Oworo 132KV Line will be diverted to Akangba Transmission Station. However this will result in unavoidable load shedding at Oworo Transmission Station. Some of the affected areas are Gbagada, Anthony, Ogudu, Ladi Lak, Pedro, Oworo, Ifako and environs. We apologize for all inconveniences and ask our customers to kindly bear with us.



which part of Nigeria be that make i relocate instantly.

This story don't sound credible.

which part of Nigeria be that make i relocate instantly.

My city is...... running splash of rust and gold-flung and scattered among seven hills like broken china in the sun.

Hmmm... Ibadan, by John Pepper Clarke.

This story don't sound credible.

punchng.com/ikeja-electric-announces-one-month-power-interruption/



if u still don't believe.......

Google is ur friend!

God help us!!!!!!!

Is there even a regular power supply in the first place?

Light dey even dey?

edeots... dem dey give us the light b4... why are people sounding like they have always givn us the light b4...

Only if consumers could understand

h

Sorry to the affected lagosians

1 month ke.

edeots... dem dey give us the light b4... why are people sounding like they have always givn us the light b4...

So u av not had light for 1 month ?



So u av not had light for 1 month ?

Lie small small na.

“ We are appealing to consumers to bear with the company during the maintenance work."





Bear with una for one month? Make dem install solar panel first abi na tiger battery we go dey use for office?





So, Igando dey there? Hehehe, would make no difference, light no kukuma dey

To even think that billions have been budgeted yearly for effective power distribution for the last 20 years or more and yet the masses cannot enjoy 24 hours power supply is sad and pathetic