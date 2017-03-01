



As Shared by UNIZIK PARROT...



Tragic!! UNIZIK Final Year Female Student Dies in "Aboki's" Room After Smoking Weed



Something Tragic happened today at One Anita lodge in Ifite, Near Royal Bed where A Student was found dead in the room of an alleged security man.



Our Parrots told us that the young lady (name unknown yet) went to Aboki's room to charge her mobile phone, during which they smoked marijuana and dozed off.



The said security man had kept his generator in the Kitchen (No escape for fumes), hence Carbonmonoxide from the Generator exhaust pipes found its way into the room killing the Young lady while the Security man is said to be in Coma.



We tried Taking Pictures but security men who arrived the venue later in the afternoon were preventing us, we finally took this few blurred ones.



See the photos here:



