|UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by UNIZIK1stSon: 6:14pm
A 400 Level female student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka was, today, found dead in the Room of A security man in her Hostel after allegedly smoking Marijuana and inhaling fumes from a Generator set. Read the story as shared by UNIZIK Parrot.
As Shared by UNIZIK PARROT...
Tragic!! UNIZIK Final Year Female Student Dies in "Aboki's" Room After Smoking Weed
Something Tragic happened today at One Anita lodge in Ifite, Near Royal Bed where A Student was found dead in the room of an alleged security man.
Our Parrots told us that the young lady (name unknown yet) went to Aboki's room to charge her mobile phone, during which they smoked marijuana and dozed off.
The said security man had kept his generator in the Kitchen (No escape for fumes), hence Carbonmonoxide from the Generator exhaust pipes found its way into the room killing the Young lady while the Security man is said to be in Coma.
We tried Taking Pictures but security men who arrived the venue later in the afternoon were preventing us, we finally took this few blurred ones.
See the photos here:
http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/03/unizik-final-year-female-student-dies-aboks-room-photos/
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by UNIZIK1stSon: 6:15pm
Live Fast . . . Die Young
2 Likes
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by pyyxxaro: 6:24pm
She slept in the Lord
Why would a normal person put Generator in the house
A mixture of igbo smoke and generator fumes
5 Likes
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by Young03: 6:24pm
Ayam laffin in chinese
smoked weed n died?
Inhaled CO2
may God help her so that wen she reachs heaven enof weed go dey for more highness
2 Likes
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by DeAvenger: 6:26pm
Aboki's room
WTF wrong with these southerners
And it's even on FP
SMH
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:27pm
double wahala for dead body rip
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by frankeencense(m): 6:32pm
Anita's lodge? didn't hear a thing tho
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by Adeevah(f): 6:35pm
Double standard death
1 Like
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by BiafranBushBoy(m): 6:36pm
Adeevah:
Lol... How far
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by Cutehector(m): 6:38pm
What will a girl be doing in a security man's house.. Chei..
2 Likes
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by cosmatika(m): 6:40pm
The rate gals smoke igbo dese days, I'm marveled. One came to my rum d other day & lighted d one she remained b4 & started smoking, for my mind I was like, do dis poo fast make I cure conji sharpaly
3 Likes
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by Kondomatic(m): 6:40pm
She will be high on judgement day
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by Kennyodinye: 6:41pm
3 things caught my attention
Dies
Weed
Aboki
3 Likes
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by henrydadon(m): 6:41pm
the weed knocked her out..then the Carbonmonoxide killed her..
the funny thing is that she wont even know she dead..it just like falling asleep..forever.
4 Likes
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by jojothegreat(m): 6:41pm
Weed killing folks since 18BC
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by Innovator90: 6:42pm
I keep warning our people...stop smoking weeds. The chemical in it alters your sensory organs to forget what is happening around you.
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by gudnex22(m): 6:42pm
l
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by sdotman: 6:42pm
She don go smoke kano weed
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by Cunninlinguist: 6:42pm
DeAvenger:Can't you make your point without bringing her being a southerner into it?
2 Likes
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by teganto(m): 6:43pm
Kemo lala
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by Ichel: 6:43pm
say no to drug
1 Like
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by blazetitov: 6:43pm
Why the word aboki in a derogatory manner??
That was an accident or negligence which could have happened to anybody.
SMH. We put ethnic/tribal coloration to very thing whether good or bad in the country now.
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by Opakan2: 6:43pm
Ibo teenage girls and aboki prick sha
see this one now, died in active service to an aboki
3 Likes
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by soberdrunk(m): 6:43pm
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by Equal2DeTask: 6:44pm
Ayam yet to get this story... S0mething is nt true here...
1 Like
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by CplusJason(m): 6:44pm
If only the lady can speak.
I don't trust any aboki.
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by Ayoswit(f): 6:44pm
pathetic
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by ruffhandu: 6:44pm
Aboki owns gen?
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by idbami2(m): 6:44pm
Ah. I no hear am well. She go do wetin for Aboki wetin?
Why the Aboki no come die, if na CO kill the girl?
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by gudnex22(m): 6:44pm
please tell us the real story she can't just smoke weed and die like that. is she the first lady to smoke weed?
1 Like
|Re: UNIZIK Female Student Dies After Smoking Weed In 'Aboki's' Room (Pics) by bizzibodi: 6:44pm
Chei!an ipob university gal died in aboki room after sex rump.Tufiakwa!
3 Likes
