|Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by ChangeIsCostant: 7:11pm On Mar 03
This is Enugu not Kano.... Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was in Enugu state yesterday to plead with the state government on behalf of the Northerners that are selling cattle in the state, as the State Governor is intending to demolish their market. The former governor of Kano state was warmly welcomed by a crowd of citizens who gathered to receive him.
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by ChangeIsCostant: 7:11pm On Mar 03
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by DeAvenger: 7:17pm On Mar 03
Kwankwaso Nigeria's president 2019
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by softmind24: 7:22pm On Mar 03
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by CplusJason(m): 7:23pm On Mar 03
DeAvenger:Is he healthy enough? Remember the last two from that region.
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by muykem: 7:24pm On Mar 03
I am at lost on what Igbo actually want.
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by Aufbauh(m): 7:25pm On Mar 03
Iyam tempted to join the team Idonbilivit
This has shown us that most of Liepob ranting and rambling is an "Online kicking".
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by sarrki(m): 7:26pm On Mar 03
He's wasting his precious time
Nigerians will speak by next year
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by SalamRushdie: 7:27pm On Mar 03
When Igbo governors go to Kano to appeal on behalf of endangered Igbo in the north is this how they are received?
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by themonk(m): 7:27pm On Mar 03
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by sarrki(m): 7:28pm On Mar 03
Ask Google
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by anibi9674: 7:30pm On Mar 03
these are his people not iboe's. aboki welcome aboki no problem.
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:49pm On Mar 03
Kwankwaso has started campaigning for 2019 already
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by muykem: 7:49pm On Mar 03
This is original slavery mentality. They are killing your people and you are still hailing them because of politics you dont even know how to play
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by Amarabae(f): 7:49pm On Mar 03
LIARS! These are not Igbos But Hausa/Fulani community in Enugu that are welcoming him.
They have a big population in Enugu.
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by Amarabae(f): 7:52pm On Mar 03
muykem:it is the hausa/fulani community that are welcoming him.
You that know how to play politics, has it reduced the poverty rate in your region?
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by omenkaLives: 7:57pm On Mar 03
According to ipob, they are "slaves" and not true biafrans.
Just love the way those who refer to themselves as "ipob yoots" reason.
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by omenkaLives: 8:02pm On Mar 03
An ipob yoot is already pissed and is denying his brothers already. I didn't see that angle coming.
From all the online braggadocio, one would have thought not a single Hausa or Fulani man resides in the Five Villages.
In fact, let us just take it the pics were taken in Niger Republic.
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by Nukualofa: 8:06pm On Mar 03
muykem:Are those people igbo or your eyes can't see clear
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by Nukualofa: 8:08pm On Mar 03
omenkaLives:Boy use your eyes. It's not for fancy. Mere looking at those people will show you that they are Hausa.
Sometimes i pray that girl comes back to help your ministry
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by Nukualofa: 8:09pm On Mar 03
omenkaLives:
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by omenkaLives: 8:10pm On Mar 03
Nukualofa:I can't see their eyes but I can see the shape of their heads.
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by IPOB123london: 8:12pm On Mar 03
muykem: 7:24pm
listen Igbos are not ordinary black DNA; dnt be lost
observe how Kwakwaso is so relaxed that he lost his way
we are cool people; we are not like agberos and boko harem hausa fulani u are used to in lagos and kano
for once kiss the truth
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by omenkaLives: 8:13pm On Mar 03
Aufbauh:You dey mind dem.
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by Nukualofa: 8:14pm On Mar 03
omenkaLives:Their heads looks like yours
Let me deliver you from heartbreak
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by omenkaLives: 8:23pm On Mar 03
To protect their "online reputation" and their bragging tradition, they even had to admit Hausa's have a "large population" in Enugu.
I bet Enugu is about to be CONQUERED just like they "conquered Kwara".
LiePob, learn some manners and stop insulting everyone. More often than not, you always tend to, by fate, assume the same position as that of those you insult.
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by jamislaw(m): 8:27pm On Mar 03
Kwankwasiya amana even beafraud people de fill am.
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by ShootToKill: 8:29pm On Mar 03
All I see are northerners hailing their brothers. Look closely. See people wearing babariga.
In yorubaland, every kamorudeen and Mutiu will be on the streets, crowd will be 10 times larger.
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by CriminalIkedi: 8:30pm On Mar 03
omenkaLives:
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by CriminalIkedi: 8:31pm On Mar 03
ShootToKill:
This one is always scared of the North. Abooki visit Enugu and he is already screaming Yoruba. Dont you have any shame at all?
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by PFRB: 8:31pm On Mar 03
anibi9674:
Kwankwanso is an Igbo man and he knows it.
|Re: Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed by idee91: 8:32pm On Mar 03
Amana
