http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/kwankwaso-storms-enugu-over-northern.html This is Enugu not Kano.... Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was in Enugu state yesterday to plead with the state government on behalf of the Northerners that are selling cattle in the state, as the State Governor is intending to demolish their market. The former governor of Kano state was warmly welcomed by a crowd of citizens who gathered to receive him. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Kwankwaso Nigeria's president 2019 10 Likes

Is he healthy enough? Remember the last two from that region.

I am at lost on what Igbo actually want. 40 Likes 1 Share





This has shown us that most of Liepob ranting and rambling is an "Online kicking". Iyam tempted to join the team IdonbilivitThis has shown us that most of Liepob ranting and rambling is an "Online kicking". 17 Likes

Nigerians will speak by next year 2 Likes 4 Shares

When Igbo governors go to Kano to appeal on behalf of endangered Igbo in the north is this how they are received? 16 Likes 2 Shares

When Igbo governors go to Kano to appeal on behalf of endangered Igbo in the north is this how they are received?

When Igbo governors go to Kano to appeal on behalf of endangered Igbo in the north is this how they are received?

Ask Google Ask Google 8 Likes 3 Shares

these are his people not iboe's. aboki welcome aboki no problem. 66 Likes 1 Share

Kwankwaso has started campaigning for 2019 already 1 Like

This is original slavery mentality. They are killing your people and you are still hailing them because of politics you dont even know how to play

LIARS! These are not Igbos But Hausa/Fulani community in Enugu that are welcoming him.

They have a big population in Enugu. 61 Likes 1 Share

it is the hausa/fulani community that are welcoming him.

it is the hausa/fulani community that are welcoming him.

You that know how to play politics, has it reduced the poverty rate in your region?





Just love the way those who refer to themselves as "ipob yoots" reason.





From all the online braggadocio, one would have thought not a single Hausa or Fulani man resides in the Five Villages.



From all the online braggadocio, one would have thought not a single Hausa or Fulani man resides in the Five Villages.

In fact, let us just take it the pics were taken in Niger Republic.

Are those people igbo or your eyes can't see clear

According to ipob, they are "slaves" and not true biafrans.



Boy use your eyes. It's not for fancy. Mere looking at those people will show you that they are Hausa.







Boy use your eyes. It's not for fancy. Mere looking at those people will show you that they are Hausa.

Sometimes i pray that girl comes back to help your ministry

An ipob yoot is already pissed and is denying his brothers already. I didn't see that angle coming.



From all the online braggadocio, one would have thought not a single Hausa or Fulani man resides in the Five Villages.



In fact, let us just take it the pics were taken in Niger Republic. 17 Likes

Boy use your eyes. It's not for fancy. Mere looking at those people will show you that they are Hausa.







I can't see their eyes but I can see the shape of their heads.

I am at lost on what Igbo actually want.

listen Igbos are not ordinary black DNA; dnt be lost



observe how Kwakwaso is so relaxed that he lost his way



we are cool people; we are not like agberos and boko harem hausa fulani u are used to in lagos and kano



for once kiss the truth listen Igbos are not ordinary black DNA; dnt be lostobserve how Kwakwaso is so relaxed that he lost his waywe are cool people; we are not like agberos and boko harem hausa fulani u are used to in lagos and kanofor once kiss the truth 5 Likes 1 Share

Iyam tempted to join the team Idonbilivit



You dey mind dem.

Their heads looks like yours





Their heads looks like yours

Let me deliver you from heartbreak





I bet Enugu is about to be CONQUERED just like they "conquered Kwara".



I bet Enugu is about to be CONQUERED just like they "conquered Kwara".

LiePob, learn some manners and stop insulting everyone. More often than not, you always tend to, by fate, assume the same position as that of those you insult. To protect their "online reputation" and their bragging tradition, they even had to admit Hausa's have a "large population" in Enugu.

Kwankwasiya amana even beafraud people de fill am. 3 Likes 2 Shares

All I see are northerners hailing their brothers. Look closely. See people wearing babariga.



In yorubaland, every kamorudeen and Mutiu will be on the streets, crowd will be 10 times larger. 8 Likes 1 Share

To protect their "online reputation" and their bragging tradition, they even had to admit Hausa's have a "large population" in Enugu.



I bet Enugu is about to be CONQUERED just like they "conquered Kwara".



LiePob, learn some manners and stop insulting everyone. More often than not, you always tend to, by fate, assume the same position as that of those you insult. 11 Likes

All I see are northerners hailing their brothers. In yorubaland, every kamorudeen and Mutiu will be on the streets, crowd will be 10 times larger.

This one is always scared of the North. Abooki visit Enugu and he is already screaming Yoruba. Dont you have any shame at all?

these are his people not iboe's. aboki welcome aboki no problem.

Kwankwanso is an Igbo man and he knows it.