"No condition is permanent.This former BOTTROSS A.K.A TRUCK PUSHER Teddy Adiela Popularly known in Uniport, graduates from Mechanical Engineering department as the best graduating student."







That determination. But,







Why is he the only one coloured while others are black & white??....@ 3rd pics 5 Likes

A determineddetermined man can attain any height!





There is no valid excuse for failure. 8 Likes 1 Share

Dats a very big lie

I know dat guy personally

He graduated last two yrs. He is 2009 set and he served in sokoto

Dat stuff he is carrying is for set up of his church service

D best mech engr, 2009 best graduate's name is duru 52 Likes 5 Shares

OP this guy was never a truck pusher, his name is Teddy Adiela... His friend Winston Eamon Ogbonda shared the photos to mock him on Facebook. He was mocked for pushing electrical equipment to church while in school ..look at the pictures well. His friend has even deleted the photos from FB 5 Likes 1 Share

I thought tws our nairaland truckpusher #lol 4 Likes

Wow that's awesome











More grease

Use your head when you see FPs, most are just fake news...and sensationalist propaganda.



Use your head when you see FPs, most are just fake news...and sensationalist propaganda. 14 Likes

K.. Cool story, now i know what Nkechi the akara seller will graduate with from that her business administration of a course she's reading in skool 1 Like

Congratulations but I could deduce from the pics that he wasn't a truckpusher. He was just moving items at that time.



Na so false news go dey flow round then one maga would take matters into his hands and do the unthinkable 1 Like

? am I d only one who feels this a lie 1 Like

One day he will become a tool pusher in the Oil Industry. Congratulations. 1 Like

super story.... goan tell dat to kids

IPOB YOUTH, you better pass OJUKWU, Who went on EXILE. Anyway God bless your DEGREE, FLATINO

zionmade:

Dats a very big lie

I know dat guy personally

He graduated last two yrs. He is 2009 set and he served in sokoto

Dat stuff he is carrying is for set up of his church service

D best mech engr, 2009 best graduate's name is duru I pray bloggers would not cause war in this country one day.

By the name of the source you shall know their desperation. From Trezzyblog to Trezzyhelm . Abeg who can help me with that Police baton pishure I pray bloggers would not cause war in this country one day.By the name of the source you shall know their desperation. Fromto. Abeg who can help me with that Police baton pishure 1 Like

And one female orangutan would be there mocking him as 'broke' when infact he's wealthier than all her rich customers combined.



#Neversaynever.. The sky is your limit if you believe

If you can think it, you can do it. It's only death that can stop one from actualising his dreams. Congratulations My guy. Many more sucess awaits you.

Make una no dey verify news before una push am to front page until d day DSS goncom for una

Blatant lie..

Mods won't even verify b4 pushing to front page.

That guy was my friend, Didnt graduate as best student too..

Am sure he will be surprised if I show him dis.. 3 Likes

chinex276:

am I d only one who feels this a lie ? Op is a pupil of Lie Mohammed? Op is a pupil of Lie Mohammed?

Self discipline is a bridge between determination and success....Congratulations to u broda i pray every of ur heart desire we granter to u in Jesus name

zionmade:

Dats a very big lie

I know dat guy personally

He graduated last two yrs. He is 2009 set and he served in sokoto

Dat stuff he is carrying is for set up of his church service

D best mech engr, 2009 best graduate's name is duru Me I was shocked o! Dude was my set. Me I was shocked o! Dude was my set. 2 Likes

OP are you alright? 1 Like