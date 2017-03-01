₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by sixtuschimere: 7:52pm
According to Winston who shared the story,a former truck pusher graduated as best student from Mechanical Engineering Department,Uniport.He wrote...
"No condition is permanent.This former BOTTROSS A.K.A TRUCK PUSHER Teddy Adiela Popularly known in Uniport, graduates from Mechanical Engineering department as the best graduating student."
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/ex-truck-pusher-graduates-as-best.html
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by crispyvick(f): 7:55pm
wow
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:57pm
That determination. But,
Why is he the only one coloured while others are black & white??....@ 3rd pics
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by Cutehector(m): 8:01pm
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by decatalyst(m): 8:18pm
A determineddetermined man can attain any height!
There is no valid excuse for failure.
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by zionmade(m): 8:23pm
Dats a very big lie
I know dat guy personally
He graduated last two yrs. He is 2009 set and he served in sokoto
Dat stuff he is carrying is for set up of his church service
D best mech engr, 2009 best graduate's name is duru
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by dainformant(m): 8:41pm
OP this guy was never a truck pusher, his name is Teddy Adiela... His friend Winston Eamon Ogbonda shared the photos to mock him on Facebook. He was mocked for pushing electrical equipment to church while in school ..look at the pictures well. His friend has even deleted the photos from FB
sixtuschimere:
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by veekid(m): 8:47pm
I thought tws our nairaland truckpusher #lol
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by amiibaby(f): 8:48pm
Wow that's awesome
More grease
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by unclezuma: 8:48pm
.
Use your head when you see FPs, most are just fake news...and sensationalist propaganda.
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by jerrybakermillz(m): 8:48pm
K.. Cool story, now i know what Nkechi the akara seller will graduate with from that her business administration of a course she's reading in skool
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by RadiantBae(f): 8:49pm
Truckpusher
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by Tazdroid(m): 8:49pm
Congratulations but I could deduce from the pics that he wasn't a truckpusher. He was just moving items at that time.
Na so false news go dey flow round then one maga would take matters into his hands and do the unthinkable
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by chinex276(m): 8:49pm
am I d only one who feels this a lie?
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by phkka1(m): 8:49pm
One day he will become a tool pusher in the Oil Industry. Congratulations.
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by NeChErEnO1(m): 8:50pm
super story.... goan tell dat to kids
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by OgaJonah(m): 8:50pm
IPOB YOUTH, you better pass OJUKWU, Who went on EXILE. Anyway God bless your DEGREE, FLATINO
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by gift01: 8:50pm
zionmade:I pray bloggers would not cause war in this country one day.
By the name of the source you shall know their desperation. From Trezzyblog to Trezzyhelm . Abeg who can help me with that Police baton pishure
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by COdeGenesis: 8:50pm
Bloggers una fatha
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by Alasi20(m): 8:50pm
Wooooooooowwwww..........
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by Opakan2: 8:50pm
And one female orangutan would be there mocking him as 'broke' when infact he's wealthier than all her rich customers combined.
#Neversaynever.. The sky is your limit if you believe
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by mytime24(f): 8:51pm
Congratulation
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by ekems2017(f): 8:51pm
If you can think it, you can do it. It's only death that can stop one from actualising his dreams. Congratulations My guy. Many more sucess awaits you.
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by loomer: 8:51pm
Make una no dey verify news before una push am to front page until d day DSS goncom for una
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by Chuvin22(m): 8:51pm
Blatant lie..
Mods won't even verify b4 pushing to front page.
That guy was my friend, Didnt graduate as best student too..
Am sure he will be surprised if I show him dis..
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by psucc(m): 8:52pm
chinex276:Op is a pupil of Lie Mohammed?
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by GreenMavro: 8:52pm
j
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by lekan3531(m): 8:52pm
Self discipline is a bridge between determination and success....Congratulations to u broda i pray every of ur heart desire we granter to u in Jesus name
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by Pennyways: 8:52pm
Congratulations
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by Pinkiee(f): 8:53pm
zionmade:Me I was shocked o! Dude was my set.
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by DollarAngel(m): 8:53pm
OP are you alright?
|Re: Truck Pusher Graduates As Best Student From Mechanical Engineering Dept, UNIPORT by ednut1(m): 8:53pm
Nl has lost it
