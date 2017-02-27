₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by Afro3: 7:57pm On Mar 03
SLAP YOUR SELF!
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by ChemicalReaction(f): 8:10pm On Mar 03
Heck! So true...
But I didn't slap myself.
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by ChemicalReaction(f): 8:13pm On Mar 03
Heck! So true...
But I didn't slap myself.
When you know who you are, only then would you understand that the difference between HERE and THERE is 'T' and it stands for TIME.
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by alexandranature: 8:27pm On Mar 03
Lol. Don't know if I should say this is funny or not. Anyway it makes me laugh.
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by Tazdroid(m): 10:38pm On Mar 03
Hehehe, read this somewhere. Laughed but it made little sense to me
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by idbami2(m): 10:40pm On Mar 03
This Mr Churchill sef resemble scammer. With daht him flat forehead.
Buht Madam Totoh Dickeh sef no try, why she dey try deceive herself? Aigoo. Make she resume her acting, abeg. I don miss am..
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by maberry(m): 10:40pm On Mar 03
Not tonto dike's news again!
God what did I do to deserve seeing this kinda news on any blog and forum I go?
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by chuksjuve(m): 10:40pm On Mar 03
This land is not for sale...
Keep off
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by george93(m): 10:40pm On Mar 03
One thing I know in life is that nobody has it all.
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by damlax: 10:40pm On Mar 03
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by mayorkyzo(m): 10:40pm On Mar 03
Lols peole go really slap themselves tire..cos most people compare themselves with others on social media and begin to feel sad...
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by citytv(f): 10:40pm On Mar 03
Wat manner of fuckery is this poo
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by toluwalopsy(f): 10:41pm On Mar 03
Wait for me, I'm coming back to comment.
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by pxjosh(m): 10:41pm On Mar 03
How can someone be this jobless and overly concerned with tonto dikeh's life?.
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by sugarbelly: 10:41pm On Mar 03
hmmm
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by nairascores: 10:41pm On Mar 03
hmmm short of words
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by Chuvin22(m): 10:41pm On Mar 03
I love this post.
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by sugarbelly: 10:41pm On Mar 03
keep slaping
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by demarc001: 10:42pm On Mar 03
Ose!
Just like I was suppose to slap myself when I was dying of jealous thinking my ex I left was having a sweet relationship with her new guy (thinking he is better than me). Only for me to realize recently from her that he doesn't have upto 50% of my personality. she was only feeling ok around him then as a means of comfort to the vacuum my leaving her created. Now she complains everday.
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by oluwasegun007(m): 10:42pm On Mar 03
This is the price of being a celeb.....
I won't blame her though, she was only trying to be a perfect wife in her own special way..
Pls, kindly free the lady to enable the reconciliation process go smoothly...
Nb. Am not a fan.
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by 4dor: 10:42pm On Mar 03
If you believe Tonto bought all those things herself, you need to slap your self. So she also bought the SUV for the side chic too?
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by REIIGN(m): 10:42pm On Mar 03
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by rose54321: 10:43pm On Mar 03
I concur,
Some people had to slap themselves 7 times, one for each of the scenarios.
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by emmabest2000(m): 10:43pm On Mar 03
Jobless fan
TontoNoSend
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by slurryeye: 10:43pm On Mar 03
Another Tonto dike thread
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by seunlly(m): 10:43pm On Mar 03
who cares
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by INVESTORBNAIRA: 10:44pm On Mar 03
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by niyifour(m): 10:44pm On Mar 03
Eeya
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by phoenix90(m): 10:45pm On Mar 03
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by Phiniter(m): 10:45pm On Mar 03
Not all that glitters is gold people are more worried about what toilet paper Ton to is currently using to wipe her behind than about they own lives
|Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by teamv: 10:45pm On Mar 03
nice
