₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,356 members, 3,398,070 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 March 2017 at 12:19 AM

SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! (8565 Views)

Basketmouth Laments Over His N24,000 Meal In US [PICS] / Fan Laments Yvonne Jegede's Hookup:" This Chick Wey I Dey Admire Has Been Taken" / "Late Abubakar Audu Was A Monster", Girl Laments On Twitter (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by Afro3: 7:57pm On Mar 03
SLAP YOUR SELF!

So, Tonto Dikeh invested all that money, time and energy to make us believe she had the best husband and life?
The luxury cars, jewelries, vacation, birthday parties and clothes.
Only to tell us they were all lies? That he never bought her anything, that she was just putting up a show to upgrade him?

I can't stop imagining how many people felt less of themselves watching the euphoria. How many marriages and relationships were wrecked because, some of us got mad that our partners were not doing enough. If you were one of them, take a minute and SLAP YOUR SELF!

Some girl you know, just had a flamboyant wedding and while she is feeling miserable that it was all her money, with little or no support from her husband, you're also feeling miserable because your wedding was nothing compared to hers, despite your husband's total support? SLAP YOUR SELF!

Someone is living in a bigger house than yours and while they can't sleep at night because EFCC or the bank might just show up, park them out and grab their collateral, you too can't sleep at night because you feel they are better off than you? SLAP YOUR SELF!

Your friends have their kids in the most expensive schools and while they are dying of hypertensive heart disease over school fees, you're having same health challenge because you can't take your mind off the fact that, you can't afford that school for your kids? SLAP YOUR SELF!

Your friends sleep around, loan and steal money from their offices, to fund the annual vacation and while they are restless the entire vacation, because a huge debt or query awaits them, you're also restless when you see their vacation pics on social media? SLAP YOUR SELF!

All your friends are married or in a relationship and while they have lost their self value because they settled for less than they deserved, you've lost same too because, you feel they're more deserving? SLAP YOUR SELF!

The slay queen or king on your timeline won't stop posting pictures of their designers clothes, hair, shoes, bags and jewelries and while they have slept with half the men and women in town, running and hiding from debtors, you're running and hiding too because, you feel you're not presentable? SLAP YOUR SELF!

Things do not always appear the way they are. Never loose a wink of sleep on what you see on social media.
You'll never know the length people go to paint a happy and successful picture.
Quit allowing yourself suffer their predicament by buying into the lies. And even if they were true, focus on your life. Have a dream and work towards it. Everything you need will come to you in time.
Everyone's timing is not the same. Slow and steady wins the race. If you rush in, you'll be rushed out!

N/B; Most of the very rich, happy and successful people like, Bill Gates, Mark Zuck, Oprah Winfrey, Dangote don't flaunt it on social media because they know who they are, and don't seek your validation.

So tell me, how many times did you SLAP YOUR SELF?

...http://www.abujapress.com/2017/03/slap-your-self--fans-lament.html?m=0

42 Likes 9 Shares

Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by ChemicalReaction(f): 8:10pm On Mar 03
Heck! So true...
But I didn't slap myself.

7 Likes

Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by ChemicalReaction(f): 8:13pm On Mar 03
Heck! So true...

But I didn't slap myself.





When you know who you are, only then would you understand that the difference between HERE and THERE is 'T' and it stands for TIME.

36 Likes

Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by alexandranature: 8:27pm On Mar 03
Lol. Don't know if I should say this is funny or not. Anyway it makes me laugh.
Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by Tazdroid(m): 10:38pm On Mar 03
Hehehe, read this somewhere. Laughed but it made little sense to me
Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by idbami2(m): 10:40pm On Mar 03
This Mr Churchill sef resemble scammer. With daht him flat forehead.
Buht Madam Totoh Dickeh sef no try, why she dey try deceive herself? Aigoo. Make she resume her acting, abeg. I don miss am..

2 Likes

Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by maberry(m): 10:40pm On Mar 03
Not tonto dike's news again!
God what did I do to deserve seeing this kinda news on any blog and forum I go? embarassed

3 Likes

Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by chuksjuve(m): 10:40pm On Mar 03
This land is not for sale...
Keep off
Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by george93(m): 10:40pm On Mar 03
One thing I know in life is that nobody has it all.

3 Likes

Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by damlax: 10:40pm On Mar 03
<script>alert(‘BTS’)</script>
Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by mayorkyzo(m): 10:40pm On Mar 03
Lols peole go really slap themselves tire..cos most people compare themselves with others on social media and begin to feel sad...
Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by citytv(f): 10:40pm On Mar 03
Wat manner of fuckery is this poo undecided

1 Like

Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by toluwalopsy(f): 10:41pm On Mar 03
Wait for me, I'm coming back to comment.
Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by pxjosh(m): 10:41pm On Mar 03
How can someone be this jobless and overly concerned with tonto dikeh's life?.

6 Likes

Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by sugarbelly: 10:41pm On Mar 03
hmmm
Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by nairascores: 10:41pm On Mar 03
hmmm short of words
Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by Chuvin22(m): 10:41pm On Mar 03
I love this post.

2 Likes

Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by sugarbelly: 10:41pm On Mar 03
keep slaping
Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by demarc001: 10:42pm On Mar 03
Ose!
Just like I was suppose to slap myself when I was dying of jealous thinking my ex I left was having a sweet relationship with her new guy (thinking he is better than me). Only for me to realize recently from her that he doesn't have upto 50% of my personality. she was only feeling ok around him then as a means of comfort to the vacuum my leaving her created. Now she complains everday.

3 Likes

Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by oluwasegun007(m): 10:42pm On Mar 03
This is the price of being a celeb.....

I won't blame her though, she was only trying to be a perfect wife in her own special way..

Pls, kindly free the lady to enable the reconciliation process go smoothly...

Nb. Am not a fan.
Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by 4dor: 10:42pm On Mar 03
If you believe Tonto bought all those things herself, you need to slap your self. So she also bought the SUV for the side chic too?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by REIIGN(m): 10:42pm On Mar 03
angry

3 Likes

Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by rose54321: 10:43pm On Mar 03
I concur,
Some people had to slap themselves 7 times, one for each of the scenarios.
Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by emmabest2000(m): 10:43pm On Mar 03
Jobless fan

TontoNoSend

1 Like

Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by slurryeye: 10:43pm On Mar 03
Another Tonto dike thread undecided

Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by seunlly(m): 10:43pm On Mar 03
who cares
Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by INVESTORBNAIRA: 10:44pm On Mar 03
grin
Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by niyifour(m): 10:44pm On Mar 03
Eeya
Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by phoenix90(m): 10:45pm On Mar 03
grin
Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by Phiniter(m): 10:45pm On Mar 03
Not all that glitters is gold people are more worried about what toilet paper Ton to is currently using to wipe her behind than about they own lives

1 Like

Re: SLAP YOURSELF! Tonto Dikeh's Fan Laments With References! by teamv: 10:45pm On Mar 03
nice

(0) (1) (Reply)

Oprah Winfrey Amazing Weight Loss ( How She Lost Almost 26kg & How You Too Can ) / Alexandra Burke Or Leona Lewis / Shameful.. Mercy Johnson Exposes G.area In Public..

Viewing this topic: flyca, victorpopoola20, ViVaMadrid, ivyy(f), marxwellerr247(m), kentoplash(m), omobritiko, pizza10(f), Sunglass20(f), sarahbarnx252(f), pjewelSilva(f), maverick001, petrick10(m), EbolaParasite, Agiemars(f), DRESSRITE, Tynasparks(f), LorDBolton, djmask(m), arshavineering(m), JEREMYBENTHAM, naijareferee, mizvee(f), pfadom, jaymichael(m), Smartuche, thambolo(m), Nukualofa, vosquare, OchukoisBlack(m), kcprince, loffyloffy, passwelle, andysnoopy(m), AbsalomOtutu(m), lancee(m), anurd1991, kNigHTcHrisForD(m), pamdaniel(m), chrischuks78 and 67 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.