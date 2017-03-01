Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) (8060 Views)

Classy Bridal Squad Photos / Photo Of Bridal Squad And Their Backsides Got People Talking / Bridal Squad Puts Backsides On Display, As Groomsman Checks Them Out (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hairat Damilola and her gorgeously looking squad are hot for days in these lovely pre-wedding photos... #HDLove2017









http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/check-out-these-lovely-bridal-squad-and.html?m=1 The pretty bride-to-be,and her gorgeously looking squad are hot for days in these lovely pre-wedding photos... #HDLove2017 1 Like 1 Share

incase e reach

Super wash 4 Likes

That one with blue jean no know sey she carry pancake yansh? 14 Likes

Superb.

teamv:

incase e reach u and op won't allow sum1 be the 1st or 2nd to comment

SMH u and op won't allow sum1 be the 1st or 2nd to commentSMH 1 Like

Nothing spectacular about their curves 9 Likes 1 Share





What a cutie burty`s dey look bangliciousWhat a cutie burty`s 1 Like

REIIGN:

Nothing spectacular about their curves u sure u sure

One flat ass looks odd. 3 Likes 1 Share

youngberry001:

u sure Lol, 4real sir Lol, 4real sir

That 3rd girl from the left has a stony nyash.. Still on 1st pics,





The 2nd girl from the right has a well-rounded ass, OH, she even has a very nice headlamp(1st from the right on 2nd pics)





@1st pics....Still on 1st pics, 1 Like

There is no outta the world curve there. Just basic, nothing special!! 3 Likes 1 Share

Oyind17:

That one with blue jean no know sey she carry pancake yansh?

Yansh be like spongebob own Yansh be like spongebob own 3 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful but women and marriage hmm, what can I say.



It's seems this is what is trending this days



Women cha 1 Like

dollyjoy:

There is no outta the world curve there. Just basic, nothing special!!

Hmm . True observer . Hmm . True observer . 1 Like

The chic on the low cut is very beautiful. 1 Like

Beautiful bridals

Another group of "slayers"

Where are the curves? 5 Likes

BeeBeeOoh:

@1st pics.... That 3rd girl from the left has a stony nyash.. Still on 1st pics,





The 2nd girl from the right has a well-rounded ass, OH, she even has a very nice headlamp(1st from the right on 2nd pics)





Bros I dey hail ooo Bros I dey hail ooo 3 Likes 1 Share

Olosho goes corperate!

BeeBeeOoh:

@1st pics.... That 3rd girl from the left has a stony nyash.. Still on 1st pics,





The 2nd girl from the right has a well-rounded ass, OH, she even has a very nice headlamp(1st from the right on 2nd pics)







Chai! You've seen all from afar. Chai! You've seen all from afar. 2 Likes 1 Share





That would surely trend

#SlayRedefined

#OverpepperThoseAlreadyMarried Nice...she made me picture a wedding gown being different...a situation where the bride and her bridesmaids kill the day in fitting trousers instead just lyk the pre-wedding shotzThat would surely trend#SlayRedefined#OverpepperThoseAlreadyMarried

Laveda:





Chai! You've seen all from afar. Eye yam acknowledging God's handwork Eye yam acknowledging God's handwork 2 Likes

Nancykay:



Bros I dey hail ooo I cut cap for you padi mi I cut cap for you padi mi 1 Like

BeeBeeOoh:

Eye yam acknowledging God's handwork

Its good. Its good. 2 Likes 1 Share











can't find my spec.





pass! scanning through...can't find my spec.pass! 1 Like