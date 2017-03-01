₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,375 members, 3,398,121 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 March 2017 at 02:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) (8060 Views)
Classy Bridal Squad Photos / Photo Of Bridal Squad And Their Backsides Got People Talking / Bridal Squad Puts Backsides On Display, As Groomsman Checks Them Out (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by PapiNigga: 8:12pm On Mar 03
The pretty bride-to-be, Hairat Damilola and her gorgeously looking squad are hot for days in these lovely pre-wedding photos... #HDLove2017
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/check-out-these-lovely-bridal-squad-and.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by teamv: 8:15pm On Mar 03
incase e reach
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by xstry(m): 8:16pm On Mar 03
Super wash
4 Likes
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by Oyind17: 8:16pm On Mar 03
That one with blue jean no know sey she carry pancake yansh?
14 Likes
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:17pm On Mar 03
Superb.
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 8:17pm On Mar 03
teamv:u and op won't allow sum1 be the 1st or 2nd to comment
SMH
1 Like
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by REIIGN(m): 8:17pm On Mar 03
Nothing spectacular about their curves
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 8:21pm On Mar 03
dey look banglicious
What a cutie burty`s
1 Like
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 8:22pm On Mar 03
REIIGN:u sure
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by vedah: 8:24pm On Mar 03
One flat ass looks odd.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by REIIGN(m): 8:24pm On Mar 03
youngberry001:Lol, 4real sir
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:25pm On Mar 03
@1st pics.... That 3rd girl from the left has a stony nyash.. Still on 1st pics,
The 2nd girl from the right has a well-rounded ass, OH, she even has a very nice headlamp(1st from the right on 2nd pics)
1 Like
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by dollyjoy(f): 8:25pm On Mar 03
There is no outta the world curve there. Just basic, nothing special!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by REIIGN(m): 8:27pm On Mar 03
Oyind17:
Yansh be like spongebob own
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by ifyan(m): 8:28pm On Mar 03
Beautiful but women and marriage hmm, what can I say.
It's seems this is what is trending this days
Women cha
1 Like
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by ifyan(m): 8:29pm On Mar 03
dollyjoy:
Hmm . True observer .
1 Like
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by kennygee(f): 8:45pm On Mar 03
The chic on the low cut is very beautiful.
1 Like
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by NanciaKay(f): 9:02pm On Mar 03
Beautiful bridals
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 9:04pm On Mar 03
Another group of "slayers"
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by CaroLyner(f): 9:31pm On Mar 03
Where are the curves?
5 Likes
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by Nancykay: 9:35pm On Mar 03
BeeBeeOoh:Bros I dey hail ooo
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by YUNGLURD(m): 9:36pm On Mar 03
Olosho goes corperate!
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by Laveda(f): 9:38pm On Mar 03
BeeBeeOoh:
Chai! You've seen all from afar.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by sirusX(m): 9:39pm On Mar 03
Nice...she made me picture a wedding gown being different...a situation where the bride and her bridesmaids kill the day in fitting trousers instead just lyk the pre-wedding shotz
That would surely trend
#SlayRedefined
#OverpepperThoseAlreadyMarried
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:42pm On Mar 03
Laveda:Eye yam acknowledging God's handwork
2 Likes
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:43pm On Mar 03
Nancykay:I cut cap for you padi mi
1 Like
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by Laveda(f): 9:44pm On Mar 03
BeeBeeOoh:
Its good.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by FTBOY: 9:52pm On Mar 03
scanning through...
can't find my spec.
pass!
1 Like
|Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 10:14pm On Mar 03
They for give the camera to that flat ass.
2 Likes
What Do You Call Cheating??? / What If He Mistakenly Puts It In The Other "Hole" / When She Says She's Tight And You Ended Up In There Like This
Viewing this topic: iebanehita(m), linearity, bukalis(m), zeusdgrt(m), dmostcheerful(f), MARKone(m), Kelvinpam(m), gmcln(m), Tobijoshua71(m), Billbruno, OlaSammie, Justbeingreal(m), olubrizzle, AyamConfidence(m), drimpeccable(m), gabolz(m), ademide0710(f), Kentura(m), Gibjewel(f), kabman and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11