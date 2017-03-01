₦airaland Forum

Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by PapiNigga: 8:12pm On Mar 03
The pretty bride-to-be, Hairat Damilola and her gorgeously looking squad are hot for days in these lovely pre-wedding photos... #HDLove2017




http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/check-out-these-lovely-bridal-squad-and.html?m=1

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by teamv: 8:15pm On Mar 03
incase e reach
Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by xstry(m): 8:16pm On Mar 03
Super wash lipsrsealed

4 Likes

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by Oyind17: 8:16pm On Mar 03
That one with blue jean no know sey she carry pancake yansh?

14 Likes

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:17pm On Mar 03
Superb.
Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 8:17pm On Mar 03
teamv:
incase e reach
u and op won't allow sum1 be the 1st or 2nd to comment
SMH

1 Like

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by REIIGN(m): 8:17pm On Mar 03
Nothing spectacular about their curves

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 8:21pm On Mar 03
dey look banglicious tongue

What a cutie burty`s

1 Like

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 8:22pm On Mar 03
REIIGN:
Nothing spectacular about their curves
u sure wink
Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by vedah: 8:24pm On Mar 03
One flat ass looks odd.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by REIIGN(m): 8:24pm On Mar 03
youngberry001:
u sure wink
Lol, 4real sir cheesy
Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:25pm On Mar 03
@1st pics.... That 3rd girl from the left has a stony nyash.. Still on 1st pics,


The 2nd girl from the right has a well-rounded ass, OH, she even has a very nice headlamp(1st from the right on 2nd pics)


kiss kiss kiss

1 Like

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by dollyjoy(f): 8:25pm On Mar 03
There is no outta the world curve there. Just basic, nothing special!!angry

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by REIIGN(m): 8:27pm On Mar 03
Oyind17:
That one with blue jean no know sey she carry pancake yansh?

Yansh be like spongebob own cheesy

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by ifyan(m): 8:28pm On Mar 03
Beautiful but women and marriage hmm, what can I say.

It's seems this is what is trending this days

Women cha

1 Like

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by ifyan(m): 8:29pm On Mar 03
dollyjoy:
There is no outta the world curve there. Just basic, nothing special!!angry

Hmm . True observer .

1 Like

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by kennygee(f): 8:45pm On Mar 03
The chic on the low cut is very beautiful.

1 Like

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by NanciaKay(f): 9:02pm On Mar 03
Beautiful bridals
Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 9:04pm On Mar 03
Another group of "slayers"

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by CaroLyner(f): 9:31pm On Mar 03
Where are the curves?

5 Likes

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by Nancykay: 9:35pm On Mar 03
BeeBeeOoh:
@1st pics.... That 3rd girl from the left has a stony nyash.. Still on 1st pics,


The 2nd girl from the right has a well-rounded ass, OH, she even has a very nice headlamp(1st from the right on 2nd pics)


kiss kiss kiss
Bros I dey hail ooo grin grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by YUNGLURD(m): 9:36pm On Mar 03
Olosho goes corperate!
Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by Laveda(f): 9:38pm On Mar 03
BeeBeeOoh:
@1st pics.... That 3rd girl from the left has a stony nyash.. Still on 1st pics,


The 2nd girl from the right has a well-rounded ass, OH, she even has a very nice headlamp(1st from the right on 2nd pics)


kiss kiss kiss

Chai! You've seen all from afar. grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by sirusX(m): 9:39pm On Mar 03
Nice...she made me picture a wedding gown being different...a situation where the bride and her bridesmaids kill the day in fitting trousers instead just lyk the pre-wedding shotz

That would surely trend wink
#SlayRedefined
#OverpepperThoseAlreadyMarried grin
Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:42pm On Mar 03
Laveda:


Chai! You've seen all from afar. grin
Eye yam acknowledging God's handwork wink wink

2 Likes

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:43pm On Mar 03
Nancykay:

Bros I dey hail ooo grin grin
I cut cap for you padi mi

1 Like

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by Laveda(f): 9:44pm On Mar 03
BeeBeeOoh:
Eye yam acknowledging God's handwork wink wink

Its good. smiley

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by FTBOY: 9:52pm On Mar 03
scanning through...




can't find my spec.


pass!

1 Like

Re: Lovely Bridal Squad And Their Curves (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 10:14pm On Mar 03
They for give the camera to that flat ass.

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Viewing this topic:

(Go Up)

