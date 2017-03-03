₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by Specialspesh: 8:35pm
Award winning Nigerian Author, Chimamanda Ngozi- Adichie has been elected into the American Academy of Arts and Letters as a foreign honorary member.
According to a press release by the Academy on http://artsandletters.org/pressrelease/2017-newly-elected-members/ the honorary members will be inducted at the annual induction in May.
This induction will make Chimamanda the second Nigerian to be inducted into the academy after Wole Soyinka, a Nobel laureate, was inducted in 1986.
The Academy explained that Chimamanda will be honoured alongside 14 others.
“When the American Academy of Arts and Letters holds its annual induction and award ceremony in mid-May, Calvin Trillin, secretary, will induct fourteen members into the 250-person organisation and Yehudi Wyner, President will induct three foreign honorary members.”
The objective of the Academy include to “foster and sustain an interest in Literature, Music, and the Fine Arts” by administering over 70 awards and prizes, exhibiting art and manuscripts, funding performances of new works of musical theatre, and purchasing artwork for donation to museums across the country.
Some of her previous awards include, Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction 2007 (Half of a yellow Sun); The MacArthur Fellowship 2008 for Fiction and The PEN Open Book Award, 2007 (Half of a Yellow Sun).
NAN
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/chimamanda-adichie-elected-into-us.html
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by Specialspesh: 8:37pm
Lalasticlala, Obinnau
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by eezeribe(m): 8:38pm
Feminist... And yet,she still needed a man (husband) to impregnate her so she can bear children.
10 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by lovelygurl(f): 8:39pm
Clap for the Queen
13 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by veekid(m): 8:39pm
interesting
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by PrinceAbinibi: 8:40pm
+ image
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by Shortyy(f): 8:40pm
My Role model. I love you, Manda.
3 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by Tpave(m): 8:40pm
Thanks so much for doing us proud. A very intelligent young woman.
12 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by Keneking: 8:40pm
Igbos' are doing very well
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by ch91: 8:40pm
beautifully beautiful.....congrats to her
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by NNVanguard(m): 8:40pm
Great Nigerian making Nigeria proud.
2 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by Tazdroid(m): 8:40pm
Respect is given to whom it is due
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by Hemanwel(m): 8:41pm
Nice one there from Ngorr!
BTW:
How come all those people who never admitted that President Buhari was performing poorly suddenly realized that Nigeria was fairing better under Professor Osinbajo? It means their support for Buhari all the while had been based on sentiments; and they still wanted him to remain in power at the expense of the lives of Nigerians.
I really shake my head for some so-called educated people that make up this geographical entity called "Nigeria"
5 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by alexandranature: 8:41pm
Congratulations. Keep making us proud.
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by kennygee(f): 8:41pm
Keneking:
Nigerians are doing well.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by corlin2(m): 8:41pm
Mehn. This is good.
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by lilmax(m): 8:41pm
fake woman
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by Kessykelly: 8:42pm
Igbo kwenu. Kwesie enu o, Ndigbo.
Omo wa ni, e je o se.
Adichie, making Nigeria proud since 1998
14 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by Pennyways: 8:43pm
Good for her
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by DollarAngel(m): 8:43pm
Our very own, I MUST MARRY IGBO LADY, THEY ARE BEAUTY AND BRAIN, HARD-WORKING AND FAITHFUL
6 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by AlphaDibia(m): 8:43pm
She too dey pander to public opinion. For example; she yan say we should all be feminist. The yeye talk tire me but nonetheless, love her. Now which Honorary membership she get for naija? Whosai
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by blinking001(m): 8:43pm
We thank God for her
1 Like
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by manchester1: 8:43pm
Nigerians making us proud since 1960
2 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by pepemendy(m): 8:44pm
Beauty and brain no fake ting, some people won't understand that
1 Like
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by saibop: 8:45pm
congratulations
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by emmyspark007(m): 8:45pm
Smart woman...So sad she is a feminist
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by chimey007: 8:46pm
She deserves it and more... I jxt love her simplicity.
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by AngelicBeing: 8:46pm
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by chinex276(m): 8:46pm
my mentor
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by ghettowriter(m): 8:47pm
Am proud of you Chimamanda, one of my role model
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by pepemendy(m): 8:47pm
vote kermen ko vote karmelion ni
|Re: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters by Afam4eva(m): 8:47pm
Shortyy:She won't be happy with this bastardization of her name. She called out one presenter in the US who shortened her name to Amanda. She says her name is Chimamanda and nothing else. if you can't call it the way she wants then she'd rather you don't call her something else.
