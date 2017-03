According to a press release by the Academy on



This induction will make Chimamanda the second Nigerian to be inducted into the academy after Wole Soyinka, a Nobel laureate, was inducted in 1986.



The Academy explained that Chimamanda will be honoured alongside 14 others.



“When the American Academy of Arts and Letters holds its annual induction and award ceremony in mid-May, Calvin Trillin, secretary, will induct fourteen members into the 250-person organisation and Yehudi Wyner, President will induct three foreign honorary members.”



The objective of the Academy include to “foster and sustain an interest in Literature, Music, and the Fine Arts” by administering over 70 awards and prizes, exhibiting art and manuscripts, funding performances of new works of musical theatre, and purchasing artwork for donation to museums across the country.



Some of her previous awards include, Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction 2007 (Half of a yellow Sun); The MacArthur Fellowship 2008 for Fiction and The PEN Open Book Award, 2007 (Half of a Yellow Sun).



NAN



Source: Award winning Nigerian Author, Chimamanda Ngozi- Adichie has been elected into the American Academy of Arts and Letters as a foreign honorary member.According to a press release by the Academy on http://artsandletters.org/pressrelease/2017-newly-elected-members/ the honorary members will be inducted at the annual induction in May.This induction will make Chimamanda the second Nigerian to be inducted into the academy after Wole Soyinka, a Nobel laureate, was inducted in 1986.The Academy explained that Chimamanda will be honoured alongside 14 others.“When the American Academy of Arts and Letters holds its annual induction and award ceremony in mid-May, Calvin Trillin, secretary, will induct fourteen members into the 250-person organisation and Yehudi Wyner, President will induct three foreign honorary members.”The objective of the Academy include to “foster and sustain an interest in Literature, Music, and the Fine Arts” by administering over 70 awards and prizes, exhibiting art and manuscripts, funding performances of new works of musical theatre, and purchasing artwork for donation to museums across the country.Some of her previous awards include, Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction 2007 (Half of a yellow Sun); The MacArthur Fellowship 2008 for Fiction and The PEN Open Book Award, 2007 (Half of a Yellow Sun).NANSource: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/chimamanda-adichie-elected-into-us.html 5 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala, Obinnau

Feminist... And yet,she still needed a man (husband) to impregnate her so she can bear children. 10 Likes

Clap for the Queen 13 Likes

interesting

+ image

My Role model. I love you, Manda. 3 Likes

Thanks so much for doing us proud. A very intelligent young woman. 12 Likes

Igbos' are doing very well 22 Likes 1 Share

beautifully beautiful.....congrats to her

Great Nigerian making Nigeria proud. 2 Likes

Respect is given to whom it is due 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice one there from Ngorr!



BTW:



How come all those people who never admitted that President Buhari was performing poorly suddenly realized that Nigeria was fairing better under Professor Osinbajo? It means their support for Buhari all the while had been based on sentiments; and they still wanted him to remain in power at the expense of the lives of Nigerians.

I really shake my head for some so-called educated people that make up this geographical entity called "Nigeria" 5 Likes

Congratulations. Keep making us proud.

Keneking:

Igbos' are doing very well

Nigerians are doing well. Nigerians are doing well. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Mehn. This is good.

fake woman

Igbo kwenu. Kwesie enu o, Ndigbo.

Omo wa ni, e je o se.

Adichie, making Nigeria proud since 1998 14 Likes

Good for her

Our very own, I MUST MARRY IGBO LADY, THEY ARE BEAUTY AND BRAIN, HARD-WORKING AND FAITHFUL 6 Likes

She too dey pander to public opinion. For example; she yan say we should all be feminist. The yeye talk tire me but nonetheless, love her. Now which Honorary membership she get for naija? Whosai

We thank God for her 1 Like

Nigerians making us proud since 1960 2 Likes

Beauty and brain no fake ting, some people won't understand that 1 Like

congratulations

Smart woman...So sad she is a feminist

She deserves it and more... I jxt love her simplicity.

my mentor

Am proud of you Chimamanda, one of my role model

vote kermen ko vote karmelion ni