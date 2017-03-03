₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,356 members, 3,398,070 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 March 2017 at 12:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s (15829 Views)
Ilechukwu Onyinye Rocks Her NYSC Uniform (Photos) / NYSC Member Got People Talking As She Bares Cleavage In Her Uniform / A Boy Dressed In NYSC Uniform (see Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by sweerychick(f): 9:18pm On Mar 03
I stumbled upon this picture on my friends facebook wall, according to him it is his mom's picture during her NYSC days in the 70s. I just like those boots and the crested shirt. Not this rubbish the are producing now even lalasticlala would like it.
9 Likes
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by phrancys001(m): 9:22pm On Mar 03
Ur friend mama babe o! Good old days without the numerous oloshoo dem dey now all they do now is serving aristocratic men bed instead of their country.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by funkyibodude(m): 9:30pm On Mar 03
Wow! When NYSC had meaning, not now person go serve finish, come dey find job
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by Cutehector(m): 9:40pm On Mar 03
We had fewer graduates then. Hence d quality was top notch...
4 Likes
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by GlorifiedTunde(m): 9:43pm On Mar 03
Cool Boots
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by paulsibility(m): 9:47pm On Mar 03
Time has changed.
Those boots were designed to last forever
But what we get now are just for the 1st 10days of camp.
5 Likes
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by lefulefu(m): 9:47pm On Mar 03
wow beautiful! though my own mom"s NYSC boots looks like the type we use now but of a superior quality though
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by Plasmbob1(f): 9:50pm On Mar 03
Na so..and some religious bigots didn't wear hijab to show their hypocrisy.
4 Likes
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by funkyibodude(m): 9:59pm On Mar 03
Men but the woman sharp oo. Ur friend mama must have been a hot chick in school
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by shiki(m): 10:00pm On Mar 03
I can see her graduating gift (Peugeot 404) at the back
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by funkyibodude(m): 10:01pm On Mar 03
shiki:beetle ke! That car Na 404
5 Likes
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by smithsydny(m): 10:02pm On Mar 03
Lol
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by cloudyskygrind(m): 10:03pm On Mar 03
Now what you have are prosstituttes in NYSC uniform
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by NLSniper(m): 10:05pm On Mar 03
Awesome!!!
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by sweerychick(f): 10:05pm On Mar 03
cloudyskygrind:hey I'm a serving corp member not all of us are like that
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by Lunagirl(f): 10:07pm On Mar 03
You see my NYSC boot, I will not throw it away. I will dye it and continue wearing it.
You see my crested vest, I will give it to my grandma to continue wearing.
You see my white shorts, I will still dye it and continue to wear it.
You see my white tees, I will wear and give some to my brothers.
You see my khaki trousers, I will use it as rag
You see my jacket, I will give it out just because it's cute.
I won't waste one item from it. Not even one
3 Likes
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by Jacksparr0w127: 10:12pm On Mar 03
Bring sexy back
The poster above me is drunk
3 Likes
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by funkyibodude(m): 10:13pm On Mar 03
Lalasticlala this is worthy of front page.. At least make the present generation see the evolution of Nysc uniform in Nigeria
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by funkyibodude(m): 10:14pm On Mar 03
Lunagirl:are you high
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by lefulefu(m): 10:16pm On Mar 03
Lunagirl:
3 Likes
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by Lunagirl(f): 10:16pm On Mar 03
funkyibodude:
Are you?
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by Lunagirl(f): 10:16pm On Mar 03
[quote author=lefulefu post=54248788][/quote]
Lol
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by lefulefu(m): 10:18pm On Mar 03
Lunagirl:i was just tongue tied by ur post o
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by UniQuegrACE(f): 10:19pm On Mar 03
Lunagirl:osogbo weed at work
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by Lunagirl(f): 10:20pm On Mar 03
lefulefu:
I am saying my mind na.
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by funkyibodude(m): 10:21pm On Mar 03
Lunagirl:nope
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by Lunagirl(f): 10:21pm On Mar 03
UniQuegrACE:
Speak for yourself
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by jesus500(m): 10:22pm On Mar 03
It looks funny to me
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by lefulefu(m): 10:22pm On Mar 03
Lunagirl:well it always good to let off whatever lies deep in the pit of our stomach
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by teganto(m): 10:22pm On Mar 03
kemo lala get me d elastik
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by Tazdroid(m): 10:23pm On Mar 03
Looking like a LASTMA trainee
|Re: Throwback Picture Of NYSC Uniform In The 70s by bobo65(m): 10:23pm On Mar 03
Lunagirl:
I feel sad fr u
Nysc Batch C'14 Posted to Niger State Let's Meet Here!!! / A Nairalander, Frank Umeadi Won The 2M NYSC Business Plan Competition(photos) / 2014 Batch 'B' Winding-up/passing-out Approved Programme Of Activities
Viewing this topic: kayjegs, modz, Giel, pincil(m), dgbanj, Lorenx, Babarex(m), odeyinugbolahan(m), Sahmmuehl(m), thrugemaster(m), safepaulooo, goingape1, OlamideGirl(f), 001BobbyAnas, mjbaba, 08064978510(m), djaybaba, mabeni(m), studman, ujuesther, Folabimi, raybobo(m), Babatunde123(m), axeman10(m), xtratagem(m), chukwuadinula, SuccessGee(m), sunmbo123(m), Burgerlomo, samir101ng(m), cooncudee(m), ayans007(m) and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3