even lalasticlala would like it. I stumbled upon this picture on my friends facebook wall, according to him it is his mom's picture during her NYSC days in the 70s. I just like those boots and the crested shirt. Not this rubbish the are producing noweven lalasticlala would like it. 9 Likes

Ur friend mama babe o! Good old days without the numerous oloshoo dem dey now all they do now is serving aristocratic men bed instead of their country. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Wow! When NYSC had meaning, not now person go serve finish, come dey find job

We had fewer graduates then. Hence d quality was top notch... 4 Likes

Cool Boots 1 Like 1 Share

Time has changed.

Those boots were designed to last forever

But what we get now are just for the 1st 10days of camp. 5 Likes

wow beautiful! though my own mom"s NYSC boots looks like the type we use now but of a superior quality though

Na so..and some religious bigots didn't wear hijab to show their hypocrisy. 4 Likes

Men but the woman sharp oo. Ur friend mama must have been a hot chick in school

I can see her graduating gift (Peugeot 404) at the back 1 Like 1 Share

shiki:

I can see her graduating gift (Beetle) at the back beetle ke! That car Na 404 beetle ke! That car Na 404 5 Likes

Lol

Now what you have are prosstituttes in NYSC uniform

Awesome!!!

cloudyskygrind:

Now what you have are prosstituttes in NYSC uniform hey I'm a serving corp member not all of us are like that hey I'm a serving corp membernot all of us are like that





You see my crested vest, I will give it to my grandma to continue wearing.



You see my white shorts, I will still dye it and continue to wear it.



You see my white tees, I will wear and give some to my brothers.



You see my khaki trousers, I will use it as rag



You see my jacket, I will give it out just because it's cute.



I won't waste one item from it. Not even one You see my NYSC boot, I will not throw it away. I will dye it and continue wearing it.You see my crested vest, I will give it to my grandma to continue wearing.You see my white shorts, I will still dye it and continue to wear it.You see my white tees, I will wear and give some to my brothers.You see my khaki trousers, I will use it as ragYou see my jacket, I will give it out just because it's cute.I won't waste one item from it. Not even one 3 Likes

Bring sexy back







The poster above me is drunk 3 Likes

Lalasticlala this is worthy of front page.. At least make the present generation see the evolution of Nysc uniform in Nigeria

Lunagirl:

I won't waste one item from it. Not even one are you high are you high 2 Likes

Lunagirl:

I won't waste one item from it. Not even one 3 Likes

funkyibodude:

are you high

Are you? Are you? 1 Like





Lol [quote author=lefulefu post=54248788][/quote]Lol 1 Like

Lunagirl:





Lol i was just tongue tied by ur post o i was just tongue tied by ur post o

Lunagirl:

I won't waste one item from it. Not even one osogbo weed at work osogbo weed at work 1 Like

lefulefu:



i was just tongue tied by ur post o

I am saying my mind na. I am saying my mind na.

Lunagirl:





Are you? nope nope

UniQuegrACE:

osogbo weed at work

Speak for yourself Speak for yourself

It looks funny to me

Lunagirl:





I am saying my mind na. well it always good to let off whatever lies deep in the pit of our stomach well it always good to let off whatever lies deep in the pit of our stomach

kemo lala get me d elastik kemo lala get me d elastik

Looking like a LASTMA trainee