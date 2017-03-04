Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire (1879 Views)

This recall was made after 51 fires were reported due to defective starter parts. The starter motor overheats when the car doesn’t start after many attempts.



The affected vehicles include C-class, E-class, and CLA, GLA and GLC made between 2015 and 2017. So if your car doesn’t start, it may be better not to push too hard.



Fortunately, no injuries or deaths have been reported. 30 out of the 51 occurred in the United States.



https://autojosh.com/mercedes-benz-recall/



This is Y I don't joke with the father of all machines. BMW - The Ultimate Driving Machine. 4 Likes



Abi oti catch fire ni ! Biko,They should Gimme like thatAbi oti catch fire ni ! 1 Like

Zoharariel:



This is Y I don't joke with the father of all machines. BMW - The Ultimate Driving Machine. my friend shift my friend shift 2 Likes

Really a bad market for them.

I can manage it like that....... 3 Likes

But mine haven't been recalled my Mercedes-Benz V-Boot 3 Likes

no patience, No joy

What a title "catch fire" 1 Like





Education is the passport to the future.Visit> Why won't it catch fire since they failed to test there product efficiency before selling it out.Education is the passport to the future.Visit> Education Helm

I like this.... Safety is all about preventing it from ever happening... Zero level tolerance for defects.

What of the ones already sold to end users or the ones that might have caught fire already?



The main essence of a car is to take a person from point A to B. When you try making this object too complex in the name of technological advancement you get this.

Samsung, catches fire Iphone7, catches fire Mercedes-Benz, prone to fire

Technology Age sef!

ok

What a pity

when it is not Samsung galaxy S7

Zoharariel:



This is Y I don't joke with the father of all machines. BMW - The Ultimate Driving Machine. Naso Naso

Space for sale. Gm

The brains of Mercedes Benz engineers is in recession.

Am waiting for them to recall my 190E



Click "Like" Mercedes Click "Share" for BMW catch fire abi fire catch i want am so joorClick "Like" Mercedes Click "Share" for BMW

abeg make them dem give me the one wey don burn, I go manage am. as long as it still got Mercedes Benz on it. hehehe

Go back 2 basics....

ask4double:

The main essence of a car is to take a person from point A to B. When you try making this object too complex in the name of technological advancement you get this. If not for those "technological advancements", you'd still be stuck on the back of camels or horses. Stop thinking like a typical African who is always satisfied with the status quo. Yearn for improvements. If not for those "technological advancements", you'd still be stuck on the back of camels or horses. Stop thinking like a typical African who is always satisfied with the status quo. Yearn for improvements.





Driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz and using a Samsung galaxy 7.... just ensure you know how to use a fire extinguisher and also have a pocket FE for personal safety...lol

This is why I like Mercedes. Very thorough and proactive. Unlike Toyota that needed a whistle blower to give them a kick in the nuts before they did the needful. Still my my four-legged best friend @MERCEDES

Autojosh and fp..

Na 5 and 6

Just imagine my glk benz catching fire after the millions av spen on it. He'll no, am suspending my plans to buy a benz.