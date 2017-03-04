₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by AutoJoshNG: 9:36pm On Mar 03
Many of us won’t be liking this as Mercedes-Benz recalls 1 million vehicles. According to Automotive News, these cars may become Car-B-Ques.
This recall was made after 51 fires were reported due to defective starter parts. The starter motor overheats when the car doesn’t start after many attempts.
The affected vehicles include C-class, E-class, and CLA, GLA and GLC made between 2015 and 2017. So if your car doesn’t start, it may be better not to push too hard.
Fortunately, no injuries or deaths have been reported. 30 out of the 51 occurred in the United States.
https://autojosh.com/mercedes-benz-recall/
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by Zoharariel(m): 9:55pm On Mar 03
This is Y I don't joke with the father of all machines. BMW - The Ultimate Driving Machine.
4 Likes
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by snezBaba: 10:16pm On Mar 03
Biko,They should Gimme like that
Abi oti catch fire ni !
1 Like
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by king406(m): 11:21pm On Mar 03
Zoharariel:my friend shift
2 Likes
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by Mrbigman1(m): 12:08am
Really a bad market for them.
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by soberdrunk(m): 7:14am
I can manage it like that.......
3 Likes
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by wizzlyd(m): 7:14am
But mine haven't been recalled my Mercedes-Benz V-Boot
3 Likes
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by Goldenheart(m): 7:15am
no patience, No joy
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by Ugoeze2016: 7:15am
What a title "catch fire"
1 Like
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 7:15am
Why won't it catch fire since they failed to test there product efficiency before selling it out.
Education is the passport to the future.Visit>Education Helm
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by Blitz888(m): 7:17am
I like this.... Safety is all about preventing it from ever happening... Zero level tolerance for defects.
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by AdonaiRoofing(m): 7:17am
What of the ones already sold to end users or the ones that might have caught fire already?
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by ask4double(m): 7:17am
The main essence of a car is to take a person from point A to B. When you try making this object too complex in the name of technological advancement you get this.
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by bayocanny: 7:17am
Samsung, catches fire Iphone7, catches fire Mercedes-Benz, prone to fire
Technology Age sef!
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by slapandfall(m): 7:17am
ok
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by Ruhamah23(m): 7:18am
What a pity
when it is not Samsung galaxy S7
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by harffie(m): 7:20am
Zoharariel:Naso
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by Nutase(f): 7:20am
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by kolajoo(m): 7:20am
Space for sale. Gm
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by emi14: 7:20am
The brains of Mercedes Benz engineers is in recession.
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by kulrunsman79(m): 7:21am
Am waiting for them to recall my 190E
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by DEWKID(m): 7:22am
catch fire abi fire catch i want am so joor
Click "Like" Mercedes Click "Share" for BMW
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by Bueze95(m): 7:26am
abeg make them dem give me the one wey don burn, I go manage am. as long as it still got Mercedes Benz on it. hehehe
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by adecz: 7:26am
Go back 2 basics....
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by OgidiOlu3(m): 7:27am
ask4double:If not for those "technological advancements", you'd still be stuck on the back of camels or horses. Stop thinking like a typical African who is always satisfied with the status quo. Yearn for improvements.
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by CCDav1: 7:30am
A man who can't barely afford 3cups of garri @ 200 will be seeing this post as a that white arrow on the street who only give people direction but never went there itself..Mme nsoimbeghe
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by Exponental(m): 7:31am
Driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz and using a Samsung galaxy 7.... just ensure you know how to use a fire extinguisher and also have a pocket FE for personal safety...lol
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by Ubiman(m): 7:32am
This is why I like Mercedes. Very thorough and proactive. Unlike Toyota that needed a whistle blower to give them a kick in the nuts before they did the needful. Still my my four-legged best friend @MERCEDES
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by seenter84: 7:32am
Autojosh and fp..
Na 5 and 6
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by Jons818: 7:33am
Just imagine my glk benz catching fire after the millions av spen on it. He'll no, am suspending my plans to buy a benz.
|Re: One Million Mercedes-benzes Recalled Because They May Catch Fire by Quintessential1(f): 7:34am
bayocanny:
Simply because they are making these devices do way more than their primary function.
