Source: Nigerians are really going the full haul on this one. They have even started creating memes on the Oge Okoye dog saga.Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/nigerian-twitter-oge-okoyes-dog-photo-theft-pictured/

Lol 2 Likes

And she can afford it o





What was she thinking

wati dey worry her sef





all becos of nkita

Chai.... Why Na? Oge see ya life? Lemme see you act posh babe any movie again

naija people no geh pity...

space007:

Chai.... Why Na? Oge see ya life? Lemme see you act posh babe any movie again what happened? what happened?

she fall hand, aswear

Lol..

Cutehector:

what happened? she fvckd up big time she fvckd up big time

space007:

she fvckd up big time wetin she do? wetin she do?

People no geh joy sha!

Yeyebrities

Cutehector:

wetin she do? She claimed moore's dogs as hers and got busted... Here http://www.nairaland.com/3661967/oge-okoye-claims-kenya-moores 1 Like

werey ni girl yen sha











I won't blame her I will wait for her to justify her actions first...





she might be the owner too na

space007:

She claimed moore's dogs as hers and got busted... Here http://www.nairaland.com/3661967/oge-okoye-claims-kenya-moores lol d comments there are crucifying.. lol d comments there are crucifying..

Cutehector:

lol d comments there are crucifying.. I tell you! I tell you!

Chei celebrity thief you no fit thief money now dog you Don fckup

If I be her. I won't be able to sleep for two weeks.

ChrisAirforce1:

Thats why she lied about it. She cant afford it.Thats why she lied about it. 2 Likes

This would be a lesson to all other celebs with fake lifestyles 1 Like

The first tweet is epic



Oge okoye has made my week



She's been disabling comments on her posts on IG. The Savages move from one picture to another. lol.

Her own haff be.

Oge wants to destroy her career with that stupid thing she did

Hehehe, yawa gas, but her fvck-up was on another level