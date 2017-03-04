₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by Ovokoo: 6:11am
Nigerians are really going the full haul on this one. They have even started creating memes on the Oge Okoye dog saga.
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by Ovokoo: 6:12am
Lol
2 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by ChrisAirforce1(m): 6:15am
And she can afford it o
What was she thinking
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by petrov10: 6:24am
wati dey worry her sef
all becos of nkita
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by space007(m): 6:31am
Chai.... Why Na? Oge see ya life? Lemme see you act posh babe any movie again
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by thunderfiremods(m): 6:33am
naija people no geh pity...
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by Cutehector(m): 6:36am
space007:what happened?
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by noetic5: 6:36am
she fall hand, aswear
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by Nature8(m): 6:38am
Lol..
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by space007(m): 6:38am
Cutehector:she fvckd up big time
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by Cutehector(m): 6:39am
space007:wetin she do?
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by BerryAnny(m): 6:43am
People no geh joy sha!
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by Mavin1(m): 6:49am
Yeyebrities
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by space007(m): 6:50am
She claimed moore's dogs as hers and got busted... Here http://www.nairaland.com/3661967/oge-okoye-claims-kenya-moores
Cutehector:
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by saxwizard(m): 6:55am
werey ni girl yen sha
I won't blame her I will wait for her to justify her actions first...
she might be the owner too na
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by Cutehector(m): 7:04am
space007:lol d comments there are crucifying..
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by space007(m): 7:28am
Cutehector:I tell you!
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by Lordravic: 7:55am
Chei celebrity thief you no fit thief money now dog you Don fckup
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by idu1(m): 8:05am
If I be her. I won't be able to sleep for two weeks.
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:29am
ChrisAirforce1:She cant afford it.
Thats why she lied about it.
2 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by CaroLyner(f): 8:34am
This would be a lesson to all other celebs with fake lifestyles
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by Elnino4ladies: 8:41am
The first tweet is epic
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by Vickiweezy(m): 9:57am
Oge okoye has made my week
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by ProsAutos: 9:57am
She's been disabling comments on her posts on IG. The Savages move from one picture to another. lol.
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by kennygee(f): 9:57am
Her own haff be.
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by dragonking3: 9:59am
Oge wants to destroy her career with that stupid thing she did
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by Tazdroid(m): 9:59am
Hehehe, yawa gas, but her fvck-up was on another level
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by Imoh555(m): 9:59am
.. My dear lovely fans my account was hacked
|Re: Oge Okoye Slammed For Stealing Dog Photos Of Kenya Moore. See Memes by Lasskeey: 10:00am
