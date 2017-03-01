₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by dammy13(m): 7:47am
From Wednesday, March 8, Dubai will introduce a new baggage rule that will make bags without flat surfaces to be rejected at airports.
When this rule gets enforced, the popular Ghana Must Go bag that is very common among Nigerian travellers, will be regarded as “non-compliant baggage”.
Commenting on the development, Ali Angizeh, vice-president of terminal operations at the Dubai International, said irregular shaped or oversized bags could disrupt the advanced baggage systems that would soon be introduced.
He explained that the new rule would reduce the risk of baggage mishandling at check-in counters.
“Dubai International provides some of the most sophisticated baggage systems in the world,” Angizeh said.
“However, even the most technologically advanced systems can be disrupted by irregular shaped or oversized bags. Bags that are round or do not have a flat surface of any kind are by far the largest source of baggage jams.
“These jams can shut down sections of our system, delay baggage delivery to the aircraft and inconvenience our customers.
“We are trying to get the message out there as much as possible. Passengers, who show up at the airport with non-compliant baggage, will also be given the option to have it re-packed in boxes for a fee.”
He said airports have notified airlines operating into Dubai of the imminent change and has updated its websites to create more awareness
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/03/you-can-no-longer-travel-to-dubai-with.html
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by digoster(m): 7:51am
Who even goes to dubai with ghana must go
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by ifyalways(f): 11:04am
digoster:GMG goes everywhere. It's very effective for carrying foodstuff
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by veekid(m): 12:29pm
orishirishi
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by tobtap: 12:29pm
long overdue... ghana must go bags are not safe...
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by comradespade(m): 12:30pm
make we change am to bagco super sack na
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by neonly: 12:30pm
I blame buhari for dis
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by Tazdroid(m): 12:30pm
Ghana Must Go Bag, a cultural anomaly, a grammatical symphony, a general .... I'm out
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by olufoluke: 12:31pm
Ok.
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by Benwems(m): 12:31pm
eyah... how do we carry our yam, beans and rice?
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by eleojo23: 12:31pm
Why na?
How I wan take carry my Ijebu garri and gala go Dubai now ehn?
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by SNIPER123: 12:32pm
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by TinaAnita(f): 12:32pm
It's all good. The reasons given are logical.
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by aiyepo1: 12:32pm
you must be really ready
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by frisky2good(m): 12:32pm
ifyalways:
And it doesn't take up space when empty
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by Tokziby: 12:32pm
They are experiencing problem with bags that are round and with no flat surface cos its not easy to load on the conveyor and most times they are very heavy which in turn delays time. Just in January this year they handled 9.3 million baggage. When u work with so much baggage u need to eliminate every constraint that will waste time. Talk of an organised economy
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by Destinylink(m): 12:32pm
Isorite
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by pokipoki: 12:32pm
neonly:Why?
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by SSpeter(m): 12:32pm
What about "us" that loves travelling with rice sacks? I hove rice and beans bags will be allowed?
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by Kingspin(m): 12:33pm
Watch how the Dubai airport authority will enforce this new law to full length but try that in Nigeria, money and harassment with change hand among government agencies at the airport. #Sorry Nigeria
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by AngelicBeing: 12:34pm
neonly:Keep blaming me for everything, meanwhile l am still in London drinking tea, enjoying good body massage from British girls, eating suya and onions, Osibanjo is acting for me, l will be back to Nigeria in 2018 December
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by softMarket(m): 12:34pm
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by Godfullsam(m): 12:34pm
digoster:
I taya O!
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by softboiy: 12:34pm
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by fastguy10: 12:35pm
digoster:Do u travel at all
Many piple use it to travel any where
beta travel n see tins by ur self
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by oriflamebaby1(f): 12:35pm
Nice one
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by burkingx: 12:36pm
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by Mckandre(m): 12:37pm
Is that bag really made in ghana? Who came up with that name?
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by mmsen: 12:39pm
Those bags are so tacky. I'm glad they they're banned.
|Re: You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags by mmsen: 12:40pm
Mckandre:
They're not made in Ghana. They're the bags that people associate with the shameful expulsion of Ghanaians in the 1980s.
