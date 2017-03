Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / You Can No Longer Travel To Dubai With ‘ghana Must Go’ Bags (2747 Views)

When this rule gets enforced, the popular Ghana Must Go bag that is very common among Nigerian travellers, will be regarded as “non-compliant baggage”.



Commenting on the development, Ali Angizeh, vice-president of terminal operations at the Dubai International, said irregular shaped or oversized bags could disrupt the advanced baggage systems that would soon be introduced.



He explained that the new rule would reduce the risk of baggage mishandling at check-in counters.



“Dubai International provides some of the most sophisticated baggage systems in the world,” Angizeh said.



“However, even the most technologically advanced systems can be disrupted by irregular shaped or oversized bags. Bags that are round or do not have a flat surface of any kind are by far the largest source of baggage jams.



“These jams can shut down sections of our system, delay baggage delivery to the aircraft and inconvenience our customers.



“We are trying to get the message out there as much as possible. Passengers, who show up at the airport with non-compliant baggage, will also be given the option to have it re-packed in boxes for a fee.”



He said airports have notified airlines operating into Dubai of the imminent change and has updated its websites to create more awareness



Who even goes to dubai with ghana must go 3 Likes

digoster:

Who even goes to dubai with ghana must go GMG goes everywhere. It's very effective for carrying foodstuff GMG goes everywhere. It's very effective for carrying foodstuff 13 Likes

orishirishi

long overdue... ghana must go bags are not safe... 1 Like

make we change am to bagco super sack na 2 Likes

I blame buhari for dis

Ghana Must Go Bag, a cultural anomaly, a grammatical symphony, a general .... I'm out

Ok.

eyah... how do we carry our yam, beans and rice?





How I wan take carry my Ijebu garri and gala go Dubai now ehn? Why na?How I wan take carry my Ijebu garri and gala go Dubai now ehn?

It's all good. The reasons given are logical. 1 Like

you must be really ready

ifyalways:



GMG goes everywhere. It's very effective for carrying foodstuff



And it doesn't take up space when empty And it doesn't take up space when empty 2 Likes

They are experiencing problem with bags that are round and with no flat surface cos its not easy to load on the conveyor and most times they are very heavy which in turn delays time. Just in January this year they handled 9.3 million baggage. When u work with so much baggage u need to eliminate every constraint that will waste time. Talk of an organised economy 1 Like

Isorite

neonly:

I blame buhari for dis Why? Why?

What about "us" that loves travelling with rice sacks? I hove rice and beans bags will be allowed?

Watch how the Dubai airport authority will enforce this new law to full length but try that in Nigeria, money and harassment with change hand among government agencies at the airport. #Sorry Nigeria

neonly:

I blame buhari for dis Keep blaming me for everything, meanwhile l am still in London drinking tea, enjoying good body massage from British girls, eating suya and onions, Osibanjo is acting for me, l will be back to Nigeria in 2018 December





digoster:

Who even goes to dubai with ghana must go





I taya O! I taya O!

digoster:

Who even goes to dubai with ghana must go Do u travel at all



Many piple use it to travel any where









beta travel n see tins by ur self Do u travel at allMany piple use it to travel any wherebeta travel n see tins by ur self 1 Like

Nice one

Is that bag really made in ghana? Who came up with that name?

Those bags are so tacky. I'm glad they they're banned.