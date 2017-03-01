Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) (5791 Views)

Nigeria's ex-president, Atiku Abubakar who is a Zege Mule U Tiv chieftain title holder in Benue State, arrived Makurdi for the coronation of Prof James Ayatse as the 5th paramount ruler of the Tiv Nation.



Atiku Abubakar arrived with imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, APC National Chairman, John Oyegun and others.



They are now on their way to Gboko where the main event is about to commence.



Omenkalives people are delusionallly primordial and could kill innocent people for this coronation.

Influential people + corrupt, inept, looters, and embezzlers of national treasury 1 Like

When u are influential everything about is u news 1 Like

who is that man with giraffe neck?

oya, where are the Haters?

Ayatutu Ka Uno? Tiv brethrens in the house... Msugh ne tyoyam. Se agba ijime kpa m ngohol mluwam! I am Tiv I am proud. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Atiku is now an ex president? Na wao.

Ayatutu ka se. Aondo aver tor a tsa a pie pie. Msugh tyo 1 Like

All I see is greedy people everywhere

No wonder Wurukum road was patched

Is the new Tor tiv an APC member?

Atiku and Okoroawusa, two gays on the prowl! Young boys should guard their asses in Makurdi and Gboko today ooh! I don talk my own sha!

See as oyegun be like retired lagos agbero.

some of those guys are not qualified to be in this world and for prof James ayatse may u live long 1 Like









Msughur angom, u ngum nena

kwagh shon yo ngu zan nena Suswam faityo za je he Ayatutu Ka Uno? Tiv brethrens in the house... Msugh ne tyoyam. Se agba ijime kpa m ngohol mluwam! I am Tiv I am proud.Msughur angom, u ngum nenakwagh shon yo ngu zan nenaSuswam faityo za je he

Ayatutu Ka Uno? Tiv brethrens in the house... Msugh ne tyoyam. Se agba ijime kpa m ngohol mluwam! I am Tiv I am proud. Ka Se' onov mba Takuruku anyama zinga Ka Se' onov mba Takuruku anyama zinga

They are lucky Susan isn't around to attend. The crook would have stolen the show due to the shameful performance of the current government.

Ayatutu ka se. Aondo aver tor a tsa a pie pie. Msugh tyo

Ka sha min Aõndo a ver Tor man Tar Tiv kpaa doodoo Ka sha min Aõndo a ver Tor man Tar Tiv kpaa doodoo

Ayatutu Ka Uno? Tiv brethrens in the house... Msugh ne tyoyam. Se agba ijime kpa m ngohol mluwam! I am Tiv I am proud.







Msughur angom, u ngum nena

kwagh shon yo ngu zan nena Suswam faityo za je he Angõmo Angõmo

Is the new Tor tiv an APC member? his state is apc his state is apc

Ayatutu Ka Uno? Tiv brethrens in the house... Msugh ne tyoyam. Se agba ijime kpa m ngohol mluwam! I am Tiv I am proud.







Msughur angom, u ngum nena

kwagh shon yo ngu zan nena Suswam faityo za je he Suswam Va Ga Suswam Va Ga

Ayatutu Ka Uno? Tiv brethrens in the house... Msugh ne tyoyam. Se agba ijime kpa m ngohol mluwam! I am Tiv I am proud. which part of tiv are u from? which part of tiv are u from?

I'm just waiting to see if they finally coronate him with a bible.

