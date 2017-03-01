₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by GidiParrot: 10:07am
By Lasgidi Online
Nigeria's ex-president, Atiku Abubakar who is a Zege Mule U Tiv chieftain title holder in Benue State, arrived Makurdi for the coronation of Prof James Ayatse as the 5th paramount ruler of the Tiv Nation.
Atiku Abubakar arrived with imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, APC National Chairman, John Oyegun and others.
They are now on their way to Gboko where the main event is about to commence.
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by xstry(m): 10:08am
Influential people
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Goahead(m): 1:32pm
Omenkalives people are delusionallly primordial and could kill innocent people for this coronation.
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by onyiloyi(m): 1:33pm
Ok
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:33pm
That's good.
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by xagiking: 1:34pm
yea
xstry:
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by AngelicBeing: 1:34pm
xstry:+ corrupt, inept, looters, and embezzlers of national treasury
1 Like
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Youngholy413(m): 1:35pm
When u are influential everything about is u news
1 Like
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by DollarAngel(m): 1:36pm
who is that man with giraffe neck?
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by MrMystrO(m): 1:36pm
oya, where are the Haters?
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by StKizitoOfPadua: 1:38pm
Ayatutu Ka Uno? Tiv brethrens in the house... Msugh ne tyoyam. Se agba ijime kpa m ngohol mluwam! I am Tiv I am proud.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by metorichmond(m): 1:38pm
Atiku is now an ex president? Na wao.
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by DeAvenger: 1:40pm
GidiParrot:
Op is high
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by phylshan: 1:42pm
Ayatutu ka se. Aondo aver tor a tsa a pie pie. Msugh tyo
1 Like
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Marcelinho(m): 1:44pm
All I see is greedy people everywhere
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by baylord101(m): 1:50pm
No wonder Wurukum road was patched
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by jidxin(m): 1:52pm
d zebra or tom tom ppl
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by OYAY(m): 1:58pm
Is the new Tor tiv an APC member?
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by ceejay4real(m): 2:00pm
Atiku and Okoroawusa, two gays on the prowl! Young boys should guard their asses in Makurdi and Gboko today ooh! I don talk my own sha!
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Profkomolafe(m): 2:06pm
See as oyegun be like retired lagos agbero.
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by princepeter566: 2:09pm
some of those guys are not qualified to be in this world and for prof James ayatse may u live long
1 Like
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Bern1992(m): 2:14pm
Ayatutu Ka Uno? Tiv brethrens in the house... Msugh ne tyoyam. Se agba ijime kpa m ngohol mluwam! I am Tiv I am proud.
Msughur angom, u ngum nena
kwagh shon yo ngu zan nena Suswam faityo za je he
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Orkpekyandega(m): 2:22pm
StKizitoOfPadua:Ka Se' onov mba Takuruku anyama zinga
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by omenkaLives: 2:23pm
They are lucky Susan isn't around to attend. The crook would have stolen the show due to the shameful performance of the current government.
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Orkpekyandega(m): 2:25pm
phylshan:
Ka sha min Aõndo a ver Tor man Tar Tiv kpaa doodoo
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Orkpekyandega(m): 2:26pm
Bern1992:Angõmo
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Fmartin(m): 2:30pm
OYAY:his state is apc
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Fmartin(m): 2:32pm
Bern1992:Suswam Va Ga
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Divinerace(m): 2:35pm
StKizitoOfPadua:which part of tiv are u from?
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by lonelydora(m): 2:46pm
I'm just waiting to see if they finally coronate him with a bible.
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Fedrick111: 2:53pm
GidiParrot:
The will see the Rewards of Corruption in Life
|Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by omenkaLives: 2:59pm
Goahead:Kpev.
