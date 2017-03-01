₦airaland Forum

Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by GidiParrot: 10:07am
By Lasgidi Online

Nigeria's ex-president, Atiku Abubakar who is a Zege Mule U Tiv chieftain title holder in Benue State, arrived Makurdi for the coronation of Prof James Ayatse as the 5th paramount ruler of the Tiv Nation.

Atiku Abubakar arrived with imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, APC National Chairman, John Oyegun and others.

They are now on their way to Gboko where the main event is about to commence.

http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/03/atiku-okorocha-oyegun-and-others-arrive.html

Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by xstry(m): 10:08am
Influential people
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Goahead(m): 1:32pm
Omenkalives people are delusionallly primordial and could kill innocent people for this coronation.
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by onyiloyi(m): 1:33pm
Ok
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:33pm
That's good.
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by xagiking: 1:34pm
yea
xstry:
Influential people

Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by AngelicBeing: 1:34pm
xstry:
Influential people
+ corrupt, inept, looters, and embezzlers of national treasury tongue

1 Like

Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Youngholy413(m): 1:35pm
When u are influential everything about is u news

1 Like

Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by DollarAngel(m): 1:36pm
who is that man with giraffe neck?
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by MrMystrO(m): 1:36pm
oya, where are the Haters?
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by StKizitoOfPadua: 1:38pm
Ayatutu Ka Uno? Tiv brethrens in the house... Msugh ne tyoyam. Se agba ijime kpa m ngohol mluwam! I am Tiv I am proud.

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by metorichmond(m): 1:38pm
Atiku is now an ex president? Na wao.
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by DeAvenger: 1:40pm
GidiParrot:
By Lasgidi Online

Nigeria's ex-president, Atiku Abubakar who is a Zege Mule U Tiv chieftain title holder in Benue State, arrived Makurdi for the coronation of Prof James Ayatse as the 5th paramount ruler of the Tiv Nation.

Atiku Abubakar arrived with imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, APC National Chairman, John Oyegun and others.

They are now on their way to Gboko where the main event is about to commence.

http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/03/atiku-okorocha-oyegun-and-others-arrive.html


Op is high
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by phylshan: 1:42pm
Ayatutu ka se. Aondo aver tor a tsa a pie pie. Msugh tyo

1 Like

Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Marcelinho(m): 1:44pm
All I see is greedy people everywhere
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by baylord101(m): 1:50pm
No wonder Wurukum road was patched
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by jidxin(m): 1:52pm
d zebra or tom tom ppl
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by OYAY(m): 1:58pm
Is the new Tor tiv an APC member?
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by ceejay4real(m): 2:00pm
Atiku and Okoroawusa, two gays on the prowl! Young boys should guard their asses in Makurdi and Gboko today ooh! I don talk my own sha!
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Profkomolafe(m): 2:06pm
See as oyegun be like retired lagos agbero.
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by princepeter566: 2:09pm
some of those guys are not qualified to be in this world and for prof James ayatse may u live long

1 Like

Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Bern1992(m): 2:14pm
Ayatutu Ka Uno? Tiv brethrens in the house... Msugh ne tyoyam. Se agba ijime kpa m ngohol mluwam! I am Tiv I am proud.



Msughur angom, u ngum nena
kwagh shon yo ngu zan nena Suswam faityo za je he
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Orkpekyandega(m): 2:22pm
StKizitoOfPadua:
Ayatutu Ka Uno? Tiv brethrens in the house... Msugh ne tyoyam. Se agba ijime kpa m ngohol mluwam! I am Tiv I am proud.
Ka Se' onov mba Takuruku anyama zinga
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by omenkaLives: 2:23pm
They are lucky Susan isn't around to attend. The crook would have stolen the show due to the shameful performance of the current government.
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Orkpekyandega(m): 2:25pm
phylshan:
Ayatutu ka se. Aondo aver tor a tsa a pie pie. Msugh tyo

Ka sha min Aõndo a ver Tor man Tar Tiv kpaa doodoo
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Orkpekyandega(m): 2:26pm
Bern1992:
Ayatutu Ka Uno? Tiv brethrens in the house... Msugh ne tyoyam. Se agba ijime kpa m ngohol mluwam! I am Tiv I am proud.



Msughur angom, u ngum nena
kwagh shon yo ngu zan nena Suswam faityo za je he
Angõmo
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Fmartin(m): 2:30pm
OYAY:
Is the new Tor tiv an APC member?
his state is apc
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Fmartin(m): 2:32pm
Bern1992:
Ayatutu Ka Uno? Tiv brethrens in the house... Msugh ne tyoyam. Se agba ijime kpa m ngohol mluwam! I am Tiv I am proud.



Msughur angom, u ngum nena
kwagh shon yo ngu zan nena Suswam faityo za je he
Suswam Va Ga grin
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Divinerace(m): 2:35pm
StKizitoOfPadua:
Ayatutu Ka Uno? Tiv brethrens in the house... Msugh ne tyoyam. Se agba ijime kpa m ngohol mluwam! I am Tiv I am proud.
which part of tiv are u from?
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by lonelydora(m): 2:46pm
I'm just waiting to see if they finally coronate him with a bible.
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by Fedrick111: 2:53pm
GidiParrot:
By Lasgidi Online

Nigeria's ex-president, Atiku Abubakar who is a Zege Mule U Tiv chieftain title holder in Benue State, arrived Makurdi for the coronation of Prof James Ayatse as the 5th paramount ruler of the Tiv Nation.

Atiku Abubakar arrived with imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, APC National Chairman, John Oyegun and others.

They are now on their way to Gboko where the main event is about to commence.

http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/03/atiku-okorocha-oyegun-and-others-arrive.html


The will see the Rewards of Corruption in Life
Re: Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) by omenkaLives: 2:59pm
Goahead:
Omenkalives people are delusionallly primordial and could kill innocent people for this coronation.

Kpev.

