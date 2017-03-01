Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos (12870 Views)

She suffocated after inhaling fume from the generator while the security man is reportedly in coma...Online users have taken to the deceased Facebook account to mourn her. See below;



Source; Pictured is the female student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka who was found dead in the room of a security man in her Hostel after allegedly smoking marijuana and inhaling fumes from a Generator set. According to reports by people who know her, Onyinye Ezeugwunne went to charge her phone at the Security man's place, then slept off not knowing the generator was in Kitchen with little or no ventilation...She suffocated after inhaling fume from the generator while the security man is reportedly in coma...Online users have taken to the deceased Facebook account to mourn her. See below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/onyinye-ezeugwunne-photos-of-female.html

Death must be wicked to whiskey away this damsel. RIP Onyinye. 3 Likes

Rip Young Champ...

Rest well...

So Sadden...

hope dis get us Enlightened about keeping Generators Distant from Buildings... dis has cause many harm than Good...

Rest On dear, How i wish you knew what the future holds for you, how i wish you allowed the fone dead than trying to charge it up to life and exchanging it with ur life.

I dnt know u but may God accept ur soul, my condolence to your family, most especially to ur mum.

#Sigh 9 Likes

so sad



Rip

You just had whiskey You just had whiskey 10 Likes

My condolences to her family and boyfriends. Continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord. 4 Likes

RIP

The truth is that she was high on weed, if not she wouldn't have fell asleep in a room filled with fume 4 Likes

Hmmmmmm....iiiigggggbbbboooooo[sup][/sup]

God will punish Fashola, BUHARI and all leaders of this country...past and president!

That's double punishment for BUHari!



If light dey constant wetin concern Fine girl with Aboki?

Why must we use generators in our homes? And we still pay NEPA bills?



Is stable power supply now luxury? Shouldn't every citizen enjoy light?



God will punish all the past leaders of Nigeria...and double curses on BUHARI and Fashola! 6 Likes





Give us light...u won't give us

RIP ma'm jare Babatunde Raji Fashola all on you ooGive us light...u won't give usRIP ma'm jare 2 Likes

1 Like

R.I.P

She looks surprised

May her soul find rest.

haymekus:

The truth is that she was high on weed, if not she wouldn't have fell asleep in a room filled with fume ..i dnt think so...u hv heard of families die due to generator fumes(carbon monooxide)...its a silent killer and the victims dont realize the fumes but sleep till death....go read about Carbon monooxide... ..i dnt think so...u hv heard of families die due to generator fumes(carbon monooxide)...its a silent killer and the victims dont realize the fumes but sleep till death....go read about Carbon monooxide... 5 Likes



Why not just tell us that she was dating Suleiman



Ok, RIP She went to charge phone, then slept off thereWhy not just tell us that she was dating SuleimanOk, RIP 3 Likes

This is so sad. This beauty gone just like that? May

your soul rest in perfect peace.





If not for the stupid administration we have, we're 2017: yet, no stable power supply. Students are now forced to charge their phones anywhere they see light. It's pathetic! 1 Like 1 Share

Something doesn't add up here and it's very queer that Nigerian always gulp whatever garbage info they are fed with without asking questions.

> So ok she smoked weed. Good.

> Security man has a generating set, and is the only one with a gen in the hostel or lodge. Issok.

> Was she the only one who went to charge her phone? If no, how did the others go back to their lodges leaving her behind?

> So security man saw her sleeping and didn't wake her to go home but joined in the sleep fest. Issorai, cos let's be frank, security man wouldn't sleep before her.

If you were expecting me to come here and type RIP, then you prolly also just came off a weed bazaar. 10 Likes 1 Share

ife mne eli...lekwe ara pump asion....rip swtz

Do you know?



Inhaling CO after smoking shisha can kill you?

haymekus:

The truth is that she was high on weed, if not she wouldn't have fell asleep in a room filled with fume Show respect to the dead Show respect to the dead 4 Likes

ah r.i.p

Reall Sad Though, but She chosed the paths she wanted to follow, and she chosed it well,



Should i now start blaming death?



Should i now start Questioning Devil?



She put her Life for Rant, and Devil gladly ranted the apartment,



Now you're gone to return no more, it now left for the living to Learn from your weakness,



To God i pray that he might have Mercy on you because you knew not what you were doing,



It's ever late to repent in Grave,



Journey Well to you Unfulfiled Destiny, .

Really sad!!

She must be chilling in hell atm.

That death must be gay. rip tho 1 Like