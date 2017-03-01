₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by dainformant(m): 12:03pm
Pictured is the female student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka who was found dead in the room of a security man in her Hostel after allegedly smoking marijuana and inhaling fumes from a Generator set. According to reports by people who know her, Onyinye Ezeugwunne went to charge her phone at the Security man's place, then slept off not knowing the generator was in Kitchen with little or no ventilation...
She suffocated after inhaling fume from the generator while the security man is reportedly in coma...Online users have taken to the deceased Facebook account to mourn her. See below;
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/onyinye-ezeugwunne-photos-of-female.html
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by dainformant(m): 12:04pm
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by dainformant(m): 12:05pm
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by madridguy(m): 12:07pm
Death must be wicked to whiskey away this damsel. RIP Onyinye.
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by Hollawayn05(m): 12:11pm
Rip Young Champ...
Rest well...
So Sadden...
hope dis get us Enlightened about keeping Generators Distant from Buildings... dis has cause many harm than Good...
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by MrBen10(m): 12:18pm
Rest On dear, How i wish you knew what the future holds for you, how i wish you allowed the fone dead than trying to charge it up to life and exchanging it with ur life.
.
.
I dnt know u but may God accept ur soul, my condolence to your family, most especially to ur mum.
#Sigh
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by zarakay(f): 12:35pm
so sad
Rip
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by mile12crises: 12:41pm
madridguy:
You just had whiskey
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by Dildo(m): 12:49pm
My condolences to her family and boyfriends. Continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord.
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by ufuosman: 1:12pm
RIP
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by haymekus: 1:53pm
The truth is that she was high on weed, if not she wouldn't have fell asleep in a room filled with fume
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by Damilare5882(m): 2:10pm
Hmmmmmm....iiiigggggbbbboooooo[sup][/sup]
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by DLondonboiy: 2:11pm
God will punish Fashola, BUHARI and all leaders of this country...past and president!
That's double punishment for BUHari!
If light dey constant wetin concern Fine girl with Aboki?
Why must we use generators in our homes? And we still pay NEPA bills?
Is stable power supply now luxury? Shouldn't every citizen enjoy light?
God will punish all the past leaders of Nigeria...and double curses on BUHARI and Fashola!
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by holatimmy(f): 2:12pm
Babatunde Raji Fashola all on you oo
Give us light...u won't give us
RIP ma'm jare
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by Nutase(f): 2:12pm
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by Destinylink(m): 2:12pm
R.I.P
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by sleeknick(m): 2:12pm
She looks surprised
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by absoluteSuccess: 2:13pm
May her soul find rest.
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by mvem(m): 2:13pm
haymekus:..i dnt think so...u hv heard of families die due to generator fumes(carbon monooxide)...its a silent killer and the victims dont realize the fumes but sleep till death....go read about Carbon monooxide...
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by flyca: 2:13pm
She went to charge phone, then slept off there
Why not just tell us that she was dating Suleiman
Ok, RIP
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by coolshegs10(m): 2:15pm
This is so sad. This beauty gone just like that? May
your soul rest in perfect peace.
If not for the stupid administration we have, we're 2017: yet, no stable power supply. Students are now forced to charge their phones anywhere they see light. It's pathetic!
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by frenchwine(m): 2:15pm
Something doesn't add up here and it's very queer that Nigerian always gulp whatever garbage info they are fed with without asking questions.
> So ok she smoked weed. Good.
> Security man has a generating set, and is the only one with a gen in the hostel or lodge. Issok.
> Was she the only one who went to charge her phone? If no, how did the others go back to their lodges leaving her behind?
> So security man saw her sleeping and didn't wake her to go home but joined in the sleep fest. Issorai, cos let's be frank, security man wouldn't sleep before her.
If you were expecting me to come here and type RIP, then you prolly also just came off a weed bazaar.
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by lightwind(m): 2:15pm
ife mne eli...lekwe ara pump asion....rip swtz
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by nNEOo(m): 2:15pm
Do you know?
Inhaling CO after smoking shisha can kill you?
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by Praktikals(m): 2:16pm
haymekus:Show respect to the dead
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by hensben(m): 2:16pm
ah r.i.p
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by SuperBlack: 2:16pm
Reall Sad Though, but She chosed the paths she wanted to follow, and she chosed it well,
Should i now start blaming death?
Should i now start Questioning Devil?
She put her Life for Rant, and Devil gladly ranted the apartment,
Now you're gone to return no more, it now left for the living to Learn from your weakness,
To God i pray that he might have Mercy on you because you knew not what you were doing,
It's ever late to repent in Grave,
Journey Well to you Unfulfiled Destiny, .
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by nairaman66(m): 2:16pm
Really sad!!
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by Dreyl(m): 2:16pm
She must be chilling in hell atm.
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by smartmey61(m): 2:16pm
That death must be gay. rip tho
|Re: Friends Mourn Female UNIZIK Student Who Died In A Security Guard's Room. Photos by chuksoyo21(m): 2:16pm
R.I.P to her Royal Highness... love u plentie...
