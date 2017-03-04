₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by noetic5: 12:07pm
Between Osas Ighodaro and Beyonce, who killed it?
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by noetic5: 12:08pm
Queen Bee's boobs are pushed up, while Osas' flat..Bee defo
1 Like
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by RiversWatchDog(m): 12:09pm
beyon...
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by sinaj(f): 12:28pm
They look alike
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by olasaad(f): 12:37pm
Both of them
1 Like
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by HottestFire: 12:54pm
How does this concern me?
3 Likes
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by ShawttySoFyne(f): 1:07pm
sinaj:Where?
1 Like
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by sinaj(f): 1:12pm
ShawttySoFyne:d skin nd stature
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by WhiteHouseNaija: 2:52pm
Ask Buhari...
Meanwhile, enjoy the gist below...
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by Mavin1(m): 2:53pm
They're pretty
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by idbami2(m): 2:53pm
Beyonce own Hot
Ighodaro own dey conservative.
Na both of them try wella.
Tell the nxt 2 pple make dem enter
1 Like
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by Mavin1(m): 2:53pm
WhiteHouseNaija:
For Jesus
1 Like
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by Senipapa: 2:53pm
Not interested
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by Damilare5882(m): 2:53pm
This thing be like sand way sugar ants form lines one
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by Seunpaul01(m): 2:54pm
Beyonce got it more sexy
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by AMAUCHESKY: 2:54pm
please we should be more concern of the missing president not this rubbish
1 Like
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by Lunagirl(f): 2:54pm
Beyyyyyyy!!!
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by 1bkaye(f): 2:54pm
Both goddesses, can't choose
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by alexandranature: 2:54pm
Osas it is. For me though.
3 Likes
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by kingcypress: 2:55pm
.
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by yomi007k(m): 2:55pm
Osas...jorr
I like B seff sha.
1 Like
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by segebase(m): 2:55pm
dunno what to say
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by cicofino: 2:56pm
what are they killing self
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by Dayhorla: 2:56pm
Both of them rocked it
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by henrydadon(m): 2:56pm
They both look good..
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by babytee214: 2:57pm
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by yomi007k(m): 2:57pm
AMAUCHESKY:
I agree but smtyms we dnt try to mk ourselves happy life gets harder dn it is.
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by chinex276(m): 2:57pm
Na wa oooo.... this one just weak me walahi
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by Fedrick111: 2:58pm
The looks like STATUES.
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 2:58pm
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by WhiteHouseNaija: 2:58pm
Mavin1:
lol... For space booked!!!
|Re: Beyonce Vs Osas Ighodaro Who Rocked It Better?! by davodguy: 2:59pm
You guys have started with yeye comparison
