Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by Kolababe: 12:14pm
Hope some Nigerian big babes can learn from this. The really graphic video was taken inside a hospital in Brazil. According to the story, the woman got the butt implants and was recovering when her implants got infected and eventually 'exploded'. The video shows a doctor at a hospital she was rushed to removing fragments of her butt after it ruptured. The woman is expected to survive. See the graphic photos and video after the cut...


http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/womans-butt-exploded-after-her-implants.html

Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by Kolababe: 12:14pm
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 12:15pm
grin Shakara don end.

Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by sinaj(f): 12:21pm
Ma folo d guy above laff too grin grin grin
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by CplusJason(m): 12:25pm
My landlady increased my house rent because of a little argument recently.




Let her yansh also explode.

Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by stanway(m): 12:25pm
ladies just be contended with your butt,who big fake butt epp
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by Jabioro: 12:27pm
Maybe those down may have something better for her, as for me, I close my eyes..
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by stanway(m): 12:27pm
sinaj:
Ma folo d guy above laff too grin grin grin
becareful cuz your own butt may soon explode
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by skarz(m): 12:29pm
I guess she laughed her ass out

Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by sinaj(f): 12:31pm
stanway:
becareful cuz your own butt may soon explode
iz ur deek dat might explode if u nt careful

Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by cummando(m): 12:37pm
Boko haram butt....
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by stanway(m): 1:18pm
sinaj:
iz ur deek dat might explode if u nt careful
hahaha e pain am,just make sure you don't do butt implant,just a word of advice

Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by ominilongest(m): 1:28pm
grin angry
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by Nutase(f): 2:15pm
Scene from a movie.
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by cosmatika(m): 2:31pm
Ok
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by Ifyjuli25(f): 2:31pm
shocked
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by Segadem(m): 2:32pm
Hmmmm
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by Proffdada: 2:32pm
grin
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by jieta: 2:32pm
make the doctor check weather that side no explode.
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by INTROVERT(f): 2:32pm
Who has heared that REMY MA beef song 'shether' for Nicky Minaj.

Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by ZombieKilla: 2:33pm
Boko in butt grin
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by Damilare5882(m): 2:33pm
Keep on pumping your ass oooo ..you remaining girls .. grin grin grin..YOU PUMP YOUR ASS ..YOUR ASS BURST PA!!!!!! ...I MOVE ON TO THE NEXT AVAILABLE ASS ....I don't give a fuuuucccckkkk....guys aabi shey I no say am well nii

Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by Fernandowski(m): 2:33pm
I love my yarsh as e take flat
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by Btruth: 2:34pm
Butt explosion.... damn! lipsrsealed
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by ednut1(m): 2:34pm
Good for her. We dey wait for Minaj and Kim own to burst. But hell no dey did not use quacks

Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by Williamsluthur(m): 2:34pm
Low self esteem
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by susiivy(f): 2:34pm
its a pity
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by olarwarleh(m): 2:34pm
Nice one.
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by Olubee22(f): 2:35pm
Chisos !!! Waris dis shocked
Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by Oluwalosheleyi(m): 2:35pm
1000 ways to die: UKWU DEAD

Re: Brazilian Lady's Butt Explodes After Her Implants Were Infected (Graphic Photos) by jerrytim8496: 2:35pm
it's well

