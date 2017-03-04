*Admits paying off victims to avoid jail





Kunle Falayi



For 11 years, Emmanuel Nwobilo AKA Ukunwayin, a native of Umuwankwo area of Abia State , allegedly operated criminal activities of kidnapping, scam and rape.



By his own admission, each time he was caught by the police, the case never got to court as he always found ways of getting himself off the hook.



But when he landed in the net of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad of the Abia State Police Command recently, he was made to chronicle his crime activities on camera.



In a video posted online by an operative of the SARS in the state, Nwobilo, explained that since 2006 when he had been actively involved in crime , he had raped up to seven women.



He said, “I was taught by Emmanuel Sunji , my cousin. He taught me the kidnapping business and how to defraud people. I work together with ‘ Foreigner’ who is also a member of my gang. ”



The police said the young man he identified by the alias, Foreigner, is on the run . According to Nwobilo’s statement, while he raped some of their victims, Foreigner apparently dipped his fingers in their private parts.



Saturday PUNCH learnt that Nwobilo’ s gang operate by using tricycle riders to lure their victims.



According to him, every day, he gave N1,500 to each rider to fuel their tricycles and they use this to kidnap their victims or in some cases, use them to transport victims they intend to defraud.



He said his gang made each scam victim swear an oath of secrecy about their encounter



But some of the victims usually summoned the courage to report to the police.



He said , “ I know that the police had been looking for me . I had been arrested many times in the past. But I usually settled the complainants.



“ I have never been charged to court . I was once detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Umuahia on a case of a woman I defrauded of N 50, 000. I also raped the woman.



But when I was arrested, I begged for the case to be settled out of court and compensated the woman with N 100, 000. The case was closed and I was not charged to court . ”



Nwobilo’ s recent arrest is a result of defrauding another victim of N 800, 000, which he has also confessed to .



Asked what he intended to do now that he had been recaptured by SARS on allegations of kidnapping, rape and advance fee fraud , Nwobilo explained that he was willing to pay back any of his victims who showed up.



Few months ago , Saturday PUNCH learnt that Nwobilo and his gang defrauded an unidentified woman of $10, 000 ( over N 3m ).



He was arrested alongside the individual said to be the leader of the gang. Nwobilo identified the man by the alias , ‘ Double ’.



He said, “ Double, who is our gang leader, got N1.7m out of the $10, 000, while I got N840,000. Another member of our gang, Chidi, got N600,000.



“ After we were arrested by the police, we were able to pay the woman back and we were cleared. The police did not charge us to court . ”

Nwobilo said he intended to pay back the N 800, 000, he was accused of obtaining from his latest victim fraudulently.



“ I can pay N400,000 now and the balance later. I don’ t want to go to court , this is why I am pleading to be allowed to settle the case . If while I am in custody, any of the past victims come , I can settle them too , ” he said.



The spokesperson for the Abia State Police Command was unreachable as of the time of filing this report.



