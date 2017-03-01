₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 2:56pm
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have apprehended a suspect at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, over 26.2kg of ephedrine found in female foot wears. .
The narcotics were detected during the screening of passengers. In another operation, the operatives also arrested two suspects who had just arrived from Cambodia and Sierra Leone with 305g and 1.37kg of cocaine respectively. .
The suspect arrested in connection with the ephedrine seizure, 48-year-old Ogujiuba Zacchaeus, is an electrician, who was on his way to Tanzania. One of the other two suspects – Uchegbu Emeka (33), a textile merchant, allegedly inserted 305g of cocaine in his anus. .
The third suspect, Emeka Okafor (28), an auto parts dealer, reportedly ingested 1.37kg of cocaine. Emeka said he had lost everything he had due to economic recession and that is why he agreed to smuggle cocaine to Cambodia for N800,000.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/ndlea-discovers-cocaine-in-mans-anus.html
1 Like
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by NLPsychologist: 2:57pm
Chai!
If your nyash can hold wraps of cocaine, kuku do bobriski na instead of disgracing us upandan
29 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by spartan117(m): 2:59pm
Naija these guyz are looking so thin and unkempt. I blame buhari and d economy
Anyone is allowed to quote me except sarrki
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by Nne5(f): 3:02pm
Bhet why?
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by madridguy(m): 3:02pm
Hustle is real.
1 Like
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by FvckShiT: 3:03pm
....and who fůcking knew it's gonna be "them" before opening this thread
46 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by DeAvenger: 3:05pm
The hard working 5%
37 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by chibabe259(f): 3:19pm
Pls check their dick very well.
3 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by Larryfest(m): 3:26pm
Our "hustling" brothers....people checking names will have a field day today over to them!!!!
10 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by dikeigbo2(m): 3:29pm
chibabe259:
You too like dicck.....don't worry you go tire with it soon
2 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by chibabe259(f): 3:32pm
dikeigbo2:You no like puna?.
5 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by ufuosman: 3:33pm
person wen see this man juju strong
1 Like
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by littlemistress(f): 3:38pm
hhaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa na dem dem
4 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by freddyboss: 3:49pm
madridguy:
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by sotall(m): 3:49pm
ahhhh!
1 Like
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by sugaroo: 3:50pm
guy man this people bad
1 Like
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by HottestFire: 3:50pm
I didn't come to check names! Repeat!!!
2 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by hucienda: 3:50pm
Anus .... ewwwwwww!!
Suspects: Emeka * 2, Ogujiuba.
NCAN. Take over!
2 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by Rapsowdee01(m): 3:50pm
GEJ: What names are involved?
Me: hmmm.. Keeps mute
GEJ: It's them again abi
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by berrystunn(m): 3:50pm
Old news
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by tobtap: 3:50pm
i refuse to check d names.... BUT I KNOW IT'S DEM... .like if u knew b4 reading aswell
13 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by DollarAngel(m): 3:50pm
No comment
1 Like
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by aiyepo1: 3:50pm
FvckShiT:
Them 5% people
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by Omojudy: 3:50pm
What was NDLEA "finding" inside anus?
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by Badgers14: 3:50pm
I know it's them
4 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by famousicon: 3:50pm
Biafrans why now
7 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by oluseyiforjesus(m): 3:51pm
The way pple look for money ds nowdays I Wich we go back to trade by batter
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by eherbal(m): 3:51pm
The usual suspects
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by idbami2(m): 3:52pm
Nthin' wey Naija no go do fr money. Aigoo
1 Like
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS by Earth2Metahuman: 3:52pm
Choi
These flat heads are hell bent on destroying the little name nigeria has left before they get their beerfraud.
Small time, tanzania will start hating and deporting nigerians for the crime of the few flat headed jews.
Perhap its time to create special terminal for anyone with flat heads name for extra checking before they move out of the country.
16 Likes 1 Share
