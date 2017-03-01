Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today (6103 Views)

"76" Movie Sweeps 14 AMVCA Nominations, Which Is An All Time Record / List Of Winners At AMVCA 2015 / AMVCA 2015: Check Out ALL The Red Carpet Photos (mercy Johnson Etc) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The AMVCA is the biggest celebration offilm and television talent across Africa with the first edition holding in 2013. This year being the fifth edition, the show promises to be even bigger with top contenders from across Africa competing for honours in a number of voting, non-voting and online polling categories including the newly introduced recognition award for M-Net’s original productions.



Also performing at the AMVCAs are the winner of the first edition of The Voice Nigeria A’rese alongside other Voice talents Chike and the newly signed Mavin Records acts, the DNA twins.



The show will again be hosted by Ik Osakioduwa and South African media personality Minnie Dlamini and there will be an after-party that will kick off around midnight, depending on when the show ends.



Don't miss out!



Source: Nigerian musical powerhouse Timi Dakolo, and two of Africa’s leading vocalists Waje and Lira, are billed to perform at the fifth edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) holding at the Eko Hotel today Saturday, the 4th of March, 2017.The AMVCA is the biggest celebration offilm and television talent across Africa with the first edition holding in 2013. This year being the fifth edition, the show promises to be even bigger with top contenders from across Africa competing for honours in a number of voting, non-voting and online polling categories including the newly introduced recognition award for M-Net’s original productions.Also performing at the AMVCAs are the winner of the first edition of The Voice Nigeria A’rese alongside other Voice talents Chike and the newly signed Mavin Records acts, the DNA twins.The show will again be hosted by Ik Osakioduwa and South African media personality Minnie Dlamini and there will be an after-party that will kick off around midnight, depending on when the show ends.Don't miss out!Source: https://vastfinder.blogspot.com/2017/03/timi-dakolo-dna-waje-others-to-thrill.html

Wow

Our own Oscar Awards

those 2 people ontop I will go to village for u mcheeeeeeeew 2 Likes

.......

Oge Okoye right now !!!!!! 3 Likes

Will Buhari attend?

hmmm...DNA twins

Then

Okay

Nice to know

When the bank manager was told to pay the jamb lesson tutors were busy asking me if Kim karashian was among the choir members who sang at deeper life champ ground at Lagos but instead she was among the Niger delta avengers that she was not in a hurry to follow chibok girls move to the front seat and allow Buhari's daughter not to pick her Law bar coat. Am not okay with the way tomatoes dropped that it heavily affected Dangote from making sure his Dollar transactions was depicted in Euros that Arsene Wenger was not among those who decided to sign C Ronaldo when he wanted to make a move to Aso rock and vote for APC members who were not paying attention when Patience Jonathan shouted their is God ooooo that made all ISIS members decides to take a selfie with Obama who wasn't ready to see that Donald Trump even voted for Hilary Clinton who was not running against in at the Peoples Democratic Party. 2 Likes

Who dem epp?

i can see Don Jazzy working already on this DNA Twin guyz 1 Like

Timi dakolo 1 Like





Is this news Oga o...FP is now corruptedIs this news

smackimorn:

Our own Oscar Awards AMA Bleep up big time....it came before AMVCA and its now trailing AMVCA AMA Bleep up big time....it came before AMVCA and its now trailing AMVCA 1 Like

Wow! The AMVCA is finally here...

okay.... anything for gud misic

that tells you how influential don baba J is in the Music Industry



those twins Wen just com out don dey get high profile shows while eja nla dey 1side dey beg for colabos



somebody should just concentrate on selling his garri

Ronaldinnioh:

When the bank manager was told to pay the jamb lesson tutors were busy asking me if Kim karashian was among the choir members who sang at deeper life champ ground at Lagos but instead she was among the Niger delta avengers that she was not in a hurry to follow chibok girls move to the front seat and allow Buhari's daughter not to pick her Law bar coat. Am not okay with the way tomatoes dropped that it heavily affected Dangote from making sure his Dollar transactions was depicted in Euros that Arsene Wenger was not among those who decided to sign C Ronaldo when he wanted to make a move to Aso rock and vote for APC members who were not paying attention when Patience Jonathan shouted their is God ooooo that made all ISIS members decides to take a selfie with Obama who wasn't ready to see that Donald Trump even voted for Hilary Clinton who was not running against in at the Peoples Democratic Party. try sleep small



na so weed dey do first timers try sleep smallna so weed dey do first timers

Ronaldinnioh:

When the bank manager was told to pay the jamb lesson tutors were busy asking me if Kim karashian was among the choir members who sang at deeper life champ ground at Lagos but instead she was among the Niger delta avengers that she was not in a hurry to follow chibok girls move to the front seat and allow Buhari's daughter not to pick her Law bar coat. Am not okay with the way tomatoes dropped that it heavily affected Dangote from making sure his Dollar transactions was depicted in Euros that Arsene Wenger was not among those who decided to sign C Ronaldo when he wanted to make a move to Aso rock and vote for APC members who were not paying attention when Patience Jonathan shouted their is God ooooo that made all ISIS members decides to take a selfie with Obama who wasn't ready to see that Donald Trump even voted for Hilary Clinton who was not running against in at the Peoples Democratic Party.

kolomentality kolomentality

The moment I heard Don Jazzy signed the DNA twins, I just knew they will perform today.



Thanks MAVIN. Keep repping us Don Baba J.

Ronaldinnioh:

When the bank manager was told to pay the jamb lesson tutors were busy asking me if Kim karashian was among the choir members who sang at deeper life champ ground at Lagos but instead she was among the Niger delta avengers that she was not in a hurry to follow chibok girls move to the front seat and allow Buhari's daughter not to pick her Law bar coat. Am not okay with the way tomatoes dropped that it heavily affected Dangote from making sure his Dollar transactions was depicted in Euros that Arsene Wenger was not among those who decided to sign C Ronaldo when he wanted to make a move to Aso rock and vote for APC members who were not paying attention when Patience Jonathan shouted their is God ooooo that made all ISIS members decides to take a selfie with Obama who wasn't ready to see that Donald Trump even voted for Hilary Clinton who was not running against in at the Peoples Democratic Party.

Your drugs are no longer effective. Your drugs are no longer effective.

Cool and [i][/i]

Ronaldinnioh:

When the bank manager was told to pay the jamb lesson tutors were busy asking me if Kim karashian was among the choir members who sang at deeper life champ ground at Lagos but instead she was among the Niger delta avengers that she was not in a hurry to follow chibok girls move to the front seat and allow Buhari's daughter not to pick her Law bar coat. Am not okay with the way tomatoes dropped that it heavily affected Dangote from making sure his Dollar transactions was depicted in Euros that Arsene Wenger was not among those who decided to sign C Ronaldo when he wanted to make a move to Aso rock and vote for APC members who were not paying attention when Patience Jonathan shouted their is God ooooo that made all ISIS members decides to take a selfie with Obama who wasn't ready to see that Donald Trump even voted for Hilary Clinton who was not running against in at the Peoples Democratic Party. your weed is very strong oh it is very strong office your weed is very strong oh it is very strong office

Don 'Judge' Jazzy cashed in on this DNA abi na CELL twins.

What time is it please? Would love to watch



*modified* watching the red carpet show