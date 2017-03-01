₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today
Nigerian musical powerhouse Timi Dakolo, and two of Africa’s leading vocalists Waje and Lira, are billed to perform at the fifth edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) holding at the Eko Hotel today Saturday, the 4th of March, 2017.
The AMVCA is the biggest celebration offilm and television talent across Africa with the first edition holding in 2013. This year being the fifth edition, the show promises to be even bigger with top contenders from across Africa competing for honours in a number of voting, non-voting and online polling categories including the newly introduced recognition award for M-Net’s original productions.
Also performing at the AMVCAs are the winner of the first edition of The Voice Nigeria A’rese alongside other Voice talents Chike and the newly signed Mavin Records acts, the DNA twins.
The show will again be hosted by Ik Osakioduwa and South African media personality Minnie Dlamini and there will be an after-party that will kick off around midnight, depending on when the show ends.
Source: https://vastfinder.blogspot.com/2017/03/timi-dakolo-dna-waje-others-to-thrill.html
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by RGem(f): 5:19pm
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by smackimorn(m): 5:19pm
Our own Oscar Awards
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by McKc22(m): 5:20pm
those 2 people ontop I will go to village for u mcheeeeeeeew
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by Divay22(f): 5:20pm
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by Rapsowdee01(m): 5:20pm
Oge Okoye right now !!!!!!
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by tysontim(m): 5:20pm
Will Buhari attend?
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by MotoringNigeria: 5:21pm
hmmm...DNA twins
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by aleeyus(m): 5:21pm
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by Tynasparks(f): 5:22pm
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by kafibiz(m): 5:23pm
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by Ronaldinnioh(f): 5:24pm
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by policy12: 5:24pm
Who dem epp?
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by lollypeezle(m): 5:25pm
i can see Don Jazzy working already on this DNA Twin guyz
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by gloshennel: 5:25pm
Timi dakolo
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by holatimmy(f): 5:25pm
Oga o...FP is now corrupted
Is this news
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by martineverest(m): 5:28pm
smackimorn:AMA Bleep up big time....it came before AMVCA and its now trailing AMVCA
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by zinny377(f): 5:31pm
Wow! The AMVCA is finally here...
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by chinex276(m): 5:36pm
okay.... anything for gud misic
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by soulfood(m): 5:41pm
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by rawpadgin(m): 5:42pm
that tells you how influential don baba J is in the Music Industry
those twins Wen just com out don dey get high profile shows while eja nla dey 1side dey beg for colabos
somebody should just concentrate on selling his garri
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by rawpadgin(m): 5:43pm
Ronaldinnioh:try sleep small
na so weed dey do first timers
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by BigBelleControl(m): 5:45pm
Ronaldinnioh:
kolomentality
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by lonelydora(m): 5:47pm
The moment I heard Don Jazzy signed the DNA twins, I just knew they will perform today.
Thanks MAVIN. Keep repping us Don Baba J.
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by lonelydora(m): 5:51pm
Ronaldinnioh:
Your drugs are no longer effective.
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by Phiniter(m): 6:00pm
Cool and [i][/i]
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by Phiniter(m): 6:01pm
Ronaldinnioh:your weed is very strong oh it is very strong office
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by dfrost: 6:16pm
Don 'Judge' Jazzy cashed in on this DNA abi na CELL twins.
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by SPDAZZY(f): 6:22pm
What time is it please? Would love to watch
*modified* watching the red carpet show
Re: Timi Dakolo, DNA Twins, Waje, Others To Thrill Audience At AMVCA Today by lollmaolol: 6:35pm
tysontim:
No
Donald Trump did not have to attend The Oscar
