Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by sar33: 3:49pm
Many dignitaries graced the opening of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Complex Abeokuta.Present at the event were Governors Ambode and Masari;Lai Mohammed,billionaire Femi Otedola and others.
See photos from the ceremony which is part of the events to mark Obasanjo's 80th birthday celebration.
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by sar33: 3:49pm
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by sar33: 3:50pm
1 Like
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by UrennaNkoli(f): 3:58pm
OBJ still moving on strong. Kudos
8 Likes
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by cobadit(m): 3:58pm
Big men celebration!!!!.... I will soon join.....
5 Likes
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by MrMaestro: 4:56pm
Wow!! Love it! The who's who of Yorubaland was there.
2 Likes
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by Vicolan: 5:18pm
Great work baba iyabo
6 Likes 1 Share
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by DIKEnaWAR: 5:23pm
Ndi orI.
Shekau where you dey with your boom!
2 Likes
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by holatimmy(f): 5:23pm
Presidential Library??....Is it Library for Presidents only
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by JoBabs(m): 5:23pm
To my greatest role model,
Wishing you a brilliant birthday in good health and I hope that this upcoming year is one that is filled with much joy, love and laughter.
Baba, you’re my biggest role model. Like, I can’t even begin to tell you what kind of an inspiration you are in my life. I think what makes me respect you so much is that I know that you’re not perfect, that you’re a flawed human being who has seen both the bad and the good, who has gone through the darker shades of life and still managed to get out of it to be this absolute gem of a human being, who’s so matured, and learned, and such a good person at heart. You made your own mistakes, Baba, and you learnt from them, and I think that’s what makes me really and truly be so proud to be in line with your policies, because you never once let life’s obstacles bring you down. Every day, I try to embody that in my own life as well, to keep pushing and striving to be better, to do good for other people, to be generally positive and to keep at things until I get to where I want to be. Your backbone of steel is something that I’ve inherited from you, and it has helped me get through most things in life thus far, and I’m sure it will help me get through many more things to come.
I hope you have a fantastic day, and an even better year, Baba. You definitely deserve it, and remember to keep that positivity shining through, always. Your sense of humour is your strongest point, don’t ever let go of that, either.
I love you very very much, Baba.
I wish you know that.
Wishing you a wonderful birthday again.
Love always.
16 Likes
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by DIKEnaWAR: 5:24pm
Lai Mohammed is there shitting in his pampers.
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by kafibiz(m): 5:24pm
Will want to visit OOPL soonest
3 Likes
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by AntiWailer: 5:25pm
Nice one
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by idbami2(m): 5:25pm
I no see Baba Osinbande
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by coolestchris(m): 5:25pm
Ok..library for the rich
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by Opakan2: 5:26pm
Baba don get degree, from B.Sc to phD and all the honorary ones wey dey. Nobody fit do shakara for am again
Meanwhile children of hate will soon arrive to describe the shape of his face.. funny set of people
8 Likes
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by arsenal33: 5:27pm
MrMaestro:
mumu, cant you see all tribes are well represented?
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by naijafire(m): 5:28pm
Will people like me be allowed to use it?? na them them na...
1 Like
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by DollarAngel(m): 5:28pm
After Looting Nigeria
1 Like
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by Zoharariel(m): 5:28pm
Now, of what importance is this useless library to the beaten & battered Nigerians?
Rather than providing us with stable electricity with the looted $16Billion during your administration, you're commissioning a useless presidential library.
Nigerians are hungry, Nigerians are tired, Nigerians are fed up with filthy political thieves who keep recycling themselves in the corridor of power without fulfilling any of their promises made during their useless campaigns.
6 Likes
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by goshen26: 5:28pm
UrennaNkoli:
Even when he is older than bubu?
As in older than our 73yr old bubu. Hmmmm
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by engreo(m): 5:29pm
Ebora owu, atari ajanaku ti ki nseru omode
5 Likes
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by highmood(m): 5:29pm
When it's fully opened, can the public go their to read and do research or is it meant foe the ruling class alone?
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by ChiefSweetus: 5:29pm
The single biggest donor to the project otunba mike adenuga no show
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by Billyonaire: 5:31pm
Do they read books ? I can bet with my balls that none of these 'yesterday men' have read a full book after their education in school. And to note that this so-called Presidential Library has been a conduit for fraud and corrupt enrichment by the Ottah warrior is yet another dent on intelligence, which a library represents.
On a serious note, books are now green so e-books are readily available even for free. Who will drive all the way to Otta just to go and sit down and open hard copies. Some one tell them that with a kindle or even a smartphone, you have access to books more than what is available at the Library of Congress in your palms.
Physical library is so 19th century, and ofcourse our leadership is, so, I am not surprised that so many eggheads were there to celebrate mediocrity.
Happy Weekend.
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by jieta: 5:35pm
i was hoping to see tinubu and co.
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by FLYFIRE(m): 5:36pm
The library he emptied Nigeria's treasury to build...celebrating THIEVES
1 Like
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by kingzat: 5:36pm
Vicolan:
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by cuttestprince(m): 5:41pm
After milking Nigeria dry,God is watching
1 Like
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by Btruth: 5:42pm
How many times does Obasanjo want to open library?
Ogbon ole lo nii gbogbo e!
Re: Ambode, Otedola, Lai Mohammed At Opening Of Obasanjo Presidential Library by dustmalik: 5:43pm
jieta:Tinubu was there.
