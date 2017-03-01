To my greatest role model,

Wishing you a brilliant birthday in good health and I hope that this upcoming year is one that is filled with much joy, love and laughter.

Baba, you’re my biggest role model. Like, I can’t even begin to tell you what kind of an inspiration you are in my life. I think what makes me respect you so much is that I know that you’re not perfect, that you’re a flawed human being who has seen both the bad and the good, who has gone through the darker shades of life and still managed to get out of it to be this absolute gem of a human being, who’s so matured, and learned, and such a good person at heart. You made your own mistakes, Baba, and you learnt from them, and I think that’s what makes me really and truly be so proud to be in line with your policies, because you never once let life’s obstacles bring you down. Every day, I try to embody that in my own life as well, to keep pushing and striving to be better, to do good for other people, to be generally positive and to keep at things until I get to where I want to be. Your backbone of steel is something that I’ve inherited from you, and it has helped me get through most things in life thus far, and I’m sure it will help me get through many more things to come.

I hope you have a fantastic day, and an even better year, Baba. You definitely deserve it, and remember to keep that positivity shining through, always. Your sense of humour is your strongest point, don’t ever let go of that, either.

I love you very very much, Baba.

I wish you know that.

Wishing you a wonderful birthday again.

Love always.