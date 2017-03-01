₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by Nnamddi(m): 4:10pm
In his words; 'The suya I bought just now was very sweet till I saw this part of the newspaper used for wrapping the suya. The suya became bitter'
Good old days.
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by madridguy(m): 4:11pm
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by coolesmile: 4:11pm
lol. Prebuhari era.
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by PhilAmadeus: 4:15pm
That was when naija was still Good ....buh now Baba nd his crew don takeover...#ChangeTiTakeover
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by Cutehector(m): 4:30pm
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by ITbomb(m): 4:32pm
Before Buhari happened
hmm N216 was okay o
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by Kondomatic(m): 4:36pm
Sarrki and co running away from thread like
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by kllinxman(m): 4:44pm
An here we are in less than 20 months after..
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by lasisi69(m): 5:55pm
"Tasted bitter" when you've finished it... But, you made sense though....
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by lonelydora(m): 5:56pm
Effect of long years of bad leadership
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by unclezuma: 5:56pm
You are Lucky, you can still afford suya.
Meanwhile gullibles be like...Buhari is a magician.
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by KissChrixx: 5:56pm
Mixed feelings
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by sureteeboy(m): 5:56pm
Nawar o. See wetin Buhari and his team don cause.
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by brixton: 5:56pm
Abeg make we leave trash for lawma! Many of these folks were same people that shouted change when we kept saying GEJ wasn't the best but in a contest between GEJ and PMB, we should stick with GEJ who was and still a lesser Evil than Buhari!
A country that consistently vote in sick presidents is a sick country!!!
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by adorablepepple(f): 5:56pm
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by chinex276(m): 5:56pm
something's will just bring tears to our eyes
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by ERUDITEE: 5:57pm
watch out for them . . . .
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by holatimmy(f): 5:57pm
1.Why will u be using a newspaper that old to eat
2.Shameful....2 years ago we couldn't have dreamt it would be this worse
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by venorite: 5:57pm
And with our Nigeria, anything that goes up will hardly come down. I doubt if dollar will ever sell like this again.
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by Jodforex(m): 5:58pm
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by hotspice29(m): 5:58pm
It is well
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by loomer: 5:58pm
After him don chop suya finish.
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by damoywizzy(m): 5:58pm
Good old days
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by yeman05(m): 5:58pm
And u still manage finish d suya upon all dis wet u take ur eyes see
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by ednut1(m): 5:59pm
Lol. Abok1 be wan use obituary newspaper sell me suya one day. I no gree
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by darocha1(m): 5:59pm
Lol
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by darocha1(m): 5:59pm
Lol..Archive the paper for history days
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by tellwisdom: 5:59pm
Poor boi eating suya 50naira
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by cremedelacreme: 5:59pm
All thanks to the dullard from Daura
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by Horlawoomey(m): 5:59pm
After you finish the Suya
Buhari or no Buhari
Change or no Change
PDP, APC,KOWA or SDP
this is where the Dollar will be at this point in time. It is the wastage of yesteryears, corruption and inability of those past leaders to think inward that is manifesting right now.
I pray the necessary transformation takes place after this trying time.
|Re: Suya Wrapped In Newspaper Showing Exchange Rate In 2015 by pussyponder: 6:00pm
U never see anything... Just wait make the idiot come back.. .
. .
U no go see money to buy suya again... That's the change... Hahaha
