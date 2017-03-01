₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown
As the funeral rites of Late Bethel Obuah, the father to the chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah -continues, a host celebrities have arrived Omoku town in Rivers state. Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor a.k.a MAMA G, Samson Siasia, Victor Osuagwu are among the guests who were seen at the event.
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by Epositive(m): 4:33pm
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by Kondomatic(m): 4:34pm
|Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by anibi9674: 5:57pm
where is High chief comrade Ateke tom . the owor ka no WOR, abuja daddy, D Dominic d pope in the church of Iceland. D don Maximum
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by ChrisAirforce1(m): 6:06pm
Mama G truly a changed woman
Mama G truly a changed woman
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by lonelydora(m): 6:06pm
Ok
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by idbami2(m): 6:06pm
Daht Kanu dress fine gan ni. I like am
Daht Kanu dress fine gan ni. I like am
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by kingzat: 6:07pm
interesting
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by Pavore9: 6:07pm
You wan send am message?
anibi9674:
You wan send am message?
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by Dhaffs(m): 6:07pm
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by holatimmy(f): 6:08pm
U are all welcome
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by Ekpekus(m): 6:08pm
Where is tompolo and Asari?
Where is tompolo and Asari?
|Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by Tpave(m): 6:09pm
Patience Ozokwor is really a born again Christian now with this her dressing and headtie
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by unclezuma: 6:09pm
Wastage of ungodly proportions.
Wastage of ungodly proportions.
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by tboyO2: 6:10pm
See pot belle
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by nothingmega122(m): 6:10pm
where laura ikeji kanu
where laura ikeji kanu
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by dumie(f): 6:10pm
All I see is.. The enigmatic mama G
All I see is.. The enigmatic mama G
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by hucienda: 6:10pm
Papillo!!
Mama G! G for General!!
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by Karlman: 6:10pm
...IGBO do not forsake their own!
...IGBO do not forsake their own!
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by toyinjimoh(m): 6:11pm
okon can never change see belle
okon can never change see belle
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by SexyNairalander: 6:11pm
booked
|Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by OGHENE316: 6:12pm
plz don't giv a Bleep just after my 20k on betting right now....
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by Jodforex(m): 6:13pm
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by huche(m): 6:20pm
Them don carry style dey do campaign
Them don carry style dey do campaign
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by anibi9674: 6:26pm
help me go Cyprus go giv am my maximum.
Pavore9:help me go Cyprus go giv am my maximum.
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by ldpele(m): 6:26pm
Krisdera hotel will be house to many of them.
Krisdera hotel will be house to many of them.
|Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by ExpiredNigeria: 6:27pm
I swear this Okon na real Okon see ad the guy wear earphone for gathering like that
Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by goslowgoslow: 6:28pm
RIP sir but your son is a criminal.
RIP sir but your son is a criminal.
|Re: Felix Obuah Hosts Kanu Nwankwo, Patience Ozokwor, Others In His Hometown by Fedrick111: 6:35pm
See Okon with Earphones on His Ear.
This Guy can't stop been Funny
