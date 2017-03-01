₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by metro4: 5:36pm
www.metronaija.com brings to you the first set of photos from the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for 2017. See more below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/first-photos-from-amvca2017-red-carpet.html
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by metro4: 5:37pm
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by metronaija2: 6:32pm
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by metronaija2: 6:33pm
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by metronaija2: 6:43pm
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by Bigajeff(m): 6:49pm
Another night of Awards take away.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by metronaija2: 6:50pm
amvca
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by olasaad(f): 6:56pm
them try...beautiful
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by ozoebuka1(m): 7:03pm
the guys are looking great but the ladies are busy carrying torn and clothes in d name of fashion.
19 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by ayoadeifee(f): 7:08pm
I love Toyin's dress
But they all look gorgeous
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by optional1(f): 7:15pm
wow missing already lovely dresses
Nepa bring light na
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by SNIPER123: 8:09pm
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by ammyluv2002(f): 8:09pm
RMD & Rita
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by Badgers14: 8:09pm
Them try this time
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by GagaBrother291: 8:09pm
the lady before the one in green. na by force? it looks like she's suffocating. easy
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 8:10pm
Cool and classy
Just a few celebs put on home made attires.
Where's the African tailor magic?
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by yinparc: 8:10pm
Wow
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by holluwai(m): 8:10pm
All thEse guys go just wear suit like say na office work. I taya
Rmd and the other guy try.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by praisekeyzz(m): 8:11pm
Watch most of the ladies closely.
They look nothing different from a peacock# with their dressings!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by swtcharissa(f): 8:11pm
A
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 8:11pm
The daughters of second Timothy never post their own
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by Opistorincos(m): 8:11pm
Wish i can watch the show from here
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by Imoh555(m): 8:11pm
ndi Igbo it is nt
Banana Ooo banana Ooo
Its diana Ooo Diana Ooo
Pls save a soul...
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by Bealove: 8:11pm
I love RMD outfit
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by Richy4(m): 8:11pm
was RMD promoting NYSC sports canvas?..
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by chinex276(m): 8:12pm
wea is my Vaseline.. so many nysh and blest go shine tonite
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:12pm
NEPA yaff do me shege
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by yeezyquan: 8:12pm
Naija girls and stress ,what's the essence of carrying that much load
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by Abdhul(m): 8:12pm
WHY THE UMBRELLA?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by sirfee(m): 8:12pm
Olu Jacobs and Mofe Damijo are ever blazing
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by cloudyskygrind(m): 8:13pm
Who are they?
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities At AMVCA 2017 Red Carpet (Photos) by emmyid(m): 8:13pm
Funke and Jjc sha.... @Falz doing the weldone Sir pose.
