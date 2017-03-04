₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by Aminat508(f): 6:47pm
The 2017 edition of beating competition took place at Ipetu-Ijesha today 4th of March among two notable streets namely "Odoise" and Ifofin.
Each street has a representative(competitor), the representatives came out and started beating themselves in turns.
The more a participant could withstand a particular beating session, the higher the points earned by such participant.
Whichever street that won will be given a price from the king.
Amiloaded correspondent was at the event, and had a short interview section with the two representatives from each street. The participants claimed they feel no pain during the event.
Checkout some pictures below of the beating competition
Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/03/flogging-competition-in-ipetu-ijesha.html
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by Aminat508(f): 6:47pm
See more photos here
http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/03/flogging-competition-in-ipetu-ijesha.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g6qnYhE41k4
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by HungerBAD: 6:49pm
See wetin boredom dey cause.
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by Cutehector(m): 6:49pm
Afonjas be representing
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by chiefolododo(m): 6:52pm
Interesting
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by Jabioro: 6:53pm
Super Madness.. OP can we have video and for those pictures add slight graphic.
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by FvckShiT: 6:56pm
Fůcking Awkward
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by nero2face: 6:57pm
after all de **WEED** when NDLEA seize for Oshogbo last year?, so this guys still get some stocks, abi another neighbouring state don dey get better material like Oshogbo own...
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by Solowande(m): 7:10pm
Dis na dem dey call lord of the cane
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by loomer: 7:20pm
Why oyibo no go call una animal?
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by Obascoetubi: 7:34pm
afonja again?
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by Alexkene(m): 7:35pm
Na dem. Our very sophisticated people from the waste
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by coolestchris(m): 7:35pm
Is it your back?
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by Smhart1(f): 7:36pm
Awon werey
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by segebase(m): 7:36pm
bubu go surpass dem for this tournament
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by Damilare5882(m): 7:36pm
This one weak me ...weytin we no go see for naija again ..aye a won eleyi ti baje big time
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by koxi: 7:36pm
Imagine.
Just imagine
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by Misypee(f): 7:37pm
Barbaric this people too local, can't believe someone is still doing this in this century
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by Codeblues(m): 7:37pm
Oshogbo weed
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by Pvin: 7:37pm
eh
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by jd1986(m): 7:37pm
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by VastfinderBlog: 7:37pm
Before, If a Nairalander abuses the Afonjas, I do get upset. But now, I don't see any reason why I should... WTF
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by freshness2020(m): 7:37pm
Na today I confirm say weed get levels.
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by AreaFada2: 7:37pm
See that one's natal cleft.
Weird but some catholic cultures do same.
Is this one inferior because it is African?
It could be a form of traditional atonement ceremony. The Jews have Yom Kippur.
In Benin Kingdom the atonement period of fasting, self-punishment/reprimand & living a very basic life was called "ague". Not the end of year thanks giving called "Igue".
It was so enshrined in the tradition that people born in that period were named "Aguebor" meaning "ague favours" and other derivative names.
It was during that period that Captain Phillips wanted to visit Benin that he was refused. The Oba sees no guests or do ostentatious ceremonies or send/receive emissaries.
Philips defied the rule & the rest is history.
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by rozayx5(m): 7:37pm
afonjastic tendencies
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by jublazer(m): 7:38pm
the other guy look. like lalalalalalalalas.....
:/ I. no.call name oo
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by Mznaett(f): 7:38pm
Jeez! wetin I no go see for this kind naija
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by teganto(m): 7:38pm
kemo lala get me d holi ken
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by Smhart1(f): 7:38pm
What does the king have to offer the winner that made them go through such pain ?
poverty is a bastard
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by agulion: 7:38pm
Which type of local tradition is this? anyway with Afonjas anything is possible
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by Amarabae(f): 7:39pm
They must be using jazz, how can you not feel pain after that kind of flogging?
|Re: 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State by jeeqaa7(m): 7:39pm
Ol
