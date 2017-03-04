Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / 2017 Flogging Competition In Ipetu-ijesha, Osun State (15302 Views)

Ooni Of Ife Causes A Stir With His Exotic Ride During Visit In Osun State. PICS / Flogging Competition In Ipetu-Ijesha, Osun State (Photos & Video) / Oba Adekunle Baderin Of Ipetu-ijesha Is Dead (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Each street has a representative(competitor), the representatives came out and started beating themselves in turns.



The more a participant could withstand a particular beating session, the higher the points earned by such participant.



Whichever street that won will be given a price from the king.



Amiloaded correspondent was at the event, and had a short interview section with the two representatives from each street. The participants claimed they feel no pain during the event.



Checkout some pictures below of the beating competition





Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/03/flogging-competition-in-ipetu-ijesha.html The 2017 edition of beating competition took place at Ipetu-Ijesha today 4th of March among two notable streets namely "Odoise" and Ifofin.Each street has a representative(competitor), the representatives came out and started beating themselves in turns.The more a participant could withstand a particular beating session, the higher the points earned by such participant.Whichever street that won will be given a price from the king.Amiloaded correspondent was at the event, and had a short interview section with the two representatives from each street. The participants claimed they feel no pain during the event.Checkout some pictures below of the beating competitionSource : 3 Likes





See more photos here



http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/03/flogging-competition-in-ipetu-ijesha.html





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g6qnYhE41k4 See more photos here

See wetin boredom dey cause. 20 Likes

Afonjas be representing 41 Likes 1 Share

Interesting

Super Madness.. OP can we have video and for those pictures add slight graphic. 4 Likes 3 Shares

Fůcking Awkward

after all de **WEED** when NDLEA seize for Oshogbo last year?, so this guys still get some stocks, abi another neighbouring state don dey get better material like Oshogbo own... 40 Likes 5 Shares

Dis na dem dey call lord of the cane 3 Likes

Why oyibo no go call una animal? 23 Likes 1 Share

afonja again? 14 Likes 2 Shares

Na dem. Our very sophisticated people from the waste 26 Likes 2 Shares

Is it your back? 2 Likes 1 Share

Awon werey

bubu go surpass dem for this tournament

This one weak me ...weytin we no go see for naija again ..aye a won eleyi ti baje big time 22 Likes 2 Shares

Imagine.

Just imagine 3 Likes

Barbaric this people too local, can't believe someone is still doing this in this century 10 Likes 3 Shares

Oshogbo weed 6 Likes 1 Share

eh

Before, If a Nairalander abuses the Afonjas, I do get upset. But now, I don't see any reason why I should... WTF 10 Likes 3 Shares

Na today I confirm say weed get levels. 16 Likes 2 Shares





Weird but some catholic cultures do same.



Is this one inferior because it is African?



It could be a form of traditional atonement ceremony. The Jews have Yom Kippur.



In Benin Kingdom the atonement period of fasting, self-punishment/reprimand & living a very basic life was called "ague". Not the end of year thanks giving called "Igue".

It was so enshrined in the tradition that people born in that period were named "Aguebor" meaning "ague favours" and other derivative names.



It was during that period that Captain Phillips wanted to visit Benin that he was refused. The Oba sees no guests or do ostentatious ceremonies or send/receive emissaries.



Philips defied the rule & the rest is history. See that one's natal cleft.Weird but some catholic cultures do same.Is this one inferior because it is African?It could be a form of traditional atonement ceremony. The Jews have Yom Kippur.In Benin Kingdom the atonement period of fasting, self-punishment/reprimand & living a very basic life was called "ague". Not the end of year thanks giving called "Igue".It was so enshrined in the tradition that people born in that period were named "Aguebor" meaning "ague favours" and other derivative names.It was during that period that Captain Phillips wanted to visit Benin that he was refused. The Oba sees no guests or do ostentatious ceremonies or send/receive emissaries.Philips defied the rule & the rest is history. 5 Likes

afonjastic tendencies 5 Likes 1 Share

the other guy look. like lalalalalalalalas.....



:/ I. no.call name oo the other guy look. like lalalalalalalalas.....:/ I. no.call name oo

Jeez! wetin I no go see for this kind naija 2 Likes 1 Share

kemo lala get me d holi ken

What does the king have to offer the winner that made them go through such pain ?



poverty is a bastard 2 Likes

Which type of local tradition is this? anyway with Afonjas anything is possible 5 Likes 2 Shares

They must be using jazz, how can you not feel pain after that kind of flogging? 1 Like 1 Share