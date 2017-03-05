₦airaland Forum

Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Lazyreporta(m): 8:52pm On Mar 04
kiss


Lalasticlala come pick one o

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Lazyreporta(m): 8:53pm On Mar 04
Bae slay grin

19 Likes

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Cutehector(m): 8:57pm On Mar 04
Mom

88 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by darbeelicous(f): 9:02pm On Mar 04
bae better than wifey grin grin grin
.
.
.
But if u cook that kind mom own for this Recession season, ure guilty of fraud! grin

37 Likes

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Lazyreporta(m): 10:43pm On Mar 04
grin
darbeelicous:
bae better than wifey grin grin grin
.
.
.
But if u cook that kind mom own for this Recession season, ure guilty of fraud! grin

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Samanza89(m): 5:54pm
Never judge a book by its cover, it may look enticing from the aesthetic value, but believe me taste horrible, especially the kind of "bae" we have dis days, you will end up building your tent in a toilet.

Mom's food is always the best!!!...

41 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Deivid10(m): 5:54pm
Sis own make brain pass joooor!

But op are u trying to discourage us from getting married?

Why is the wife's own looking like Nigeria under Buhari?

78 Likes 1 Share

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by yungengr(m): 5:54pm
mom

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by stinggy(m): 5:54pm
NL is now dumpsite for IG posts

Well, either Wifey or Sis soup for me cool

3 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by robosky02(m): 5:54pm
ok grin
Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by elkol: 5:54pm
Bae... I can see some 'shaki' in there. grin
This wifey own too dull.
Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by DONSMITH123(m): 5:55pm
I go with mum. Nothing gonna stop me from eating mama's food.

12 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by mjbaba: 5:55pm
Mom of Life

3 Likes

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by adekennis(m): 5:55pm
Lol
Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by sweetboiy(m): 5:55pm
Mom

4 Likes

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by jeffreysawyer007: 5:55pm
All of the above... Yum Yum...

2 Likes

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by johnlegend01(m): 5:55pm
Home!
Wherever home is, dinner takes place

1 Like

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Slurity(m): 5:55pm
sis straight

5 Likes

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by daclemx: 5:55pm
That ring in the bae"s food is up to something grin grin
Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Ihateafonja: 5:55pm
jess!! cool cool shocked

1 Like

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Kelklein(m): 5:55pm
shocked shocked That Bae's own tho

Sorry sweet mama, but Bae has it this time

2 Likes

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by GodsClan(m): 5:56pm
I will take a tour starting with Bea, Mon to sis

2 Likes

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by chiefolododo(m): 5:56pm
Mama's food . No to strange women's food
Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Vhicthorade(m): 5:56pm
Bae izzz bae kiss
Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Opakan2: 5:56pm
Wait!

Are you encouraging immorality in marriage or what.. why should you have wife and bae somewhere else undecided

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by bbbabes: 5:56pm
I don't eat trash like this
Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by KissChrixx: 5:56pm
embarassed
Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Waskolo: 5:56pm
which kind yeye soup be this?
Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by dadabashua1(m): 5:56pm
OMG.....y did I even open this thread....#myweakpoint
Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by GogobiriLalas: 5:56pm
I'll take 'em allll...key my secret evil laugh mwahaha ;Dhah hah grin
Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by SmartyPants: 5:56pm
def between bae and mom...

1 Like

Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Friedyokes: 5:56pm
The night is very long ....what is stopping me from visiting everywhere

3 Likes

