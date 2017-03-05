₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,382 members, 3,400,974 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 March 2017 at 07:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) (16352 Views)
The Monitor Lizard And Bush Rats We Roasted For Dinner Today (PHOTOS) / Which One Do You Prefer? (photo) / Which Dinner Would You Choose?? (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Lazyreporta(m): 8:52pm On Mar 04
Lalasticlala come pick one o
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Lazyreporta(m): 8:53pm On Mar 04
Bae slay
19 Likes
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Cutehector(m): 8:57pm On Mar 04
Mom
88 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by darbeelicous(f): 9:02pm On Mar 04
bae better than wifey
.
.
.
But if u cook that kind mom own for this Recession season, ure guilty of fraud!
37 Likes
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Lazyreporta(m): 10:43pm On Mar 04
darbeelicous:
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Samanza89(m): 5:54pm
Never judge a book by its cover, it may look enticing from the aesthetic value, but believe me taste horrible, especially the kind of "bae" we have dis days, you will end up building your tent in a toilet.
Mom's food is always the best!!!...
41 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Deivid10(m): 5:54pm
Sis own make brain pass joooor!
But op are u trying to discourage us from getting married?
Why is the wife's own looking like Nigeria under Buhari?
78 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by yungengr(m): 5:54pm
mom
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by stinggy(m): 5:54pm
NL is now dumpsite for IG posts
Well, either Wifey or Sis soup for me
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by robosky02(m): 5:54pm
ok
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by elkol: 5:54pm
Bae... I can see some 'shaki' in there.
This wifey own too dull.
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by DONSMITH123(m): 5:55pm
I go with mum. Nothing gonna stop me from eating mama's food.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by mjbaba: 5:55pm
Mom of Life
3 Likes
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by adekennis(m): 5:55pm
Lol
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by sweetboiy(m): 5:55pm
Mom
4 Likes
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by jeffreysawyer007: 5:55pm
All of the above... Yum Yum...
2 Likes
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by johnlegend01(m): 5:55pm
Home!
Wherever home is, dinner takes place
1 Like
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Slurity(m): 5:55pm
sis straight
5 Likes
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by daclemx: 5:55pm
That ring in the bae"s food is up to something
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Ihateafonja: 5:55pm
jess!!
1 Like
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Kelklein(m): 5:55pm
That Bae's own tho
Sorry sweet mama, but Bae has it this time
2 Likes
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by GodsClan(m): 5:56pm
I will take a tour starting with Bea, Mon to sis
2 Likes
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by chiefolododo(m): 5:56pm
Mama's food . No to strange women's food
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Vhicthorade(m): 5:56pm
Bae izzz bae
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Opakan2: 5:56pm
Wait!
Are you encouraging immorality in marriage or what.. why should you have wife and bae somewhere else
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by bbbabes: 5:56pm
I don't eat trash like this
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by KissChrixx: 5:56pm
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Waskolo: 5:56pm
which kind yeye soup be this?
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by dadabashua1(m): 5:56pm
OMG.....y did I even open this thread....#myweakpoint
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by GogobiriLalas: 5:56pm
I'll take 'em allll...key my secret evil laugh mwahaha ;Dhah hah
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by SmartyPants: 5:56pm
def between bae and mom...
1 Like
|Re: Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) by Friedyokes: 5:56pm
The night is very long ....what is stopping me from visiting everywhere
3 Likes
African Salad / Catering School / "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS
Viewing this topic: YomiWest, olawaletimi(m), esosauyi222, Omagago(m), ashbishop(m), madridsta007(m), AuroraB(f), knightsTempler, Jibsmth(m), Frank3n2(m), easyfem, flashinglights(f), Scetrocom, Highvotage, sure2, woodfrank(m), Lnxxxxx(m), Tychamps(m), jaymichael(m), petkoffdrake2(m), proffmanue(m), tonypeaches, Excell360, Dahlia777(f), Arseboy, StPete, Supreme55(f), friedakara, mcdreeezy, drsopp(m), Horlaleck(m), globalfanz(m), fifi00719(m), stgift, ct2(m), ikukuhero, kimnicki(f), smokes(m), emydot(m), emmycool44, kunlexy0807, Ultimatesammie(m), Adextaiwo48(m), usj(m), Bsmiles49(f), Otsealu1(f), yemimajid(m), uc97, peternaz(m), papuchudo, Leoswaggs(m), harqu, Anowax(m), hupernikao, emaculate99, digitalgeorgy(m), jhidey08(m), sway112 and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17