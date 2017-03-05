Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Whose Dinner Would You Prefer? (Photo) (16352 Views)

Lalasticlala come pick one o Lalasticlala come pick one o

Bae slay 19 Likes

Mom 88 Likes 3 Shares



But if u cook that kind mom own for this Recession season, ure guilty of fraud! bae better than wifeyBut if u cook that kind mom own for this Recession season, ure guilty of fraud! 37 Likes

darbeelicous:



Never judge a book by its cover, it may look enticing from the aesthetic value, but believe me taste horrible, especially the kind of "bae" we have dis days, you will end up building your tent in a toilet.



Mom's food is always the best!!!... 41 Likes 3 Shares

Sis own make brain pass joooor!



But op are u trying to discourage us from getting married?



Why is the wife's own looking like Nigeria under Buhari? 78 Likes 1 Share

mom 5 Likes 1 Share





Well, either Wifey or Sis soup for me NL is now dumpsite for IG postsWell, either Wifey or Sis soup for me 3 Likes 3 Shares

This wifey own too dull. Bae... I can see some 'shaki' in there.This wifey own too dull.

I go with mum. Nothing gonna stop me from eating mama's food. 12 Likes 3 Shares

Mom of Life 3 Likes

Lol

Mom 4 Likes

All of the above... Yum Yum... 2 Likes

Home!

Wherever home is, dinner takes place 1 Like

sis straight 5 Likes

That ring in the bae"s food is up to something

jess!! 1 Like

That Bae's own tho



Sorry sweet mama, but Bae has it this time That Bae's own thoSorry sweet mama, but Bae has it this time 2 Likes

I will take a tour starting with Bea, Mon to sis 2 Likes

Mama's food . No to strange women's food

Bae izzz bae





Are you encouraging immorality in marriage or what.. why should you have wife and bae somewhere else Wait!Are you encouraging immorality in marriage or what.. why should you have wife and bae somewhere else 2 Likes 1 Share

I don't eat trash like this

which kind yeye soup be this?

OMG.....y did I even open this thread....#myweakpoint

I'll take 'em allll...key my secret evil laugh mwahaha ;Dhah hah

def between bae and mom... 1 Like