source: NOLLYWOOD ACTRESS SUSAN PETERS CLAIMED HER DRESS IS 1.8 MILLION NAIRAsource: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/03/nollywood-actress-susan-peters-says-her.html 4 Likes

I am confused.



Let's even assume the dress is worth that much,how are we expected to react exactly?are we suppose to be Wowed? 91 Likes 5 Shares



me: Hello baby,please fry beans *picks phone and calls girlfriend*me: Hello baby,please fry beans 71 Likes 4 Shares

Who ask her? idiota 3 Likes 1 Share

Busted.....I bought that same dress for my babe@8k 44 Likes 1 Share

SoftP:

Busted.....I bought that same dress for my babe@8k

Haters will say your own is fake Haters will say your own is fake 107 Likes 2 Shares

Why are they always lying...

that doesnt look 8m. It looks asymmetrical on her. Not a nice piece at all 2 Likes

After they start crying how they're neglected at the hospital and xpecting d average Nigerian you are forming for to pack dere money give u for operation 42 Likes

No One Asked! 9 Likes 1 Share

her money her headache

How much does her bra and pant cost 20 Likes 1 Share

Maybe na cat this one go come steal online again! Smh! 7 Likes

No qwalms u go soon still nikita dog and name them your newly arrived babies

One of Wizkid's sweatshirts was valued at N1m and we didn't give a damn. This one makes no difference 1 Like

I knew it.

Day before yesterday, it was one posting pictures claiming what does not belong to her.

Ystday, the other one said it took 4months for her dress to be made. Now this!

Tomorrow now, another one will come with the story of Jack and Jill(how she is related to Mark Zuckerberg).

The question is 'what should we make of all this'?

It does not affect the price of commodities in the market. 3 Likes

Those better be diamonds that can be extracted and sold off when all this noise is over

pishure of the receipt or ahdonbilivit



















1.8million aaaaarrrggggggghhhh 2 Likes

Liar

1.8mils...Nah real Wah ooo....daughter of the Minister of lie affairs 4 Likes

Wow

£3,460 is now #1.8mil, a cleaner in London now earn more than a director in Nigeria.



God will punish Bubu. 2 Likes 1 Share

I pray someone will not come and call out her lies like anty oge

Still trying to figure out what makes it 1.8M.... people dey lie sha 1 Like

3 Likes

They've started lying again. They never learn.



Smh.

With the material and 15,000 naira, you can sew that cloth. Why would she waste such money on this fabric ? Abi is it the sewing that can cost that much ?

1.8m,shoor

Blood of Wizkid!







Person wear One plot of land for Sangotedo





Chai! 1 Like

Billyonaire:

With the material and 15,000 naira, you can sew that cloth. Why would she waste such money on this fabric ? Abi is it the sewing that can cost that much ?



EFCC must probe this girl. If u check well this girl belongs to PDP



Ipobexposed Ipobexposed 1 Like

Ntn special abt dis cloth abeg

this one wey dem do for aba hia