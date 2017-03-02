₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by eyesoflagostv: 10:48pm On Mar 04
NOLLYWOOD ACTRESS SUSAN PETERS CLAIMED HER DRESS IS 1.8 MILLION NAIRA
source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/03/nollywood-actress-susan-peters-says-her.html
4 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by HungerBAD: 10:50pm On Mar 04
I am confused.
Let's even assume the dress is worth that much,how are we expected to react exactly?are we suppose to be Wowed?
91 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by beetown(m): 10:52pm On Mar 04
*picks phone and calls girlfriend*
me: Hello baby,please fry beans
71 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by Hustlerlomo(m): 10:56pm On Mar 04
Who ask her? idiota
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by SoftP: 10:57pm On Mar 04
Busted.....I bought that same dress for my babe@8k
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by BLACKCHARGER(m): 11:02pm On Mar 04
SoftP:
Haters will say your own is fake
107 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by TPAND: 11:08pm On Mar 04
Why are they always lying...
that doesnt look 8m. It looks asymmetrical on her. Not a nice piece at all
2 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by folarinmiles(m): 11:26pm On Mar 04
After they start crying how they're neglected at the hospital and xpecting d average Nigerian you are forming for to pack dere money give u for operation
42 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by Alesandese(f): 11:28pm On Mar 04
No One Asked!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by Treasure17(m): 12:28am
her money her headache
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 12:36am
How much does her bra and pant cost
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by jom4real007(m): 12:54am
Maybe na cat this one go come steal online again! Smh!
7 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by mancheeutd(m): 9:09am
No qwalms u go soon still nikita dog and name them your newly arrived babies
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 9:57am
One of Wizkid's sweatshirts was valued at N1m and we didn't give a damn. This one makes no difference
1 Like
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by 0955eb027(m): 12:22pm
I knew it.
Day before yesterday, it was one posting pictures claiming what does not belong to her.
Ystday, the other one said it took 4months for her dress to be made. Now this!
Tomorrow now, another one will come with the story of Jack and Jill(how she is related to Mark Zuckerberg).
The question is 'what should we make of all this'?
It does not affect the price of commodities in the market.
3 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by Muafrika2: 12:30pm
Those better be diamonds that can be extracted and sold off when all this noise is over
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by veekid(m): 1:21pm
pishure of the receipt or ahdonbilivit
1.8million aaaaarrrggggggghhhh
2 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by Motolank: 1:21pm
Liar
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by PhilAmadeus: 1:21pm
1.8mils...Nah real Wah ooo....daughter of the Minister of lie affairs
4 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by Samtexjohn1: 1:21pm
Wow
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by TippyTop(m): 1:22pm
£3,460 is now #1.8mil, a cleaner in London now earn more than a director in Nigeria.
God will punish Bubu.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by Akshow: 1:22pm
I pray someone will not come and call out her lies like anty oge
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by LOSKYXANDER: 1:22pm
Still trying to figure out what makes it 1.8M.... people dey lie sha
1 Like
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 1:22pm
3 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by omenkaLives: 1:23pm
They've started lying again. They never learn.
Smh.
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by Billyonaire: 1:23pm
With the material and 15,000 naira, you can sew that cloth. Why would she waste such money on this fabric ? Abi is it the sewing that can cost that much ?
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by Dhaffs(m): 1:23pm
1.8m,shoor
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 1:24pm
Blood of Wizkid!
Person wear One plot of land for Sangotedo
Chai!
1 Like
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by IpobExposed: 1:25pm
Billyonaire:
EFCC must probe this girl. If u check well this girl belongs to PDP
Ipobexposed
1 Like
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by Tjohnnay: 1:25pm
Ntn special abt dis cloth abeg
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by beckNcall(f): 1:26pm
this one wey dem do for aba hia
|Re: Susan Peters AMVCA Dress Is N1.8Million (Photos) by Gmail88: 1:26pm
G
1 Like
