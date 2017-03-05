Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo (7829 Views)

We’ll Break-away With Every Part Of Biafra; IPOB Tells Buhari / The Mistake Tinubu Made In The APC Marriage – Adebanjo - From Vanguard / Who Are Nigeria’s ‘elder’ Statesmen? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

A leading Elder statesman in the south-west, Ayo Adebanjo, has stated that the Yorubas will soon break away from Nigeria.



According to him, there are many signs that the country will soon disintegrate.



“We are going for disintegration. That is what I am sorry about. You cannot keep the country together like this. You would continually be suppressing there and suppressing there. The Southern Kaduna affair, the people there shouted against regionalism, because of the oppression there.



“They said the Fulani were oppressing them. If you look at the recommendations of the 2014 National Confab, we said any area that has economic interests are free to stay together after a referendum of 71 per cent. That was how we brought in regionalism. We did all that to make sure we stay together.



“If you look at the agitation of the South South, South East, they are not even insisting on restructuring; it is restructuring within Nigeria or outside of it. We even understand that some radical Yoruba have drawn the map of the Oduduwa Republic and all that, but we are keeping them down.



“There is an advantage in the economy of scale but we cannot keep them down for too long when we know that they are being cheated. We say those areas that they feel they are being cheated; let us iron it out so that we can stay together. What is wrong with that?”

source:

https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/yorubas-are-ready-to-break-away-from-nigeria-elder-statesman-adebanjo.234369/ source: 5 Likes 1 Share

They are tired of this country too. But it is too late cos we must enjoy one nigeria together. 38 Likes 3 Shares

6 Likes 1 Share

Mtchew 2 Likes

Chief Adebanjo, speak for yourself. Please try to grow past this Tinubu issue, the thing is still worrying you. 14 Likes

Cabal post by a cabal op 1 Like

I have said it before and I will say it again and again and again.



The Yorubas really need to get more aggressive like the Igbos in demanding for a restructured Nigeria. You do not get anything tangible speaking to media demanding A or B and expecting a listening ear for a stubborn people like the North.



The northerners have used their military prowess 2ru coup and counter coup to consolidate political and military advantage in Nigeria. quite unfortunate the country has refused to work.



If Yorubas understand what they have, they will not be longing for a united Nigeria. Insulting IPOB members is simply a display of Ignorance. I have started hearing rumors on Northern moves to frustrate Osinbajo. This is the problem with Nigeria.



The only way is for Igbos and Yorubas to sue for a break up. I bet you, the North will call for a round table discussion, their best bet will be a restructured Nigeria.



You cannot sell at a good bargain if you do not place your price high. Especially when trying to sell to an sturbon aroro customer. 80 Likes 9 Shares

Says some Edyotic so called Elders , this man's view does not Represent that of Yorubas he's just ranting 4 Likes 1 Share

No, don't get him wrong. What he meant is that he and his fellow elder thiefmen that collected millions from Goatluck Jonathan for the 2015 elections are ready to run away with their families if and when Buhari comes for them. OLD FOOL. 8 Likes

e GBE enu yin soun 5 Likes

SpecialAdviser:

I have said it before and I will say it again and again and again.



The Yorubas really need to get more aggressive like the Igbos in demanding for a restructured Nigeria. You do not get anything tangible speaking to media demanding A or B and expecting a listening ear for a stubborn people like the North.



The northerners have used their military prowess 2ru coup and counter coup to consolidate political and military advantage in Nigeria. quite unfortunate the country has refused to work.



If Yorubas understand what they have, they will not be longing for a united Nigeria. Insulting IPOB members is simply a display of Ignorance. I have started hearing rumors on Northern moves to frustrate Osinbajo. This is the problem with Nigeria.



The only way is for Igbos and Yorubas to sue for a break up. I bet you, the North will call for a round table discussion, their best bet will be a restructured Nigeria.



You cannot sell at a good bargain if you do not place your price high. Especially when trying to sell to an sturbon aroro customer.

Please talk for you people not Yorubas. Let everyone bears his father's name. When Goatluck Jonathan gave you all the positions, you idiots did not ask for Biafra or restructuring, instead you looted our treasury. Now, that the table has turned against you criminals, you are now shouting fowl. You have wasted your time, you can never get it again. Your brother could not divide Nigeria when he was there, you now want Buhari to do that, Your brother could not restructure Nigeria when he was there, you now want Buhari to do that. You people must be mad as a result of the drugs you have been trafficking.



Yorubas have the Vice President, Ministers of power, Works, Housing, Information, Solid Minerals, Communications, Health, FIRS and several others. Even about 40% of capital projects in this year's budget through our son Raji Fashola. What else can we ask for? should we tell Buhari to give his wife to Tinubu to show that Yorubas are in charge? My friend, mind you business and go and die in your erosion savaged region. Please talk for you people not Yorubas. Let everyone bears his father's name. When Goatluck Jonathan gave you all the positions, you idiots did not ask for Biafra or restructuring, instead you looted our treasury. Now, that the table has turned against you criminals, you are now shouting fowl. You have wasted your time, you can never get it again. Your brother could not divide Nigeria when he was there, you now want Buhari to do that, Your brother could not restructure Nigeria when he was there, you now want Buhari to do that. You people must be mad as a result of the drugs you have been trafficking.Yorubas have the Vice President, Ministers of power, Works, Housing, Information, Solid Minerals, Communications, Health, FIRS and several others. Even about 40% of capital projects in this year's budget through our son Raji Fashola. What else can we ask for? should we tell Buhari to give his wife to Tinubu to show that Yorubas are in charge? My friend, mind you business and go and die in your erosion savaged region. 27 Likes 4 Shares

Till your masters up north catch you saying this kind of thing Na......

Spineless cowards, Na now una wake up. 33 Likes 3 Shares

Which of the Yoruba's do you mean

Because afonjas don't believe in secession ,

In fact they don't believe that self determination is a legal right of individuals 40 Likes 4 Shares

jahsharon:





Please talk for you people not Yorubas. Let everyone bears his father's name. When Goatluck Jonathan gave you all the positions, you idiots did not ask for Biafra or restructuring, instead you looted our treasury. Now, that the table has turned against you criminals, you are now shouting fowl. You have wasted your time, you can never get it again. Your brother could not divide Nigeria when he was there, you now want Buhari to do that, Your brother could not restructure Nigeria when he was there, you now want Buhari to do that. You people must be mad as a result of the drugs you have been trafficking.



Yorubas have the Vice President, Ministers of power, Works, Housing, Information, Solid Minerals, Communications, Health, FIRS and several others. Even about 40% of capital projects in this year's budget through our son Raji Fashola. What else can we ask for? should we tell Buhari to give his wife to Tinubu to show that Yorubas are in charge? My friend, mind you business and go and die in your erosion savaged region. Has any of those position made your life better?







Boy, grow up Has any of those position made your life better?Boy, grow up 60 Likes 3 Shares

jahsharon:





Please talk for you people not Yorubas. Let everyone bears his father's name. When Goatluck Jonathan gave you all the positions, you idiots did not ask for Biafra or restructuring, instead you looted our treasury. Now, that the table has turned against you criminals, you are now shouting fowl. You have wasted your time, you can never get it again. Your brother could not divide Nigeria when he was there, you now want Buhari to do that, Your brother could not restructure Nigeria when he was there, you now want Buhari to do that. You people must be mad as a result of the drugs you have been trafficking.



Yorubas have the Vice President, Ministers of power, Works, Housing, Information, Solid Minerals, Communications, Health, FIRS and several others. Even about 40% of capital projects in this year's budget through our son Raji Fashola. What else can we ask for? should we tell Buhari to give his wife to Tinubu to show that Yorubas are in charge? My friend, mind you business and go and die in your erosion savaged region.

Reading your comment shows the level of ignorance that still exist in Nigeria.

First who told you I was personally happy that Johnathan failed to restructure Nigeria?

The political class who benefit from the treasury are comfortable with the status quo. Do you see any of them as members of IPOB? But has the poor masses been benefited? NO.



Second, you don't know the meaning of budget. For your information, only about 30% of budget if not less has been implemented in Nigeria in the last 15 years. Ikeja electricity just announced 1month power outage, go and check the money budgeted for power.



Do you think my comment is out of hatred for Yorubas? You have an elder state man who know Nigerian history more than you calling for a break and a baby like you is here talking gibberish. What happens when Yoruba's lose their positions in future elections? You will start protest for restructuring?



Wisdom is indeed not cheap. Should we always use Lagos progress to judge events in Nigeria? What of other states where people are suffering. In fact I'm sorry for u. Reading your comment shows the level of ignorance that still exist in Nigeria.First who told you I was personally happy that Johnathan failed to restructure Nigeria?The political class who benefit from the treasury are comfortable with the status quo. Do you see any of them as members of IPOB? But has the poor masses been benefited? NO.Second, you don't know the meaning of budget. For your information, only about 30% of budget if not less has been implemented in Nigeria in the last 15 years. Ikeja electricity just announced 1month power outage, go and check the money budgeted for power.Do you think my comment is out of hatred for Yorubas? You have an elder state man who know Nigerian history more than you calling for a break and a baby like you is here talking gibberish. What happens when Yoruba's lose their positions in future elections? You will start protest for restructuring?Wisdom is indeed not cheap. Should we always use Lagos progress to judge events in Nigeria? What of other states where people are suffering. In fact I'm sorry for u. 60 Likes 7 Shares

[quote author=jahsharon post=54280676]



Please talk f 1 Like

The Yoruba Christians want disintegration or regionalism but the Yoruba Muslims want anything that will keep them together with Northern Muslims. 22 Likes 1 Share

Is it the Yorubaa that I know or a different one? Laughing! 24 Likes 1 Share

Yorubas are the chief proponents of one Nigeria ..... They can't survive alone, like a leach they need a host.. Doubt me



Open a biafran thread now and see them invade it like their lives depends on it

Begging for unity.....



Even a Yoruba have openly said he will rather die than see nnamdi kanu set free to fight for the biafran freedom 15 Likes 1 Share

EmeeNaka:

The Yoruba Christians want disintegration or regionalism but the Yoruba Muslims want anything that will keep them together with Northern Muslims.

A typical Yoruba Muslim cannot survive without the back side of the north A typical Yoruba Muslim cannot survive without the back side of the north 14 Likes 2 Shares

jahsharon:

No, don't get him wrong. What he meant is that he and his fellow elder thiefmen that collected millions from Goatluck Jonathan for the 2015 elections are ready to run away with their families if and when Buhari comes for them. OLD FOOL. Hahaha

They don't disappoint

A typical Yoruba Muslim spotted HahahaThey don't disappointA typical Yoruba Muslim spotted 18 Likes 2 Shares

jahsharon:

No, don't get him wrong. What he meant is that he and his fellow elder thiefmen that collected millions from Goatluck Jonathan for the 2015 elections are ready to run away with their families if and when Buhari comes for them. OLD FOOL. Who will go after Buhari the chief thief? Who will go after Buhari the chief thief? 5 Likes

SpecialAdviser:

I have said it before and I will say it again and again and again.



The Yorubas really need to get more aggressive like the Igbos in demanding for a restructured Nigeria. You do not get anything tangible speaking to media demanding A or B and expecting a listening ear for a stubborn people like the North.



The northerners have used their military prowess 2ru coup and counter coup to consolidate political and military advantage in Nigeria. quite unfortunate the country has refused to work.



If Yorubas understand what they have, they will not be longing for a united Nigeria. Insulting IPOB members is simply a display of Ignorance. I have started hearing rumors on Northern moves to frustrate Osinbajo. This is the problem with Nigeria.



The only way is for Igbos and Yorubas to sue for a break up. I bet you, the North will call for a round table discussion, their best bet will be a restructured Nigeria.



You cannot sell at a good bargain if you do not place your price high. Especially when trying to sell to an sturbon aroro customer. men your head correct well well...you hit the nail with these points... men your head correct well well...you hit the nail with these points... 13 Likes

Teacher1776:

Yorubas... Don't trust them in anything... They are the chief traitors and betrayers. ar dey ever betray ur father b4? ar dey ever betray ur father b4? 1 Like 1 Share

Who talk that one? On behalf of who?

So if them say make animals wey get horn come outside, chicken go still follow?



Mtcheewwww, afonjas breaking out of one Nigeria is MI(mission impossible). 3 Likes

To Liepods any1 who is against Biafra is Yoruba Muslim. 1 Like

ok