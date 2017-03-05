₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by djevino: 10:56pm On Mar 04
A leading Elder statesman in the south-west, Ayo Adebanjo, has stated that the Yorubas will soon break away from Nigeria.
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by Huddler: 11:00pm On Mar 04
They are tired of this country too. But it is too late cos we must enjoy one nigeria together.
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by AkinPhysicist: 11:01pm On Mar 04
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by madridguy(m): 11:04pm On Mar 04
Mtchew
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by Adminisher: 11:19pm On Mar 04
Chief Adebanjo, speak for yourself. Please try to grow past this Tinubu issue, the thing is still worrying you.
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by NewKay: 11:24pm On Mar 04
Cabal post by a cabal op
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by SpecialAdviser: 11:28pm On Mar 04
I have said it before and I will say it again and again and again.
The Yorubas really need to get more aggressive like the Igbos in demanding for a restructured Nigeria. You do not get anything tangible speaking to media demanding A or B and expecting a listening ear for a stubborn people like the North.
The northerners have used their military prowess 2ru coup and counter coup to consolidate political and military advantage in Nigeria. quite unfortunate the country has refused to work.
If Yorubas understand what they have, they will not be longing for a united Nigeria. Insulting IPOB members is simply a display of Ignorance. I have started hearing rumors on Northern moves to frustrate Osinbajo. This is the problem with Nigeria.
The only way is for Igbos and Yorubas to sue for a break up. I bet you, the North will call for a round table discussion, their best bet will be a restructured Nigeria.
You cannot sell at a good bargain if you do not place your price high. Especially when trying to sell to an sturbon aroro customer.
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by Iamwrath: 11:30pm On Mar 04
Says some Edyotic so called Elders , this man's view does not Represent that of Yorubas he's just ranting
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by jahsharon: 11:49pm On Mar 04
No, don't get him wrong. What he meant is that he and his fellow elder thiefmen that collected millions from Goatluck Jonathan for the 2015 elections are ready to run away with their families if and when Buhari comes for them. OLD FOOL.
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by Blackfire(m): 12:07am
e GBE enu yin soun
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by jahsharon: 12:10am
SpecialAdviser:
Please talk for you people not Yorubas. Let everyone bears his father's name. When Goatluck Jonathan gave you all the positions, you idiots did not ask for Biafra or restructuring, instead you looted our treasury. Now, that the table has turned against you criminals, you are now shouting fowl. You have wasted your time, you can never get it again. Your brother could not divide Nigeria when he was there, you now want Buhari to do that, Your brother could not restructure Nigeria when he was there, you now want Buhari to do that. You people must be mad as a result of the drugs you have been trafficking.
Yorubas have the Vice President, Ministers of power, Works, Housing, Information, Solid Minerals, Communications, Health, FIRS and several others. Even about 40% of capital projects in this year's budget through our son Raji Fashola. What else can we ask for? should we tell Buhari to give his wife to Tinubu to show that Yorubas are in charge? My friend, mind you business and go and die in your erosion savaged region.
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by michelz: 12:26am
Till your masters up north catch you saying this kind of thing Na......
Spineless cowards, Na now una wake up.
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by dreamwords: 12:37am
Which of the Yoruba's do you mean
Because afonjas don't believe in secession ,
In fact they don't believe that self determination is a legal right of individuals
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by Nukualofa: 1:27am
jahsharon:Has any of those position made your life better?
Boy, grow up
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by SpecialAdviser: 5:56am
jahsharon:
Reading your comment shows the level of ignorance that still exist in Nigeria.
First who told you I was personally happy that Johnathan failed to restructure Nigeria?
The political class who benefit from the treasury are comfortable with the status quo. Do you see any of them as members of IPOB? But has the poor masses been benefited? NO.
Second, you don't know the meaning of budget. For your information, only about 30% of budget if not less has been implemented in Nigeria in the last 15 years. Ikeja electricity just announced 1month power outage, go and check the money budgeted for power.
Do you think my comment is out of hatred for Yorubas? You have an elder state man who know Nigerian history more than you calling for a break and a baby like you is here talking gibberish. What happens when Yoruba's lose their positions in future elections? You will start protest for restructuring?
Wisdom is indeed not cheap. Should we always use Lagos progress to judge events in Nigeria? What of other states where people are suffering. In fact I'm sorry for u.
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by SpecialAdviser: 6:00am
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by EmeeNaka: 6:53am
The Yoruba Christians want disintegration or regionalism but the Yoruba Muslims want anything that will keep them together with Northern Muslims.
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by Innovator90: 7:30am
Is it the Yorubaa that I know or a different one? Laughing!
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by ZombieKilla: 7:38am
Yorubas are the chief proponents of one Nigeria ..... They can't survive alone, like a leach they need a host.. Doubt me
Open a biafran thread now and see them invade it like their lives depends on it
Begging for unity.....
Even a Yoruba have openly said he will rather die than see nnamdi kanu set free to fight for the biafran freedom
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by ZombieKilla: 7:41am
EmeeNaka:
A typical Yoruba Muslim cannot survive without the back side of the north
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by ZombieKilla: 7:45am
jahsharon:Hahaha
They don't disappoint
A typical Yoruba Muslim spotted
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by dragonking2: 7:47am
jahsharon:Who will go after Buhari the chief thief?
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by bayelsaowei: 8:04am
SpecialAdviser:men your head correct well well...you hit the nail with these points...
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by reuben79: 8:05am
Teacher1776:ar dey ever betray ur father b4?
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by veekid(m): 1:49pm
Who talk that one? On behalf of who?
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by 5starmilitant: 1:49pm
So if them say make animals wey get horn come outside, chicken go still follow?
Mtcheewwww, afonjas breaking out of one Nigeria is MI(mission impossible).
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by FriendChoice(m): 1:49pm
To Liepods any1 who is against Biafra is Yoruba Muslim.
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by TINALETC3(f): 1:49pm
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by sotall(m): 1:50pm
ok
|Re: Yorubas Are Ready To Break Away From Nigeria- Elder Statesman Adebanjo by Christane(m): 1:50pm
pls like if u dnt give a Bleep.
