|Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by ideologies(m): 5:13am
This year's Pastor’s Conference can only be described as special meeting orchestrated by God to equipped the Church and Pastors for the work ahead.
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by thesicilian: 6:30am
Great Men of God.
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by Nutase(f): 6:32am
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by ideologies(m): 1:33pm
you can say that again
thesicilian:
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by philtex(m): 3:54pm
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by kehinde1588(m): 3:56pm
Deluded followers
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by sportcage(m): 3:56pm
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 3:57pm
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by highrise07(m): 3:57pm
the only day Christianity related topics makes frontpage is on Sunday, is Sunday the only day we remember God?
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by leeikem(m): 3:57pm
Okra soup is ready!
I know many of you haven't eaten' join me
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by judedwriter(m): 3:58pm
thesicilian:When you see the glory, know the story. Anyway, i just love and adore these men of God.
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by seedgreen(m): 3:59pm
So inspiring. Love you dearly sir
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 3:59pm
Let somebody shout halleluyah
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by fasterwell(m): 3:59pm
Benny don reconcile with em wife so wetin pastor chris dey wait to reconcile with mummy Anita?
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by pauljumbo: 3:59pm
Expecting atheist to attack this thread
They will not complain when government mismange tax
But they will attack Christians for paying tithe
Nice programme I love you man of God
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by Sugarboyy(m): 3:59pm
I love pastor chris
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by Pastafarian: 3:59pm
Suffer, suffer for world
Enjoy for Heaven
Christians go dey yab
"In Spiritum Heavinus"
Muslims go dey call
"Allahu Akbar"
Open you eye everywhere
Archbishop na miliki
Pope na enjoyment
Imam na gbaladun
Archbishop dey enjoy
Pope self dey enjoy
Imam self dey enjoy
My brother wetin you say?
My brother wetin you say?
My sister wetin you go hear?
My sister wetin you go hear?
Archbishop dey for London
Pope dey for Rome
Imam dey for Mecca
Archbishop dey for London
Pope dey for Rome
Imam dey for Mecca
Amen!
My people them go dey follow Bishop
Them go follow Pope
Them go follow Imam
Them go go for London
Them go go for Rome
Them go go for Mecca
Them go carry all the money
Them go juba Bishop
Juba Pope
Juba Imam
Then them go start to yab themselves
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by datola: 4:00pm
Good reportage.
Hallelujah!
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by ruggedised: 4:01pm
leeikem:
this ya okra soup look like ofe nmanu
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by wolesmile(m): 4:02pm
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by eliteweb(m): 4:03pm
Great men of God with so much knowledge....
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by leeikem(m): 4:03pm
ruggedised:
Tell me say you wan chop ' I go understand, e no far ' Na owerri I dey
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by Proffdada: 4:04pm
thesicilian:daddy freeze's people dem
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by Destinylink(m): 4:05pm
Pastor with LEVELs
I regard You Sir
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by nsiazu: 4:08pm
I was there live
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by fryoobest(m): 4:08pm
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 4:08pm
PAPA ACHBISHOP DUNCAN YOURE SIGHTED. BABA N GHANA, MANY PEOPLE DID NOT KNOW HIS MOM IS A YORUBA FROM ABEOKUTA. LOVE HIM. BABA GRAMMER AND ACTION, OH YES ACTION CHAPEL. ACCRA GHANA
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by SmellingAnus(m): 4:09pm
This thread is anointed... Can't you feel the anointing?
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by RagaMufeen(m): 4:11pm
who confrence epp
|Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by Maximus85(m): 4:12pm
Mercy is a person. She's my cousin. Lol. Confused individuals.
