₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,320 members, 3,400,766 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 March 2017 at 05:27 PM

Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) (8033 Views)

Benny Hinn At Ayo Oritsejafor's Church In Warri. Photos / Ayo Oritsejafor Welcomes Benny Hinn To His Church In Warri. Photos / Chris Oyakhilome Meets Benny Hinn For The First Time At #MHIS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by ideologies(m): 5:13am
This year's Pastor’s Conference can only be described as special meeting orchestrated by God to equipped the Church and Pastors for the work ahead.
The Pastor’s Conference was attended by thousands of pastors and ministers of the Gospel across Africa and beyond.

The LoveWorld Convocation Arena was saturated with God’s divine presence as renowned healing evangelist, Pastor Benny Hinn, shares God’s Word with thousands of ministers from all over Nigeria and different parts of Africa. Many more are connected to the revelations being poured out as gushers of living water via LIVE stream on Pastor Chris Online, CeFLIX and more.

The BLW President, Reverend (Dr.) Chris Oyakhilome, welcomed and introduced Pastor Benny with exemplary love, bearing witness to the unique plan of God for ministers in Nigeria through the healing evangelist’s visit. An atmosphere of worship, inspired through musical renditions by LMAM artistes, Sinach, T-Sharp, Eben and more, prepared the ministers to receive new revelations, graces and inspiration.

The BLW President makes Pastor Benny welcome, introducing him to ministers present.

Pastor Benny Hinn gave an exposé on the person of the Holy Spirit and His unique ministry in us. The ministers were re-awakened to their oneness with God as creatures in which the Spirit of God dwells in His entirety. The consciousness was further established in the global congregation of ministers that we are, indeed, hid in God.

This first session of the 3-Day Special Pastors’ Conference with Pastor Benny Hinn in Lagos, Nigeria, availed thousands of ministers the privilege of revelation concerning the ministry and power of the Holy Spirit.

Pastor Benny discussed the outcomes of the Holy Ghost’s presence in the life of the believer in hunger, faith and love, connecting these to what he termed the three ignitions of the Holy Ghost. “When the scriptures come alive, communion comes alive; when communion comes alive, worship comes alive,” the healing evangelist said, highlighting the Word, communion, and worship as these ignitions.

Ministering concerning the life of a believer, particularly a minister of God, Pastor Benny emphasized the role of the Holy Spirit as the source of our enlightenment to understand the scriptures. He said, “[the Holy Spirit] empowers us to know the scriptures,” encouraging the Pastors and leaders not to approach God’s word with “head knowledge.” The ministers were lifted in their spirits to know they are temples of “the great revealer”, the one who gives revelation truth.

On the heels of the ministers’ conference in Lagos, Nigeria, comes an extraordinary 2-day encounter with the Word and the Spirit for thousands of ministers now assembled from all over Ghana and other countries in Africa as healing evangelist, Pastor Benny Hinn, imparts powerful revelations.

In Accra Ghana, among the several inspiring ministers present were senior Pastors and Bishops of various ministries, who were acknowledged by the BLW President in the course of the program. Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills of Lighthouse Chapel International and Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams of Action Chapel International were two out of the several dignitaries whose presence was recognized, amidst loud cheers from many in the congregation.

Pastor Benny continued to unravels powerful truths concerning the person of Jesus. “The person of Jesus is the presence, the glory, the nature of God, the ways of the Lord,” he said, throwing light on the Master’s embodiment of the Godhead. Watch the video above and be inspired to live for Jesus, “the express image of God!”

Pastor Benny said to the ministerial delegation worldwide, “God is grace! Grace is not something; grace is someone. God is mercy! Mercy is not something; mercy is a person.” With words so refreshing, he unveiled grace, mercy, love and faith, all enveloped in the completeness of the man, Jesus. “Look to Jesus, and you’ll find faith,” he said, pointing the Pastors and leaders back to the living Word.

This glorious Pastor’s Conference ended with great moments of worship, an inspiration for great works and fellowship with the Holy Spirit as the ministers were excited and motivated to do more for the Lord.


Source

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by thesicilian: 6:30am
Great Men of God.

15 Likes

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by Nutase(f): 6:32am
shocked
Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by ideologies(m): 1:33pm
you can say that again grin grin grin
thesicilian:
Great Men of God.

5 Likes

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by philtex(m): 3:54pm
H
Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by kehinde1588(m): 3:56pm
Deluded followers

5 Likes

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by sportcage(m): 3:56pm
Facebook page with over 10k Likes for sale.. See page link on my signature or call 08065100757
Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 3:57pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by highrise07(m): 3:57pm
the only day Christianity related topics makes frontpage is on Sunday, is Sunday the only day we remember God?

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by leeikem(m): 3:57pm
Okra soup is ready!
I know many of you haven't eaten' join me

8 Likes

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by judedwriter(m): 3:58pm
thesicilian:
Great Men of God.
When you see the glory, know the story. Anyway, i just love and adore these men of God.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by seedgreen(m): 3:59pm
So inspiring. Love you dearly sir

3 Likes

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 3:59pm
Let somebody shout halleluyah

2 Likes

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by fasterwell(m): 3:59pm
Benny don reconcile with em wife so wetin pastor chris dey wait to reconcile with mummy Anita?

1 Like

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by pauljumbo: 3:59pm
Expecting atheist to attack this thread

They will not complain when government mismange tax

But they will attack Christians for paying tithe

Nice programme I love you man of God

7 Likes

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by Sugarboyy(m): 3:59pm
I love pastor chris

6 Likes

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by Pastafarian: 3:59pm
Suffer, suffer for world
Enjoy for Heaven
Christians go dey yab
"In Spiritum Heavinus"
Muslims go dey call
"Allahu Akbar"

Open you eye everywhere
Archbishop na miliki
Pope na enjoyment
Imam na gbaladun


Archbishop dey enjoy
Pope self dey enjoy
Imam self dey enjoy
My brother wetin you say?
My brother wetin you say?

My sister wetin you go hear?
My sister wetin you go hear?
Archbishop dey for London
Pope dey for Rome
Imam dey for Mecca
Archbishop dey for London
Pope dey for Rome
Imam dey for Mecca

Amen!
My people them go dey follow Bishop
Them go follow Pope
Them go follow Imam
Them go go for London
Them go go for Rome
Them go go for Mecca
Them go carry all the money
Them go juba Bishop
Juba Pope
Juba Imam
Then them go start to yab themselves

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by datola: 4:00pm
Good reportage.

Hallelujah!

3 Likes

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by ruggedised: 4:01pm
leeikem:
Okra soup is ready!
I know many of you haven't eaten' join me

this ya okra soup look like ofe nmanu grin cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by wolesmile(m): 4:02pm

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by eliteweb(m): 4:03pm
Great men of God with so much knowledge....

3 Likes

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by leeikem(m): 4:03pm
ruggedised:


this ya okra soup look like ofe nmanu grin cheesy

Tell me say you wan chop ' I go understand, e no far ' Na owerri I dey
Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by Proffdada: 4:04pm
thesicilian:
Great Men of God.
daddy freeze's people dem grin
Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by Destinylink(m): 4:05pm
Pastor with LEVELs
I regard You Sir

2 Likes

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by nsiazu: 4:08pm
I was there live
Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by fryoobest(m): 4:08pm
G
Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 4:08pm
PAPA ACHBISHOP DUNCAN YOURE SIGHTED. BABA N GHANA, MANY PEOPLE DID NOT KNOW HIS MOM IS A YORUBA FROM ABEOKUTA. LOVE HIM. BABA GRAMMER AND ACTION, OH YES ACTION CHAPEL. ACCRA GHANA

1 Like

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by SmellingAnus(m): 4:09pm
This thread is anointed... Can't you feel the anointing?

3 Likes

Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by RagaMufeen(m): 4:11pm
who confrence epp
Re: Pastor’s Conference With Benny Hinn And Oyakhilome: Highlights (Photos) by Maximus85(m): 4:12pm
Mercy is a person. She's my cousin. Lol. Confused individuals.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Chris Oyakhilome, Is He A Man From Satan? / The Devil Is Powerless Without Your Fear. / Pope Francis Is TIME Magazine's Person Of The Year

Viewing this topic: jossypet(m), topelenege, Yksoul(m), Dinirojones(m), manjuninho(m), Okemmuo(m), Etinosajay, ogkrakkid(m), dalass(f), micflo28(m), Escalze(m), Benard94(m), LoveThemChubby(m), LarryBeryl(m), dorox(m), israelmao(m), arowstev2000, Dbakre1, Blesseddarl(f), nsilordgmail(m), nadio, LordIsaac(m), davelon(m), Edmen(m), AbuEzeFemi(m), mnairaland, Adahor(m), zipamowei(m), angel55, chenchin, regieboc, djoguns, theokoliz, Terror666, TIDDOLL(m), eliyke(m), Goddy4real(m) and 85 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.