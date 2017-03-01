₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,151 members, 3,400,272 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 March 2017 at 11:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos (13809 Views)
Another Soldier Killed As Troops Clear Boko Haram & IEDs In Chukungudu(Pics) / Troops Clear Boko Haram Camps,Market,Rescue Many(photos) / Nigerian Troops Record Great Victory As They Clear Boko Haram Camps.graphic Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by CastedDude: 5:22am
Troops of 8 Task Force Division, Nigerian Army, on clearance operations under the auspices of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the North East yesterday had an encounter with Boko Haram terrorists at Chikun Gudu, northern apart of Borno State. During the encounter, the gallant troops neutralized quite a number of the terrorists, while others escaped with gun shot wounds. They also captured gun trucks, arms and ammunition as well as 14 terrorists.
The troops captured 2 Toyota Gun trucks stolen from Niger Republic Defence Forces, 2 Toyota Hilux Gun trucks, one of which was taken by the Boko Haram terrorists from 153 Task Force Battalion location sometime back, a 25 HP Yamaha Outboard Engine, 2 Solar panels and 5 empty Belts of Anti-Aircraft Guns ammunition links.
Others include 1 Gun bipod, 12 pairs of Boko Haram terrorists fighters uniform, 5 flags, 37 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 84 copies of Holy Quran and 270 books on Islamic Literature.
The troops also recovered and destroyed over 70 motorcycles used by the terrorists to launch attacks, 3 shops stocked with medical supplies, 3 other shops with provisions and 3 wooden boats.
They also recovered 2 Niger Republic Drivers' Licenses, 2 mobile telephone handsets and 2 Wooden Slates.
Unfortunately 4 of soldiers were wounded in action and they have evacuated to a medical facility where they are receiving treatment.
Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/4-soldiers-wounded-as-troops-clear-boko.html
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by CastedDude: 5:22am
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by CastedDude: 5:23am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
1 Like
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by Jabioro: 5:30am
Well done gallant men.. Boko Haram supply routes needed to be caught off.
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:48am
God Bless Our Gallant Men
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by okosodo: 6:15am
There is sabotage, thats why boko haram is still fighting. Boko haram cannot stand nigerian army
9 Likes
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by Nutase(f): 6:29am
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by baylord101(m): 6:37am
This war no wan finish probably because some people are making fortune from the masses misfortune.
Hit like if you belief PMB tried in combating terrorism
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by Hydrojin(m): 6:41am
God bless me
God bless my family
God bless nairalanders
God bless Nigeria army
God bless Nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by nNEOo(m): 7:09am
This short prayer won't kill you all you need is just to read through....
Hello father...I have Request dear father, protect the NA from the enemies of this state, kill them until they are all killed,
Bring them back to their gf, bf,wifes,father, mother,and relatives,
Thank you father love you so much.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by omenkaLives: 7:15am
Hydrojin:
1 Like
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by bewla(m): 7:53am
when will it end finally
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by IpobExposed: 8:17am
Jabioro:
Boko haram and other terrorist groups like Ipob must be cut short
15 Likes
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by Jabioro: 8:19am
IpobExposed:O yes...
1 Like
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by Jabioro: 8:21am
IpobExposed:..and you too, have blessed Sunday service and a wonderful week days.
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by IpobExposed: 8:22am
Jabioro:
Jabioro God bless I have gotten a new friend
1 Like
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by Jabioro: 8:24am
IpobExposed:You are welcome..
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by Jabioro: 8:24am
IpobExposed:You are welcome..
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by Tazdroid(m): 8:38am
I wish them quick recuperation and resounding victory.
Putting one's life at the forefront of an anti terrorism war takes more than liver
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by sam4noow(m): 8:40am
Gallant Men..
God bless u guys..
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by brda76: 8:40am
thought these people have been defeated
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by dianted: 8:41am
baylord101:this is the plain truth. The FG is delaying the war I think
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by seunlly(m): 8:41am
God bless Nigeria army.
Thanks to them
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by babyphaze07(m): 8:41am
Others include 1 Gun bipod, 12 pairs of Boko Haram terrorists fighters uniform, 5 flags, 37 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 84 copies of Holy Quran and 270 books on Islamic Literature.
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by babatee126(m): 8:43am
.
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by Themainchick11: 8:44am
eeya. quick recovery o..
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by Bigframe: 8:47am
Quick recovery
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by vedaxcool(m): 8:50am
What gej couldn't do for 4 years
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by stanway(m): 8:52am
God bless and guide Nigerian soldiers on their quest to finally crush boko haram and Afonja warriors
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by hardbody: 8:53am
okosodo:
Is it not GEJ? Just asking?
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by herdekunley9ja: 8:54am
Wesson to our gallant army.....
|Re: 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos by tuna4servi(m): 8:54am
Sorry for the injured soldiers, great work from NA
Jonathan At The Nigeria Army Day Celebration In Abuja / Jonathan Releases 155-page Book On His Achievements / Elections Materials Yet To Arrive VP Sambo Polling Unit- Vanguard
Viewing this topic: chimere66, frinx, arkonpoint, Adiwana, jossy874(m), Oluwakemitosin, jaykaylegend(m), jerryjohn727, ychris, nnatobryno(m), franxalive(m), Billion2612(m), SeanDada1(m), batim234(m), Firstboi01(m), Mystery007(m), prosper00(m), DavidDplaymaker, Mjshexy(m), cultureman(m), Billbruno, 9japrof(m), alibaba1995(m), Dextology, Chukwuemeka007(m), phidipe and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10