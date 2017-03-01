Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos (13809 Views)

The troops captured 2 Toyota Gun trucks stolen from Niger Republic Defence Forces, 2 Toyota Hilux Gun trucks, one of which was taken by the Boko Haram terrorists from 153 Task Force Battalion location sometime back, a 25 HP Yamaha Outboard Engine, 2 Solar panels and 5 empty Belts of Anti-Aircraft Guns ammunition links.



Others include 1 Gun bipod, 12 pairs of Boko Haram terrorists fighters uniform, 5 flags, 37 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 84 copies of Holy Quran and 270 books on Islamic Literature.



The troops also recovered and destroyed over 70 motorcycles used by the terrorists to launch attacks, 3 shops stocked with medical supplies, 3 other shops with provisions and 3 wooden boats.



They also recovered 2 Niger Republic Drivers' Licenses, 2 mobile telephone handsets and 2 Wooden Slates.



Unfortunately 4 of soldiers were wounded in action and they have evacuated to a medical facility where they are receiving treatment.



Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman

Director Army Public Relations



Well done gallant men.. Boko Haram supply routes needed to be caught off. 2 Likes

God Bless Our Gallant Men 1 Like 3 Shares

There is sabotage, thats why boko haram is still fighting. Boko haram cannot stand nigerian army 9 Likes

This war no wan finish probably because some people are making fortune from the masses misfortune.



God bless my family



God bless nairalanders



God bless Nigeria army



God bless Nigeria



Hello father...I have Request dear father, protect the NA from the enemies of this state, kill them until they are all killed,

Bring them back to their gf, bf,wifes,father, mother,and relatives,

Thank you father love you so much. This short prayer won't kill you all you need is just to read through....Hello father...I have Request dear father, protect the NA from the enemies of this state, kill them until they are all killed,Bring them back to their gf, bf,wifes,father, mother,and relatives,Thank you father love you so much. 8 Likes 1 Share

when will it end finally

Well done gallant men.. Boko Haram supply routes needed to be caught off.



Boko haram and other terrorist groups like Ipob must be cut short 15 Likes

Boko haram and other terrorist groups like Ipob must be cut short O yes... O yes... 1 Like

Boko haram and other terrorist groups like Ipob must be cut short ..and you too, have blessed Sunday service and a wonderful week days. ..and you too, have blessed Sunday service and a wonderful week days.

..and you too, have blessed Sunday service and a wonderful week days.



Jabioro God bless I have gotten a new friend Jabioro God bless I have gotten a new friend 1 Like

Jabioro God bless I have gotten a new friend You are welcome.. You are welcome..

Jabioro God bless I have gotten a new friend You are welcome.. You are welcome..

I wish them quick recuperation and resounding victory.



Putting one's life at the forefront of an anti terrorism war takes more than liver 3 Likes 1 Share



God bless u guys.. Gallant Men..God bless u guys..

thought these people have been defeated

This war no wan finish probably because some people are making fortune from the masses misfortune this is the plain truth. The FG is delaying the war I think this is the plain truth. The FG is delaying the war I think

God bless Nigeria army.

Thanks to them 1 Like 1 Share

Others include 1 Gun bipod, 12 pairs of Boko Haram terrorists fighters uniform, 5 flags, 37 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 84 copies of Holy Quran and 270 books on Islamic Literature.

eeya. quick recovery o..

Quick recovery

What gej couldn't do for 4 years What gej couldn't do for 4 years

God bless and guide Nigerian soldiers on their quest to finally crush boko haram and Afonja warriors

There is sabotage, thats why boko haram is still fighting. Boko haram cannot stand nigerian army

Is it not GEJ? Just asking? Is it not GEJ? Just asking?

Wesson to our gallant army.....