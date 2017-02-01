Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) (6447 Views)

The country home of Turner, situated in Kolo town, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, a few minutes’ drive from the former President’s Otuoke abode, was raided by the officials of the anti-graft agency who were in search of incriminating evidence against the 33-year-old businessman and politician.



However, Turnah, who bagged a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award in 2011 during the erstwhile Jonathan administration, was said to have escaped just minutes before the security operatives arrived.



It wasn’t particularly clear for what reason the EFCC was after the man popularly known as the godson to Goodluck Jonathan but he was said to have handled several contracts for the Jonathan government and as a former Special Assistant to two former Managing Directors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).



Source;



That's searching man, not raiding 3 Likes

That's searching man, not raiding whats the difference? the main thing is that the agents were there 2 Likes 1 Share

There's nothing wrong in searching his house if he's suspected to be hiding something that do not belong to him in his house!









But the fight against corruption should not be selective! 8 Likes 1 Share

FLAT HEAD WOULD NOT LIKE THIS KIND OF NEWS 4 Likes

Even in his vegetable state, baba is still doing anyhow 5 Likes

There's not wrong in searching his house if he's suspected to be hiding something that do not belong to him in his house!









But the fight against corruption should not be selective! 3 Likes

FLAT HEAD WOULD NOT LIKE THIS KIND OF NEWS

Go and read the story of King Asa in the Bible. That's Buhari. Go and read the story of King Asa in the Bible. That's Buhari. 7 Likes 1 Share

Lol, DSS and EFCC be expert in scattering person house and them no dey ever arrange when them leave 5 Likes

That's searching man, not raiding

hahhahahahahha They didn't find anything. Shameless EFCC 3 Likes

Lol is Buhari still alive ? is Buhari still alive 1 Like

is Buhari still alive ? Go Back To Bed And Dream About Buhari Go Back To Bed And Dream About Buhari 2 Likes

is Buhari still alive ?

Definitely Definitely 1 Like

Good job EFCC I bet they acted on tipoff and rather worked professionally 2 Likes

There's nothing wrong in searching his house if he's suspected to be hiding something that do not belong to him in his house!









But the fight against corruption should not be selective! bless u sweet16 bless u sweet16

This commission seem to enjoy all this rat role of scattering waste bins.







































Instead of it to sue for capital punishment for Commonwealth thieves and their families and then lay back and see as things turn around

Do they have search warrant from the court? If no they are going beyond their limit.

Naija is turning to be a country of the EFCC, and DSS. 2 Likes

let them go and search amaechi and other repentant APC thieves houses,or is their houses forbided to be searched. 3 Likes

FLAT HEAD WOULD NOT LIKE THIS KIND OF NEWS check us brainbox check us brainbox 5 Likes

Mynd44 day don break for Anfield oh

whats the difference? the main thing is that the agents were there and where are the agents? and where are the agents?

PDP supporters right now











Ipobexposed Ipobexposed 3 Likes

Efcc lock him behind bars 1 Like





Some masochists will soon come here saying they're not the only ones. They shared all our money. They should at least return what they stole.Some masochists will soon come here saying they're not the only ones.

Ole 1 Like

I don't even know what to say.



Everyone around this man is corrupt from his wife to his godson to his houseboys



Buhari really saved Nigeria

What is Godson.?





Mention the criminal raided and leave President Jonathan out of it.



I said this so we stop attracting unnecessary pity for thieves. 1 Like 1 Share

Waiting for EFCC to go and search Tinubu's house 2 Likes 1 Share