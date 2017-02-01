₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by dainformant(m): 6:20am
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ransacked the residence of the founder of the Jonathan/Sambo Youth Support Movement (JYSM) also known as Jonathan Youth Vanguard, Mr. George Turnah, carting away several documents before leaving.
The country home of Turner, situated in Kolo town, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, a few minutes’ drive from the former President’s Otuoke abode, was raided by the officials of the anti-graft agency who were in search of incriminating evidence against the 33-year-old businessman and politician.
However, Turnah, who bagged a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award in 2011 during the erstwhile Jonathan administration, was said to have escaped just minutes before the security operatives arrived.
It wasn’t particularly clear for what reason the EFCC was after the man popularly known as the godson to Goodluck Jonathan but he was said to have handled several contracts for the Jonathan government and as a former Special Assistant to two former Managing Directors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/efcc-raids-home-of-jonathans-godson-in.html
Photo-credit; Gov Mizorich
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by dainformant(m): 6:20am
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by dainformant(m): 6:21am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by baylord101(m): 6:22am
That's searching man, not raiding
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by PrettyCrystal: 6:24am
whats the difference? the main thing is that the agents were there
baylord101:
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by greatgod2012(f): 6:30am
There's nothing wrong in searching his house if he's suspected to be hiding something that do not belong to him in his house!
But the fight against corruption should not be selective!
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Obascoetubi: 6:32am
FLAT HEAD WOULD NOT LIKE THIS KIND OF NEWS
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:34am
Even in his vegetable state, baba is still doing anyhow
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by sekundosekundo: 6:35am
greatgod2012:
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by sekundosekundo: 6:37am
Obascoetubi:
Go and read the story of King Asa in the Bible. That's Buhari.
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by victorvezx(m): 6:40am
Lol, DSS and EFCC be expert in scattering person house and them no dey ever arrange when them leave
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Rilwayne001: 6:41am
baylord101:
Lol
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by TPAND: 6:50am
hahhahahahahha They didn't find anything. Shameless EFCC
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:50am
Rilwayne001:is Buhari still alive ?
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Etzakoos(m): 6:56am
CROWNWEALTH019:Go Back To Bed And Dream About Buhari
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Rilwayne001: 6:56am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Definitely
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Iamwrath: 7:03am
Good job EFCC I bet they acted on tipoff and rather worked professionally
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Chikelue2000(m): 7:05am
greatgod2012:bless u sweet16
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Waspy(m): 7:07am
This commission seem to enjoy all this rat role of scattering waste bins.
Instead of it to sue for capital punishment for Commonwealth thieves and their families and then lay back and see as things turn around
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by serverconnect: 7:10am
Do they have search warrant from the court? If no they are going beyond their limit.
Naija is turning to be a country of the EFCC, and DSS.
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:20am
let them go and search amaechi and other repentant APC thieves houses,or is their houses forbided to be searched.
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:22am
Obascoetubi:check us brainbox
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Keneking: 7:34am
Mynd44 day don break for Anfield oh
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Earth2Metahuman: 7:59am
PrettyCrystal:and where are the agents?
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by IpobExposed: 8:04am
PDP supporters right now
Ipobexposed
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by henrydadon(m): 8:04am
Efcc lock him behind bars
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by emeka2847: 8:05am
They shared all our money. They should at least return what they stole.
Some masochists will soon come here saying they're not the only ones.
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by mindurbiz(m): 8:05am
Ole
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by LordVoldemort(m): 8:05am
I don't even know what to say.
Everyone around this man is corrupt from his wife to his godson to his houseboys
Buhari really saved Nigeria
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by AntiWailer: 8:05am
What is Godson.?
Mention the criminal raided and leave President Jonathan out of it.
I said this so we stop attracting unnecessary pity for thieves.
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Badgers14: 8:05am
Waiting for EFCC to go and search Tinubu's house
|Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by teamsynergy: 8:06am
I know murder cases are usually complex and could take a long time to convict d offender ..corruption cases shouldnt take too long na... atleast to deter others from dis heinous act... there has to be a stiffer punishment and must be delivered promptly if we r going to stand a chance to fight corruption at all..... when I visit some ministries and see how funds are misappropriated, my heart bleeds.... chai a lot of people are terribly heartless in this country... somfin must be done
...
