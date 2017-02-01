₦airaland Forum

EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by dainformant(m): 6:20am
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ransacked the residence of the founder of the Jonathan/Sambo Youth Support Movement (JYSM) also known as Jonathan Youth Vanguard, Mr. George Turnah, carting away several documents before leaving.

The country home of Turner, situated in Kolo town, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, a few minutes’ drive from the former President’s Otuoke abode, was raided by the officials of the anti-graft agency who were in search of incriminating evidence against the 33-year-old businessman and politician.

However, Turnah, who bagged a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award in 2011 during the erstwhile Jonathan administration, was said to have escaped just minutes before the security operatives arrived.

It wasn’t particularly clear for what reason the EFCC was after the man popularly known as the godson to Goodluck Jonathan but he was said to have handled several contracts for the Jonathan government and as a former Special Assistant to two former Managing Directors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/efcc-raids-home-of-jonathans-godson-in.html

Photo-credit; Gov Mizorich

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by dainformant(m): 6:20am
Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by dainformant(m): 6:21am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by baylord101(m): 6:22am
That's searching man, not raiding

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by PrettyCrystal: 6:24am
whats the difference? the main thing is that the agents were there
baylord101:
That's searching man, not raiding

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by greatgod2012(f): 6:30am
There's nothing wrong in searching his house if he's suspected to be hiding something that do not belong to him in his house!




But the fight against corruption should not be selective!

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Obascoetubi: 6:32am
FLAT HEAD WOULD NOT LIKE THIS KIND OF NEWS

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:34am
Even in his vegetable state, baba is still doing anyhow sad

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by sekundosekundo: 6:35am
greatgod2012:
There's not wrong in searching his house if he's suspected to be hiding something that do not belong to him in his house!




But the fight against corruption should not be selective!

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by sekundosekundo: 6:37am
Obascoetubi:
FLAT HEAD WOULD NOT LIKE THIS KIND OF NEWS

Go and read the story of King Asa in the Bible. That's Buhari.

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by victorvezx(m): 6:40am
Lol, DSS and EFCC be expert in scattering person house and them no dey ever arrange when them leave

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Rilwayne001: 6:41am
baylord101:
That's searching man, not raiding

Lol
Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by TPAND: 6:50am
hahhahahahahha They didn't find anything. Shameless EFCC

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:50am
Rilwayne001:


Lol
is Buhari still alive lipsrsealed ?

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Etzakoos(m): 6:56am
CROWNWEALTH019:
is Buhari still alive lipsrsealed ?
Go Back To Bed And Dream About Buhari

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Rilwayne001: 6:56am
CROWNWEALTH019:

is Buhari still alive lipsrsealed ?

Definitely cool

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Iamwrath: 7:03am
Good job EFCC I bet they acted on tipoff and rather worked professionally

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Chikelue2000(m): 7:05am
greatgod2012:
There's nothing wrong in searching his house if he's suspected to be hiding something that do not belong to him in his house!




But the fight against corruption should not be selective!
bless u sweet16
Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Waspy(m): 7:07am
This commission seem to enjoy all this rat role of scattering waste bins.



















Instead of it to sue for capital punishment for Commonwealth thieves and their families and then lay back and see as things turn around
Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by serverconnect: 7:10am
Do they have search warrant from the court? If no they are going beyond their limit.
Naija is turning to be a country of the EFCC, and DSS.

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:20am
let them go and search amaechi and other repentant APC thieves houses,or is their houses forbided to be searched.

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:22am
Obascoetubi:
FLAT HEAD WOULD NOT LIKE THIS KIND OF NEWS
check us brainbox

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Keneking: 7:34am
Mynd44 day don break for Anfield oh
Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Earth2Metahuman: 7:59am
PrettyCrystal:
whats the difference? the main thing is that the agents were there
and where are the agents?
Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by IpobExposed: 8:04am
PDP supporters right now cheesy grin





Ipobexposed

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by henrydadon(m): 8:04am
Efcc lock him behind bars

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by emeka2847: 8:05am
They shared all our money. They should at least return what they stole. sad

Some masochists will soon come here saying they're not the only ones. undecided
Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by mindurbiz(m): 8:05am
Ole

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by LordVoldemort(m): 8:05am
I don't even know what to say.

Everyone around this man is corrupt from his wife to his godson to his houseboys

Buhari really saved Nigeria
Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by AntiWailer: 8:05am
What is Godson.?


Mention the criminal raided and leave President Jonathan out of it.

I said this so we stop attracting unnecessary pity for thieves.

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by Badgers14: 8:05am
Waiting for EFCC to go and search Tinubu's house

Re: EFCC Raids The Residence Of George Turnah, Goodluck Jonathan's Godson (Pics) by teamsynergy: 8:06am
I know murder cases are usually complex and could take a long time to convict d offender ..corruption cases shouldnt take too long na... atleast to deter others from dis heinous act... there has to be a stiffer punishment and must be delivered promptly if we r going to stand a chance to fight corruption at all..... when I visit some ministries and see how funds are misappropriated, my heart bleeds.... chai a lot of people are terribly heartless in this country... somfin must be done

...

