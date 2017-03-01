₦airaland Forum

Why Do You Love God? by Omooba77: 7:05am
Why do people claim to Love God, yet dont obey his commandments?
Re: Why Do You Love God? by oaroloye(m): 7:21am
SHALOM!

Omooba77:
Why do people claim to Love God, yet dont obey his commandments?

THERE IS ONLY ONE REASON:

. . DEUTERONOMY 30:19-20.

19. I call Heaven and Earth
to Record this day
against you,
(that) I have set before you
Life and Death,
Blessing and Cursing: THEREFORE CHOOSE LIFE,

THAT BOTH THOU AND THY SEED MAY LIVE:

20. THAT THOU MAYEST LOVE
THE LORD THY GOD,

(AND) THAT THOU MAYEST
OBEY HIS VOICE,

AND THAT THOU MAYEST
CLEAVE UNTO HIM:

for HE IS THY LIFE,
AND THE LENGTH OF THY DAYS:

THAT THOU MAYEST DWELL
IN THE LAND
WHICH THE LORD
SWARE UNTO THY FATHERS,
TO ABRAHAM,
TO ISAAC,
AND TO JACOB,
TO GIVE THEM.

They have NEVER CHOSEN LIFE.

You will never get anywhere, if you have a different definition of the term "LOVE" than GOD has specified.

You ALL need to read my MASSIVELY-IGNORED Topic on that subject.

If people believe the same Truths, they are supposed to support one another as BRETHREN and COMRADES.

Or else how do you expect us to win this war?
Re: Why Do You Love God? by skillful01: 7:27am
I don't love god but I believe in the existence of a creator. god is for religious folks.
Re: Why Do You Love God? by Ioannes(m): 7:29am
Omooba77:
Why do people claim to Love God, yet dont obey his commandments?

You can't claim to love God if you don't know Him, and you can't serve him if you don't love him.

That's why our penny catechism teaches us that God created us to know him, to love him and to serve him.

At least 99.99% of humans living on earth don't know God, including myself. So how can we claim to love him.

We can only love him to the extent to which we know him.

And yet, we can't know God until we fully know ourselves who were created in His image and likeness.

Re: Why Do You Love God? by tempel(m): 7:40am
Re: Why Do You Love God? by kanicorp9(m): 7:49am
Re: Why Do You Love God? by nmreports: 7:49am
Because he is:
1. Merciful.
2. Answers prayers.
3. Long suffering.

Re: Why Do You Love God? by kanicorp9(m): 7:49am
Because The don't love God
Re: Why Do You Love God? by Evaberry(f): 7:49am
I don't love god because god doesn't exist
Re: Why Do You Love God? by gudnex22(m): 7:51am
Because HE first love me
Re: Why Do You Love God? by Evaberry(f): 7:52am
Re: Why Do You Love God? by hopefulLandlord: 7:52am
Evaberry:
I don't love god because god doesn't exist

many people love Tyrion Lannister, Harry Potter etc
Re: Why Do You Love God? by realmindz: 7:52am
Because he forced us...
There is an incentive to loving/worshipping him which is promise of heaven
And
A threat to not loving/worshipping him which is hell
Re: Why Do You Love God? by Iseoluwani: 7:55am
Because he loves me even b4 I Iove Him
Re: Why Do You Love God? by Omooba77: 7:55am
realmindz:
Because he forced us...

There is an incentive to loving/worshipping him which is promise of heaven

And

A threat to not loving/worshipping him which is hell

God gives everyman a free will sir. Choose life and live; opposite and die
Re: Why Do You Love God? by WHOcarex: 7:56am
angry
Re: Why Do You Love God? by realmindz: 7:57am
Omooba77:


God gives everyman a free will sir. Choose life and live; opposite and die

Then I have no choice than to love him since I'm being threatened to choose him or die
Re: Why Do You Love God? by marshalcarter: 7:58am
because of his GRACE and LOVE towards me...cool
Re: Why Do You Love God? by KENFERDYOORI(m): 7:58am
Because he loved me first!
Re: Why Do You Love God? by alexiej(m): 7:59am
tempel:
Today is my birthday nigeria land. Show some love

What kind of love do u want undecided
Re: Why Do You Love God? by adepeter26(m): 8:00am
Atheists full NL like kilode sha. Just dat they don't shout
Re: Why Do You Love God? by Evaberry(f): 8:01am
hopefulLandlord:


many people love Tyrion Lannister, Harry Potter etc


The People that loves them know they are fictional characters right? and won't take them serious to the point of harming themselves and others right?
Re: Why Do You Love God? by mikeweezy(m): 8:01am
I will tell you when buhari is back
Re: Why Do You Love God? by kerryjossy(f): 8:07am
1Jn 2:4...whoever says i know(love) Him and do not keep His commandments is a liar and the truth is not in him.

Op, u cannot love God and yet u dont keep His commandment. Its absolutely impossible.

If u love God..u have entered the new convenant with Him. U will be filled with grace. And this grace will teach u to say NO to UNGODLINESS and worldly passion. Titus 2:11-12.
Re: Why Do You Love God? by emror4u(m): 8:09am
I'm nothing without Him
Re: Why Do You Love God? by Outofsync(m): 8:09am
Evaberry:
I don't love god because god doesn't exist
You dey mad undecided
Re: Why Do You Love God? by AwesomeDuru(m): 8:09am
Omooba77:


God gives everyman a free will sir. Choose life and live; opposite and die
And you call this two ridiculous options freewill? Your God is indeed very dictatorial and confused.
Re: Why Do You Love God? by Emmotion(m): 8:10am
tempel:
Today is my birthday nigeria land. Show some love
God bless your new age man
tomorrow is mine....proudly march born
Re: Why Do You Love God? by Evaberry(f): 8:13am
Outofsync:
You dey mad undecided

and u CAll yourself a Christian.
Re: Why Do You Love God? by seunlly(m): 8:16am
Becoz he loves me!
Re: Why Do You Love God? by realmindz: 8:16am
AwesomeDuru:
And you call this two ridiculous options freewill? Your God is indeed very dictatorial and confused.

Some people need to be reminded that love is never conditional..

Love comes with no law
Love comes with no incentive
Love comes with no threat
Love is not worship
That you love someone is no guarantee you will be loved back.


I have studied Yaweh's love and I see no love

I have studied his 10 commandments, the 1st four are about him alone, emphasizing the need for his worship and respect (sure, it's all about him)

I have seen bible passages that Yaweh utterly destroyed people (babies, men and women) for not loving worshipping him.

I have read the promises of Yaweh for those who worship him and the damnity of those who don't
Re: Why Do You Love God? by joe4christ(m): 8:17am
I dont.
How can I love someone I've never seen nor met before

