|Why Do You Love God? by Omooba77: 7:05am
Why do people claim to Love God, yet dont obey his commandments?
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by oaroloye(m): 7:21am
SHALOM!
Omooba77:
THERE IS ONLY ONE REASON:
. . DEUTERONOMY 30:19-20.
19. I call Heaven and Earth
to Record this day
against you,
(that) I have set before you
Life and Death,
Blessing and Cursing: THEREFORE CHOOSE LIFE,
THAT BOTH THOU AND THY SEED MAY LIVE:
20. THAT THOU MAYEST LOVE
THE LORD THY GOD,
(AND) THAT THOU MAYEST
OBEY HIS VOICE,
AND THAT THOU MAYEST
CLEAVE UNTO HIM:
for HE IS THY LIFE,
AND THE LENGTH OF THY DAYS:
THAT THOU MAYEST DWELL
IN THE LAND
WHICH THE LORD
SWARE UNTO THY FATHERS,
TO ABRAHAM,
TO ISAAC,
AND TO JACOB,
TO GIVE THEM.
They have NEVER CHOSEN LIFE.
You will never get anywhere, if you have a different definition of the term "LOVE" than GOD has specified.
You ALL need to read my MASSIVELY-IGNORED Topic on that subject.
If people believe the same Truths, they are supposed to support one another as BRETHREN and COMRADES.
Or else how do you expect us to win this war?
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by skillful01: 7:27am
I don't love god but I believe in the existence of a creator. god is for religious folks.
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by Ioannes(m): 7:29am
Omooba77:
You can't claim to love God if you don't know Him, and you can't serve him if you don't love him.
That's why our penny catechism teaches us that God created us to know him, to love him and to serve him.
At least 99.99% of humans living on earth don't know God, including myself. So how can we claim to love him.
We can only love him to the extent to which we know him.
And yet, we can't know God until we fully know ourselves who were created in His image and likeness.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by tempel(m): 7:40am
Today is my birthday nigeria land. Show some love
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by kanicorp9(m): 7:49am
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by nmreports: 7:49am
Because he is:
1. Merciful.
2. Answers prayers.
3. Long suffering.
1 Like
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by kanicorp9(m): 7:49am
Because The don't love God
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by Evaberry(f): 7:49am
I don't love god because god doesn't exist
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by gudnex22(m): 7:51am
Because HE first love me
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by Evaberry(f): 7:52am
tempel:
Têll your girlfriend to show you love.
stop disturbing us abeg
shooou
h
a
p
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by hopefulLandlord: 7:52am
Evaberry:
many people love Tyrion Lannister, Harry Potter etc
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by realmindz: 7:52am
Because he forced us...
There is an incentive to loving/worshipping him which is promise of heaven
And
A threat to not loving/worshipping him which is hell
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by Iseoluwani: 7:55am
Because he loves me even b4 I Iove Him
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by Omooba77: 7:55am
realmindz:
God gives everyman a free will sir. Choose life and live; opposite and die
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by WHOcarex: 7:56am
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by realmindz: 7:57am
Omooba77:
Then I have no choice than to love him since I'm being threatened to choose him or die
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by marshalcarter: 7:58am
because of his GRACE and LOVE towards me...
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by KENFERDYOORI(m): 7:58am
Because he loved me first!
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by alexiej(m): 7:59am
tempel:
What kind of love do u want
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by adepeter26(m): 8:00am
Atheists full NL like kilode sha. Just dat they don't shout
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by Evaberry(f): 8:01am
hopefulLandlord:
The People that loves them know they are fictional characters right? and won't take them serious to the point of harming themselves and others right?
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by mikeweezy(m): 8:01am
I will tell you when buhari is back
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by kerryjossy(f): 8:07am
1Jn 2:4...whoever says i know(love) Him and do not keep His commandments is a liar and the truth is not in him.
Op, u cannot love God and yet u dont keep His commandment. Its absolutely impossible.
If u love God..u have entered the new convenant with Him. U will be filled with grace. And this grace will teach u to say NO to UNGODLINESS and worldly passion. Titus 2:11-12.
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by emror4u(m): 8:09am
I'm nothing without Him
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by Outofsync(m): 8:09am
Evaberry:You dey mad
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by AwesomeDuru(m): 8:09am
Omooba77:And you call this two ridiculous options freewill? Your God is indeed very dictatorial and confused.
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by Emmotion(m): 8:10am
tempel:God bless your new age man
tomorrow is mine....proudly march born
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by Evaberry(f): 8:13am
Outofsync:
and u CAll yourself a Christian.
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by seunlly(m): 8:16am
Becoz he loves me!
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by realmindz: 8:16am
AwesomeDuru:
Some people need to be reminded that love is never conditional..
Love comes with no law
Love comes with no incentive
Love comes with no threat
Love is not worship
That you love someone is no guarantee you will be loved back.
I have studied Yaweh's love and I see no love
I have studied his 10 commandments, the 1st four are about him alone, emphasizing the need for his worship and respect (sure, it's all about him)
I have seen bible passages that Yaweh utterly destroyed people (babies, men and women) for not
I have read the promises of Yaweh for those who worship him and the damnity of those who don't
|Re: Why Do You Love God? by joe4christ(m): 8:17am
I dont.
How can I love someone I've never seen nor met before
