Why do people claim to Love God, yet dont obey his commandments?

Omooba77:

Why do people claim to Love God, yet dont obey his commandments?

THERE IS ONLY ONE REASON:



. . DEUTERONOMY 30:19-20.



19. I call Heaven and Earth

to Record this day

against you,

(that) I have set before you

Life and Death,

Blessing and Cursing: THEREFORE CHOOSE LIFE,



THAT BOTH THOU AND THY SEED MAY LIVE:



20. THAT THOU MAYEST LOVE

THE LORD THY GOD,



(AND) THAT THOU MAYEST

OBEY HIS VOICE,



AND THAT THOU MAYEST

CLEAVE UNTO HIM:



for HE IS THY LIFE,

AND THE LENGTH OF THY DAYS:



THAT THOU MAYEST DWELL

IN THE LAND

WHICH THE LORD

SWARE UNTO THY FATHERS,

TO ABRAHAM,

TO ISAAC,

AND TO JACOB,

TO GIVE THEM.



They have NEVER CHOSEN LIFE.



You will never get anywhere, if you have a different definition of the term "LOVE" than GOD has specified.



You ALL need to read my MASSIVELY-IGNORED Topic on that subject.



If people believe the same Truths, they are supposed to support one another as BRETHREN and COMRADES.



I don't love god but I believe in the existence of a creator. god is for religious folks.

Omooba77:

Why do people claim to Love God, yet dont obey his commandments?

You can't claim to love God if you don't know Him, and you can't serve him if you don't love him.



That's why our penny catechism teaches us that God created us to know him, to love him and to serve him.



At least 99.99% of humans living on earth don't know God, including myself. So how can we claim to love him.



We can only love him to the extent to which we know him.



Because he is:

1. Merciful.

2. Answers prayers.

3. Long suffering. 1 Like

Because The don't love God

I don't love god because god doesn't exist

Because HE first love me

tempel:

Evaberry:

I don't love god because god doesn't exist

Because he forced us...

There is an incentive to loving/worshipping him which is promise of heaven

And

A threat to not loving/worshipping him which is hell

Because he loves me even b4 I Iove Him

realmindz:

Because he forced us...



There is an incentive to loving/worshipping him which is promise of heaven



And



A threat to not loving/worshipping him which is hell

Omooba77:





God gives everyman a free will sir. Choose life and live; opposite and die

because of his GRACE and LOVE towards me...

Because he loved me first!

tempel:

Today is my birthday nigeria land. Show some love

Atheists full NL like kilode sha. Just dat they don't shout

hopefulLandlord:





many people love Tyrion Lannister, Harry Potter etc



The People that loves them know they are fictional characters right? and won't take them serious to the point of harming themselves and others right? The People that loves them know they are fictional characters right? and won't take them serious to the point of harming themselves and others right?

I will tell you when buhari is back

1Jn 2:4...whoever says i know(love) Him and do not keep His commandments is a liar and the truth is not in him.



Op, u cannot love God and yet u dont keep His commandment. Its absolutely impossible.



If u love God..u have entered the new convenant with Him. U will be filled with grace. And this grace will teach u to say NO to UNGODLINESS and worldly passion. Titus 2:11-12.

I'm nothing without Him

Evaberry:

Omooba77:





God gives everyman a free will sir. Choose life and live; opposite and die And you call this two ridiculous options freewill? Your God is indeed very dictatorial and confused. And you call this two ridiculous options freewill? Your God is indeed very dictatorial and confused.

tempel:

Outofsync:

You dey mad

Becoz he loves me!

AwesomeDuru:

And you call this two ridiculous options freewill? Your God is indeed very dictatorial and confused.

Some people need to be reminded that love is never conditional..



Love comes with no law

Love comes with no incentive

Love comes with no threat

Love is not worship

That you love someone is no guarantee you will be loved back.





I have studied Yaweh's love and I see no love



I have studied his 10 commandments, the 1st four are about him alone, emphasizing the need for his worship and respect (sure, it's all about him)



I have seen bible passages that Yaweh utterly destroyed people (babies, men and women) for not loving worshipping him.



