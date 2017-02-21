₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by ovokooo: 7:50am
She was given the award for the best TV series and she cracked everybody up with her acceptance speech.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYnAjidh0c8
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/funke-akindeles-hilarious-acceptance-speech-amvca-video/
Cc: mynd44, lalasticlala
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by Ayhomes(m): 7:53am
Very funny lady
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by BerryAnny(m): 7:59am
I lyk dizz lady,she is very industrious. May God bless her womb and marriage. Btw Shootout 2 all d Ashanas outchea,yhu are industrious 2. U ar legendary hustlers!
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by TINALETC3(f): 8:02am
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by IpobExposed: 8:02am
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by mindurbiz(m): 8:04am
This lady sha....always funny
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by Teewhy2: 8:04am
To all the jenifans in the house, the award is for you. Congrats to funke akindele, we can you more jenifa english in other to produce more diaries to ease away the Nigeria stress every evening.
The award I love most for the night is the one given to "spiff" of the Johsons the mumu pay him at the end of the day.
Lesson of the day is that what ever you know how to do be consistent and perfect with it finally there is success at the end of the tunnel.
5 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by vivypretty(f): 8:05am
sm people will say funny even when they didn't watch d thing on tv now that is funny .
op abeg write am for those conserving mb
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by LordVoldemort(m): 8:05am
I love jenifa more than funke akindele
4 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by STENON(f): 8:05am
Ok
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by orlarbissy(f): 8:05am
This lady is so fucking funny. I love her, no homo.....
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:06am
Lol
The joy and happiness was very glaring.
Nice one Funke
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by xenokite: 8:06am
Ayhomes:
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by Bugatie: 8:07am
She's a great talented lady
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by TINALETC3(f): 8:07am
I luv Naija more dan Nigeria
LordVoldemort:
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by ToriBlue(f): 8:08am
I saw it on Instagram.
so funny.
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by Dbakre1: 8:10am
What i love the most in the clip is the support shown to her by her husband, JJC. It's cool.
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by herdekunley9ja: 8:10am
how am feeling right now.....
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by mystmoze(m): 8:12am
who she EPP?
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by dangotesmummy: 8:13am
I like the passion and realness in her voice. No faking.just doing her
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by LordVoldemort(m): 8:13am
TINALETC3:
I love your sense of humor more than your face
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by wizkidblogger(f): 8:14am
Funny indeed....
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by obembet(m): 8:15am
Hmmmmmm
Many of you didn't check the video
Abeg who check the video make he tell me jare
I have less than. 1mb
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by Tazdroid(m): 8:16am
Watched it yesterday. She's a natural. The award no miss road
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by nawa4naija2: 8:16am
JJC Is such a lucky fella to have married this lady
he better hold her tight cos boys aint smiling these days
they wont stop until they have crashed their marriage
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by Genea(f): 8:16am
hahahahaha, she killed it.... thumbs up girl.... I tap your this oooo, one day it wud be my turn
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by deeMarc: 8:18am
Our own Nigeria cookie Lyon......they so look alike.
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by Misterdhee1(m): 8:19am
So much love for this lady... Just soo much talented
|Re: Funke Akindele's Funny Acceptance Speech At The AMVCA (video) by Diplomaticbeing(m): 8:20am
TINALETC3:
Although I don't no English but I sure know that opposite of sorry is glad.
