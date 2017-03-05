₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by lalasticlala(m): 8:26am
Olusegun Mathew Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo, GCFR born c. 5 March 1937) is a former Nigerian Army general who was President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007. A Nigerian of Yoruba descent, Obasanjo was a career soldier before serving twice as his nation's head of state. He served as a military ruler from 13 February 1976 to 1 October 1979, and as a democratically elected president from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007. From July 2004 to January 2006, Obasanjo also served as Chairperson of the African Union.
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by harshemeyou: 8:29am
first time to match number one in nairaland
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by Singapore1(m): 8:29am
harshemeyou ..God is watching you
General Olusegun Obasanjo
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by riczy(m): 8:29am
Oga na u sabi,ftc
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by Tazdroid(m): 8:29am
At 80, OBJ is still vibrant and healthy. That takes effort and Grace
Happy Birthday sir. I hope those close to his Ota home would attend on behalf of all Nairalanders
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by DVMtuppence(m): 8:29am
Hbd to him
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by wakabout(m): 8:29am
Waoh
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by dangote7510(m): 8:29am
am proud of you, my role model, long life and prosperity.
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by Kjking(m): 8:30am
Happy birthday baba
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by dianted: 8:30am
happy birthday ebora ewu
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by obembet(m): 8:30am
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by hucienda: 8:30am
Happy 80th to a 'de-tribalised' Nigerian legend.
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by riczy(m): 8:30am
NNN:How do I check my maturity date in nnn?
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by Staceyfunmi(f): 8:31am
Happy bday to him
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by 2npe(m): 8:31am
I wish to be like this man in life
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by Swahili0(f): 8:31am
Nigeria over all thief
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by Nma27(f): 8:31am
He looks more handsome than Churchill in his 30's
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:31am
No much difference. Then he was a youth now he is old. The same face.
That him pikin wey go fight bokoharam be him carbon copy
HBD baba iyabo
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by addey(m): 8:31am
Happy birthday Baba Obasanjo
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by MrsAnyanwu(f): 8:31am
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by henrydadon(m): 8:31am
He is part of the people who ruin this country
And also knows how to fix this country
But he have choose to do nothing about it
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by iKnowevents(m): 8:32am
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by rozayx5(m): 8:32am
riczy:
naija and Ponzi
smh
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by kingthreat(m): 8:32am
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by Biggty(m): 8:32am
Happy birthday to the one and only ebora oru
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by tuna4servi(m): 8:32am
HBD to u baba,long life sir
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by LorDBolton: 8:32am
Kjking:
See this dummy
Like that fool omokri, like you
Calling a. Fellow black man an "ape"
No difference between you and the dumb african forefathers colonised.
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by Kenneth205(m): 8:33am
HBD sir
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by unitysheart(m): 8:33am
A very handsome man during his youthful days.
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by Galacious1: 8:33am
Ijaya baba. Hbd sir!
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today by Orubebe01: 8:33am
the pics remind me of methaphosis in biology
