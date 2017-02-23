Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) (10561 Views)

Big Church Foundation Unveils Praiz As Ambassador, To Empower 36,000 Youths. / Big Church Foundation Visits UNIABUJA Senate, Offers Students Scholarship / Big Church Offers 50 Optical Patients Free Cataract Operation With 400 Glasses (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

See Big Church Group Of Companies Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch



As Nigeria's foremost elders statesman and former President of Federal Republic of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo marks his 80 years birthday today, world leaders, President of Nations, Dignitaries and organisations have called in to celebrate and wish him blissful wishes. One of the prominent wishes, is from his relation on Today's Punch sponsored Big Church Group Of Companies owned by Dr. Olakunle Churchill.



See his company Birthday wish;



" We want you to know that it's not just about today being your special day, but that it's also what a special man you are... You are the best anyone could ever want, and these birthday wish‎es are sent to you to tell you how much you are loved and appreciate all year long.



May you always be happy and healthy in all your life"

‎

.http://www.alexreports.info/2017/03/check-see-big-church-group-of-companies.html?m=0 As Nigeria's foremost elders statesman and former President of Federal Republic of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo marks his 80 years birthday today, world leaders, President of Nations, Dignitaries and organisations have called in to celebrate and wish him blissful wishes. One of the prominent wishes, is from his relation on Today's Punch sponsored Big Church Group Of Companies owned by Dr. Olakunle Churchill.See his company Birthday wish; 1 Like

Wow!

Waiting for Tonto Dike to come and prove dis one wrong again, after all she said she had been faking evritin mr x did. This one might be forming also.... abi bawo? 3 Likes

So we should fry pawpaw? 3 Likes

The way Tontoh Dike talked about this guy, you will think he wont even have the money to put up an advertorial 10 Likes 2 Shares

How is this suppose to be news 4 crying out loud? if this find it way to front page, I'll give up on Mods.





Intact there are better news that could have made the headline not this crap.



For FG to come out to say 3.6million people lost their jobs, one should be able to know that nothing less than 10million Nigerians lost their jobs. 1 Like

D only tin Dat got my attention is"3.6m Nigerians lost dia job in one year 9 Likes 2 Shares

Seun, you should sell the forum to Linda Ikeji already! What the hell is all this!? 6 Likes

Stop using one stupid foundation and wish ur father a ' happy birthday ' why won't he be the best when he has bombarded ur account with stolen public fund.........now ur only job is " CEO Churchill foundation " lol 4 Likes

Did this tonto dike paid you for all this useless publicity

Hmmm okay

Smh!

Obasanjo bastard has spoken 2 Likes





After Tonto will come and tell us she paid for the advert on punch, say churchill no get money. Yeye WeyhdonesiirAfter Tonto will come and tell us she paid for the advert on punch, say churchill no get money. Yeye 3 Likes

TINALETC3:

D only tin Dat got my attention is"3.6m Nigerians lost dia job in one year

As in ehn! Was wondering if I was the only one who saw that. As in ehn! Was wondering if I was the only one who saw that.

This should not be on front page. 1 Like

Obasanjo s more than 80.pease

Ok

How abt the celebrant's children,?I am yet to see any of such from them to him, all is suddenly quiet on the home front,recalling the interview his daughter(Iyabo) granted some years back in which she made scathing remarks abt the father...



The man might ve tried in other areas of his life bt definitely not on the home front and this is where I. B. B is better.



He is lucky that he is rich if not it would ve been terrible for him @ this age wen he doesn't ve his grown up kids around. 1 Like 2 Shares

well-done

Clueless praise singers.

Untill Obasanjo, Gowon, Buhari, IBB, TY Danjuma leave this world, Nigeria cannot progress.

De only tin I saw in dis Thread is *INEC PLOTTING TO RIG 2019 ELECTION SAYS GOV. WIKE*.... 1 Like

panegyrics:

Waiting for Tonto Dike to come and prove dis one wrong again, after all she said she had been faking evritin mr x did. This one might be forming also.... abi bawo?



discusant:

Clueless praise singers.

Untill Obasanjo, Gowon, Buhari, IBB, TY Danjuma leave this world, Nigeria cannot progress.



Deir Juju strong die.... dats de reason dey ar still alive. Deir Juju strong die.... dats de reason dey ar still alive.