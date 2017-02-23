₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 12:16pm
See Big Church Group Of Companies Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch
As Nigeria's foremost elders statesman and former President of Federal Republic of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo marks his 80 years birthday today, world leaders, President of Nations, Dignitaries and organisations have called in to celebrate and wish him blissful wishes. One of the prominent wishes, is from his relation on Today's Punch sponsored Big Church Group Of Companies owned by Dr. Olakunle Churchill.
See his company Birthday wish;
" We want you to know that it's not just about today being your special day, but that it's also what a special man you are... You are the best anyone could ever want, and these birthday wishes are sent to you to tell you how much you are loved and appreciate all year long.
May you always be happy and healthy in all your life"
.http://www.alexreports.info/2017/03/check-see-big-church-group-of-companies.html?m=0
1 Like
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by Dgunnerz(m): 12:32pm
Wow!
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by panegyrics: 12:43pm
Waiting for Tonto Dike to come and prove dis one wrong again, after all she said she had been faking evritin mr x did. This one might be forming also.... abi bawo?
3 Likes
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by unclezuma: 1:29pm
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by veekid(m): 1:29pm
So we should fry pawpaw?
3 Likes
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by EastGold(m): 1:30pm
The way Tontoh Dike talked about this guy, you will think he wont even have the money to put up an advertorial
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by oluwadare26(m): 1:30pm
How is this suppose to be news 4 crying out loud? if this find it way to front page, I'll give up on Mods.
Intact there are better news that could have made the headline not this crap.
For FG to come out to say 3.6million people lost their jobs, one should be able to know that nothing less than 10million Nigerians lost their jobs.
1 Like
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 1:30pm
D only tin Dat got my attention is"3.6m Nigerians lost dia job in one year
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by omenkaLives: 1:31pm
Seun, you should sell the forum to Linda Ikeji already! What the hell is all this!?
6 Likes
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by yaqq: 1:32pm
Stop using one stupid foundation and wish ur father a ' happy birthday ' why won't he be the best when he has bombarded ur account with stolen public fund.........now ur only job is " CEO Churchill foundation " lol
4 Likes
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by 1money: 1:32pm
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by emi14: 1:33pm
Did this tonto dike paid you for all this useless publicity
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by INTROVERT(f): 1:33pm
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by Mrtolotolo: 1:33pm
Hmmm okay
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by Gmail88: 1:34pm
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by imami00: 1:34pm
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by Destinylink(m): 1:34pm
Smh!
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by Kingbuhari(m): 1:34pm
Obasanjo bastard has spoken
2 Likes
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by TPAND: 1:35pm
Weyhdonesiir
After Tonto will come and tell us she paid for the advert on punch, say churchill no get money. Yeye
3 Likes
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 1:36pm
TINALETC3:
As in ehn! Was wondering if I was the only one who saw that.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 1:36pm
This should not be on front page.
1 Like
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by pinkygurl(f): 1:36pm
Obasanjo s more than 80.pease
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by kings09(m): 1:38pm
Ok
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by MONITZ: 1:38pm
How abt the celebrant's children,?I am yet to see any of such from them to him, all is suddenly quiet on the home front,recalling the interview his daughter(Iyabo) granted some years back in which she made scathing remarks abt the father...
The man might ve tried in other areas of his life bt definitely not on the home front and this is where I. B. B is better.
He is lucky that he is rich if not it would ve been terrible for him @ this age wen he doesn't ve his grown up kids around.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by Omotayor123(f): 1:40pm
well-done
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by discusant: 1:46pm
Clueless praise singers.
Untill Obasanjo, Gowon, Buhari, IBB, TY Danjuma leave this world, Nigeria cannot progress.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by ifycent2: 1:46pm
De only tin I saw in dis Thread is *INEC PLOTTING TO RIG 2019 ELECTION SAYS GOV. WIKE*....
1 Like
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 1:48pm
panegyrics:
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by ifycent2: 1:49pm
discusant:
Deir Juju strong die.... dats de reason dey ar still alive.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Birthday Wish To Obasanjo On Punch Newspaper (Photos) by Edwin111: 1:56pm
Fayose is right. Obasanjo don't see good in people,he only see's good in people that are continuously willing to lick is foot, he wasn't and can never be a good leader. This man gave a Nigerian territory(Bakassi) and the Nigerians living there free of charge to Cameroon without consents from the indigenous people of Bakassi and Nigerians in general,.It is dull-witted for any patriotic Nigerian to recognize this man as a leader and a patriot.
