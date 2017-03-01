Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / How We Plan To Cripple Nigeria, If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Released In 7 Days –MASSOB (5580 Views)

How We Plan To Take Yellow Buses Off Road – Lagos Govt / Mass Sack: NLC, TUC Vow To Cripple Banking Sector / The Niger Delta Avengers Dares Buhari, Vows To Cripple Nigeria's Economy (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



The group disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday by its Director of Information, Comrade Uche Madu,



According to Madu, MASSOB’s action will be sequel to the nationwide protest embarked by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Friday, demanding the release of Kanu and pledged full support to the protest by the IPOB, stressing that they would not relent till their agitation is actualized.



He also expressed regrets that the Southeast governors, Igbo senators, monarchs as well as leaders are not identifying with the MASSOB struggle.





The MASSOB Information Director also warned that his group would hold the Igbo governors and senators to account, if Kanu is not released.



He said: “MASSOB will unleash the potency of non-violence which includes civil disobe­dience, civil unrest, non-cooperation, civil/massive boycott as was done during the emancipation struggle of Ghandi of India & Martin Luther King junior.



“For the sake of Biafra’s love for our fatherland and the spirit of brotherhood, MASSOB shall continue to identify with genuine and selfless Biafra agitation as showcased in Nnamdi Kanu.





“Only some few disgruntled elements and Abuja errand boys from eastern region are always against Biafra. MASSOB shall hold Igbo governors, National Assembly members, traditional rulers and opinion leaders heavily responsible if Nnamdi Kanu is not released coming week.



“The continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will worsen the already fragile security situation in Nigeria. Factional MASSOB, IPOB and other genuine groups are now ready,” Madu stated.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/how-we-plan-to-cripple-nigeria-if.html A splinter group of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has said it will deploy civil protests similar to the kind used during the emancipation struggle of Ghandi of India & Martin Luther King Jr. to cripple Nigeria, if Nnamdi Kanu is not released in seven days.The group disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday by its Director of Information, Comrade Uche Madu,According to Madu, MASSOB’s action will be sequel to the nationwide protest embarked by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Friday, demanding the release of Kanu and pledged full support to the protest by the IPOB, stressing that they would not relent till their agitation is actualized.He also expressed regrets that the Southeast governors, Igbo senators, monarchs as well as leaders are not identifying with the MASSOB struggle.The MASSOB Information Director also warned that his group would hold the Igbo governors and senators to account, if Kanu is not released.He said: “MASSOB will unleash the potency of non-violence which includes civil disobe­dience, civil unrest, non-cooperation, civil/massive boycott as was done during the emancipation struggle of Ghandi of India & Martin Luther King junior.“For the sake of Biafra’s love for our fatherland and the spirit of brotherhood, MASSOB shall continue to identify with genuine and selfless Biafra agitation as showcased in Nnamdi Kanu.“Only some few disgruntled elements and Abuja errand boys from eastern region are always against Biafra. MASSOB shall hold Igbo governors, National Assembly members, traditional rulers and opinion leaders heavily responsible if Nnamdi Kanu is not released coming week.“The continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will worsen the already fragile security situation in Nigeria. Factional MASSOB, IPOB and other genuine groups are now ready,” Madu stated. 1 Like 3 Shares





Last last they will go back to their shops to continue the hustle.



Nnamdi Kanu will remain in Kuje till 2023 *yawn* BoringLast last they will go back to their shops to continue the hustle.Nnamdi Kanu will remain in Kuje till 2023 50 Likes 7 Shares





Chest Beating at its peak LolChest Beating at its peak 21 Likes 4 Shares

Cowards 26 Likes 5 Shares

sarrki:

Cowards



Seems you don't know the meaning of coward.

coward

ˈkaʊəd/

noun

1.

a person who is contemptibly lacking in the courage to do or endure dangerous or unpleasant things.

"they had run away—the cowards!"



Cowards are people who agreed to secede in 1967 but chickened out at the last minute. Seems you don't know the meaning of coward.Cowards are people who agreed to secede in 1967 but chickened out at the last minute. 29 Likes

This was how the sissy and cowardly Ojukwu, the cradle robber that betrayed his friend and people, was beating his hollow chest of having the best army in the whole galaxy. He only succeeded in suyanising 3m souls, sending them to their untimely eternal rest. Whereas none of his family members died and he even ran away for him not to die.



This was how the same Crowned Prince of Kuje Prison aka Our Dilector was vituperating hatred on air before he was domesticated in his Zoological cage.



This Osu & Ojukwu people and their hollow threats and ultimata are one and the same. 34 Likes 5 Shares

SuperS1Panther:

This was how the sissy and cowardly Ojukwu, the cradle robber that betrayed his friend and people, was beating his hollow chest of having the best army in the whole galaxy. He only succeeded in suyanising 3m souls, sending them to their untimely eternal rest. Whereas none of his family members died and he even ran away for him not to die.



This was how the same Crowned Prince of Kuje Prison aka Our Dilector was vituperating hatred on air because he wa domesticated in his Zoo cage.



This Osu an Ojukwu people and their hollow threats an ultimata are one and the same.



Cowardly Ojukwu fought a war for 3yrs+

Brave Awo chickened out before the war even started. Cowardly Ojukwu fought a war for 3yrs+Brave Awo chickened out before the war even started. 34 Likes 4 Shares

SuperS1Panther:

This was how the sissy and cowardly Ojukwu, the cradle robber that betrayed his friend and people, was beating his hollow chest of having the best army in the whole galaxy. He only succeeded in suyanising 3m souls, sending them to their untimely eternal rest. Whereas none of his family members died and he even ran away for him not to die.



This was how the same Crowned Prince of Kuje Prison aka Our Dilector was vituperating hatred on air because he wa domesticated in his Zoo cage.







This Osu an Ojukwu people and their hollow threats an ultimata are one and the same.

chai. chai. 15 Likes 3 Shares

You don't like Igbos, but feel petrified when Igbo hint they want their own country. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Ishilove:

*yawn* Boring



Last last they will go back to their shops to continue the hustle.



Nnamdi Kanu will remain in Kuje till 2023



If you hate the Igbos so much why do you want them in your country? Wouldn't the sane thing be to allow them to leave? If you hate the Igbos so much why do you want them in your country? Wouldn't the sane thing be to allow them to leave? 20 Likes 1 Share

PapaBaby:

[s][/s]



Cowardly Ojukwu fought a war for 3yrs plus

Brave Awo chickened out before the war even started.

The same Awo ended the war with a masterstroke.



A war general that lost 3miklion souls in 3years would be put on on pyre of wood and should b burnt alive.



Syria have been at war for 5years they have not lost 1miklion souls. Iraq has been at war since Gulf war of 1991, they have not lost 1m souls. That shows how militarily inept, tactical bankruptcy and rudderless leadership th coward Ojukwu and his bandits were. The same Awo ended the war with a masterstroke.A war general that lost 3miklion souls in 3years would be put on on pyre of wood and should b burnt alive.Syria have been at war for 5years they have not lost 1miklion souls. Iraq has been at war since Gulf war of 1991, they have not lost 1m souls. That shows how militarily inept, tactical bankruptcy and rudderless leadership th coward Ojukwu and his bandits were. 33 Likes 5 Shares

SuperS1Panther:





The same Awo ended the war with a masterstroke.



A war general that lost 3miklion souls in 3years would be put on on pyre of wood and should b burnt alive.



Syria have been at war for 5years they have not lost 1miklion souls. Iraq has been at war since Gulf war of 1991, they have not lost 1m souls. That shows how militarily inept, tactical bankruptcy and rudderless leadership th coward Ojukwu and his bandits were. for the fact that hausa and yoruba soldiers descended on biafra civiliaan population nd exacted 3milion casualties ,tell a lot about the civil war! Biafran soldiers were not even upto 300,000! And not upto 30percent of dat numnber fell in the conflict! Meaning the over 3million casualties were lmost wholly women and kids!



Syria,iraq and even Somalia combined cannot have even half dat casualties because women and children(bulk of any population) were and cannever be targeted!

On the contrary,hausa and yoruba soldiers were out 2 wipe out the entire igbo population,..and within 2and a half years,over 3million women and kids hav already died from fire and starvation!









Only a paranoid misanthropist will be proud of such feat! for the fact that hausa and yoruba soldiers descended on biafra civiliaan population nd exacted 3milion casualties ,tell a lot about the civil war! Biafran soldiers were not even upto 300,000! And not upto 30percent of dat numnber fell in the conflict! Meaning the over 3million casualties were lmost wholly women and kids!Syria,iraq and even Somalia combined cannot have even half dat casualties because women and children(bulk of any population) were and cannever be targeted!On the contrary,hausa and yoruba soldiers were out 2 wipe out the entire igbo population,..and within 2and a half years,over 3million women and kids hav already died from fire and starvation!Only a paranoid misanthropist will be proud of such feat! 22 Likes 1 Share

SuperS1Panther:





The same Awo ended the war with a masterstroke.



A war general that lost 3miklion souls in 3years would be put on on pyre of wood and should b burnt alive.



Syria have been at war for 5years they have not lost 1miklion souls. Iraq has been at war since Gulf war of 1991, they have not lost 1m souls. That shows how militarily inept, tactical bankruptcy and rudderless leadership th coward Ojukwu and his bandits were.



Awo ended the war? Which history books did that come from? You must be high on cow dung. Awo ended the war? Which history books did that come from? You must be high on cow dung. 17 Likes

DickTator1:

You don't like Igbos, but feel petrified when Igbo hint they want their own country.

The reasons the Yorubas don't want Igbo indepence is obvious. The SW would be a conquered territory when the Igbos get independence. The reasons the Yorubas don't want Igbo indepence is obvious. The SW would be a conquered territory when the Igbos get independence. 6 Likes

PapaBaby:

[s][/s]



Awo ended the war which history books did that come from? You must be high on cow dung.





It is obvious you are either on cheap Afikpo weed or you are feasting on the remaining weed The Vampire left behind, if you do not know how Awo ended the war that made Nigeria the victorious side and your side as the conquered slavish side. It is obvious you are either on cheap Afikpo weed or you are feasting on the remaining weed The Vampire left behind, if you do not know how Awo ended the war that made Nigeria the victorious side and your side as the conquered slavish side. 20 Likes 2 Shares

SuperS1Panther:





It is obvious you are either on cheap Afikpo weed or you are feasting on the remaining weed The Vampire left behind, if you did not know how Awo ended the war that made Nigeria the victorious side and your side as the conquered slavish side.



Awo ended a war he was too afraid to join at the beginning? Keep smoking that shitx, hopefully your kind would be too high to disturb the peace of Nairaland. Awo ended a war he was too afraid to join at the beginning? Keep smoking that shitx, hopefully your kind would be too high to disturb the peace of Nairaland. 10 Likes 1 Share

PapaBaby:





The reasons the Yorubas don't want Igbo indepence is obvious. The SW would be a conquered territory when the Igbos get independence.

We are simply enjoying your payment-free servitude to us and Nigeria and the way you have been labelled the conquered s.....es/set of people and 5th class citizens of the nation. We are simply enjoying your payment-free servitude to us and Nigeria and the way you have been labelled the conquered s.....es/set of people and 5th class citizens of the nation. 12 Likes









See me see trouble



Can't you guys just remain slaves for the Fulanis alone? Must we join you? Is it by force to remain in same country with Afonjas?See me see troubleCan't you guys just remain slaves for the Fulanis alone? Must we join you? 3 Likes 1 Share

SuperS1Panther:





We are simply enjoying your payment-free servitude to us and Nigeria and the way you have been labelled the conquered s.....es/set of people and 5th class citizens of the nation.



Start learning Hausa or Kanuri, you're going to need it when we decide we are going it alone. Start learning Hausa or Kanuri, you're going to need it when we decide we are going it alone. 8 Likes 1 Share

PapaBaby:

[s][/s]



Awo ended a war he was too afraid to join at the beginning? Keep smoking that shitx, hopefully your kind would be too high to disturb the peace of Nairaland.

He was brave enough to end with a masterstroke, I repeat.



While your Ojukwu wore spaghetti strap mini skirt, red lipstick mascara, with lace wig before he Usain Bolt-ed to Abidjan. What a legendary bravery!!!! He was brave enough to end with a masterstroke, I repeat.While your Ojukwu wore spaghetti strap mini skirt, red lipstick mascara, with lace wig before he Usain Bolt-ed to Abidjan. What a legendary bravery!!!! 20 Likes 3 Shares

PapaBaby:

[s][/s]



Start learning Hausa or Kanuri, you're going to need it when we decide we are going it alone.

Yes I will.



Unfortunately you have been forced to learn Yoruba and other Nigerian Languages since 1970, systematically stripping you of your identity.



Lmaooook Yes I will.Unfortunately you have been forced to learn Yoruba and other Nigerian Languages since 1970, systematically stripping you of your identity.Lmaooook 14 Likes 2 Shares

Ishilove:

*yawn* Boring



Last last they will go back to their shops to continue the hustle.



Nnamdi Kanu will remain in Kuje till 2023

My love, leave this thing for us.. .



Meanwhile, LiePob Miscreants, LiePob Yoots, Children of hate, Kanu Zombies, Obiano Slaves, I am back!



You may start spamming just like the ignorant redundant idiots you are.



Just look at what fools you've been making of yourselves since I was locked up! 990mentions, 99.9% of which came from you.



What pathetic sobs. My love, leave this thing for us.. .Meanwhile, LiePob Miscreants, LiePob Yoots, Children of hate, Kanu Zombies, Obiano Slaves, I am back!You may start spamming just like the ignorant redundant idiots you are.Just look at what fools you've been making of yourselves since I was locked up! 990mentions, 99.9% of which came from you.What pathetic sobs. 15 Likes 3 Shares

SuperS1Panther:





He was brave enough to end with a masterstroke, I repeat.



While your Ojukwu wore spaghetti strap mini skirt, red lipstick mascara, with lace wig before he Usain Bolt-ed to Abidjan. What a legendary bravery!!!!

He was brave enough to end what he was coward enough not to join at the beginning?



What is your definition of bravery?

Ojukwu went on exile to fight another day.

Mandela was holed up in Zambia during the 60s, the Dalai lama is presently in India. A good General knows when to retreat. He was brave enough to end what he was coward enough not to join at the beginning?What is your definition of bravery?Ojukwu went on exile to fight another day.Mandela was holed up in Zambia during the 60s, the Dalai lama is presently in India. A good General knows when to retreat. 3 Likes

Like seriously?



Una 7 days ultimatum no dey reach.. yeye people 2 Likes

omenka:

My love, leave this thing for us.. .

Here comes the brave man from Benue, so brave you will never see him in Benue related topics.

Bros how far with the Fulani whooping? Seems they're waiting for Buhari to arrive before resumption of hostilities. Here comes the brave man from Benue, so brave you will never see him in Benue related topics.Bros how far with the Fulani whooping? Seems they're waiting for Buhari to arrive before resumption of hostilities. 2 Likes

mightyhazel:

for the fact that hausa and yoruba soldiers concentrated on civilian population tell a lot about the civil war! Biafran soldiers were not even upto 300,000! And not upto 30percent of dat numnber fell in the conflict!



Syria,iraq and even Somalia combined cannot have even half dat casualties because women and children(bulk of any population) were and cannever be targeted!

On the contrary,hausa and yoruba soldiers were out 2 wipe out the entire igbo population,..and within 2and a half years,over 3million women and kids hav already died from fire tornadoes and starvation!









Only a paranoid misanthropist will be proud of such feat!

All is fair and just in war. It is called war and not a football match. As long as you are not for me, you are against me, then you must go down even if you are an ant.



If you see killing of rebels and enemies of the state as genocide, that is your opinion and you are entitled to that narratives that assuage your stupid decision of fighting T74 tanks with cassava stick. You could avoided the war but you chose the path of foolishness and the rest is history till today. All is fair and just in war. It is called war and not a football match. As long as you are not for me, you are against me, then you must go down even if you are an ant.If you see killing of rebels and enemies of the state as genocide, that is your opinion and you are entitled to that narratives that assuage your stupid decision of fighting T74 tanks with cassava stick. You could avoided the war but you chose the path of foolishness and the rest is history till today. 9 Likes 1 Share

SuperS1Panther:





All is fair and just in war. It is called war and not a football match. As long as you are not for me, you are against me, then you must go down even if you are an ant.



If you see killing of rebels and enemies of the state as genocide, that is your opinion and you are entitled to that narratives that assuage your stupid decision of fighting T74 tanks with cassava stick. You could avoided the war but you chose the path of foolishness and the rest is history till today.



Above reasons are why the Yorubas remain a conquered territory of the Hausas. Above reasons are why the Yorubas remain a conquered territory of the Hausas. 5 Likes

PapaBaby:





Here comes the brave man from Benue, so brave you will never see him in Benue related topics.

Bros how far with the Fulani whooping? Seems they're waiting for Buhari to arrive before resumption of hostilities. 991 and counting. What a pathetic lot. If your mom were brave enough, perhaps your dad wouldn't have had his way. 991 and counting. What a pathetic lot. If your mom were brave enough, perhaps your dad wouldn't have had his way. 5 Likes 1 Share

PapaBaby:





He was brave enough to end what he was coward enough not to join at the beginning?



What is your definition of bravery?

Ojukwu went on exile to fight another day.

Mandela was holed up in Zambia during the 60s, the Dalai lama is presently in India. A good General knows when to retreat.

If a good General like the cowardly Ojukwu knows when to retreat, then the Best Generals like Awo know when not to initiate a war when they are not fully prepared for a war. If a good General like the cowardly Ojukwu knows when to retreat, then the Best Generals like Awo know when not to initiate a war when they are not fully prepared for a war. 5 Likes

omenka:

My love, leave this thing for us.. .



Meanwhile, LiePob Miscreants, LiePob Yoots, Children of hate, Kanu Zombies, Obiano Slaves, I am back!



You may start spamming just like the ignorant redundant idiots you are.



Just look at what fools you've been making of yourselves since I was locked up! 990mentions , 99.9% of which came from you.



What pathetic sobs.

990 mentions, clap for yourself. You have achieved something of note. Why not trade in the mentions, lets see how much you make off it. 990 mentions, clap for yourself. You have achieved something of note. Why not trade in the mentions, lets see how much you make off it. 4 Likes