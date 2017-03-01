₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by sar33: 2:44pm
According to Rita who shared the painful story,her friend Mirian Oluchi Okpara died after she was electrocuted while switching on the generator for her kids.
In part she wrote....
'I write this with tears. Mirian Oluchi Okpara eventually died in that marriage. So I received a call last night from my friend, that our friend Oluchi had died. According to report, she was electrocuted while switching on the generator for the kids and the husband in the house. She was found shaking on the floor and died on their way to the hospital. Many believe she was murdered'.
See the screenshots above for a better narration.
http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/nigerian-mum-dies-after-electrocution.html?m=1
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by sar33: 2:44pm
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by sarrki(m): 2:46pm
Rip Good mother
All the mothers in the house you will not die and live your children behind at tender age
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by sar33: 2:46pm
sar33:more
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by GiftedJosh: 2:48pm
Wait, did i read this well!!
She was switching on the gen for the kids and HUSBAND!!
While there is no harm in a woman putting on the gen but if the husband is around and it's at Night, and the gen is located somewhere isolated, for them to suspect MURDER!!
Men are you learning, she probably touched a Unclad wire, please turn on the gen for your wives..I'm thinking about the kids now.
A really unlucky family .
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by Dottore: 2:50pm
RIP
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by lofty900(m): 2:58pm
Some women are dying silently in their marriages. I only got one advice for such women. FLEE B4 UR OBITUARY IS ANNOUNCED!
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by carzola(m): 2:59pm
She was putting the
Generator on to watch
Zee-world.. Cause that's the
Only reason a man would allow
His wife on a generator when
His home.. Rip to her.
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by thorpido(m): 3:01pm
Please support education for the girl-child.
Women should know how to choose a husband and know when to leave an abusive marriage.
Sadly,the pressure of the society is still why a lot of girls get into wrong marriages.
The man indeed married you to breed children.See all of dem as dem small.
RIP Nwanne.
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by venai(m): 3:04pm
RIP.
Carelessness is now killing more nigerians than hunger and starvation.
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by delishpot: 3:39pm
She die on top marriage? Her family couldn't go and beat the shii out a the so called husband and drag her out of there? Abi no man for her village?
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by Ishilove: 3:40pm
You can only be a victim if you choose to be one. She made her choice and paid the price.
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by Ishilove: 4:00pm
delishpot:I wonder o. In my hometown domestic violence is a rare occurrence. Any man that beats his wife is dragged outside and publicly beaten by her male relatives. Even when it happened to my aunt, my mum and some other males stormed her house and dragged her away from the useless marraige.
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by delishpot: 4:10pm
Ishilove:
It is a shame that women think such endurance is part of the for better for worse promise they made at the alter. Why will priests not tell them that the for worse part is when real life wahala, that is not the direct evil doing of the partners involved strikes. Especialy abuse that happens when the abuser knows exactly what s/he is doing is not part for the for worse. Rule out abuse that happens when the abusive partner has mental problem.
Once the self created for worse starts happening, a woman should be allowed to leave. But no, the same society pretending to care now that she is dead would have judged her had she left with her kids. They will say she is following new joystick
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by Ishilove: 4:23pm
delishpot:I can't wrap my head around the bolded. I don't know maybe it's my upbringing but I don't see why a woman needs anyone's permission to leave an abusive marriage
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by chinex276(m): 4:27pm
the bastard if a husband must have murdered her
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by Expl0rers: 4:27pm
Rest in peace
Silly tatafo report.
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by pcguru1(m): 4:28pm
sar33:
Imagine the husband was in the house, what kind of man is that ?
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 4:28pm
booked
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by prettythicksme(m): 4:28pm
Rip dear
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by slurryeye: 4:28pm
Make them do autopsy
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by talk2archy: 4:29pm
E
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by unitysheart(m): 4:29pm
There's always two sides to a story. So sad we lost a fellow man.
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by PenisCaP: 4:29pm
Rip
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 4:29pm
Really sad, condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the children receive the best
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by Chukazu: 4:30pm
another life terminated due to epileptic power supply
wicked leaders won't know peace
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 4:30pm
pcguru1:console now, blame later
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 4:31pm
So sad
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by visijo(m): 4:31pm
ooopps.. pele
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by pcguru1(m): 4:31pm
Tazdroid:
True
|Re: Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) by pokipoki: 4:32pm
If NEPA was supplying electricity, as obtainable in other socities, this needless death would have been avoided. Life is so cheap in Nigeria.
