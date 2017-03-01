Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) (15419 Views)

In part she wrote....



'I write this with tears. Mirian Oluchi Okpara eventually died in that marriage. So I received a call last night from my friend, that our friend Oluchi had died. According to report, she was electrocuted while switching on the generator for the kids and the husband in the house. She was found shaking on the floor and died on their way to the hospital. Many believe she was murdered'.



According to Rita who shared the painful story,her friend Mirian Oluchi Okpara died after she was electrocuted while switching on the generator for her kids.In part she wrote....'I write this with tears. Mirian Oluchi Okpara eventually died in that marriage. So I received a call last night from my friend, that our friend Oluchi had died. According to report, she was electrocuted while switching on the generator for the kids and the husband in the house. She was found shaking on the floor and died on their way to the hospital. Many believe she was murdered'.

Rip Good mother



All the mothers in the house you will not die and live your children behind at tender age 9 Likes 2 Shares

While there is no harm in a woman putting on the gen but if the husband is around and it's at Night, and the gen is located somewhere isolated, for them to suspect MURDER!!



Men are you learning, she probably touched a Unclad wire, please turn on the gen for your wives..I'm thinking about the kids now.

A really unlucky family . 6 Likes

RIP

Some women are dying silently in their marriages. I only got one advice for such women. FLEE B4 UR OBITUARY IS ANNOUNCED! 3 Likes

Please support education for the girl-child.

Women should know how to choose a husband and know when to leave an abusive marriage.

Sadly,the pressure of the society is still why a lot of girls get into wrong marriages.

The man indeed married you to breed children.See all of dem as dem small.



RIP Nwanne. 2 Likes

RIP.

Carelessness is now killing more nigerians than hunger and starvation. 1 Like

She die on top marriage? Her family couldn't go and beat the shii out a the so called husband and drag her out of there? Abi no man for her village? 1 Like

You can only be a victim if you choose to be one. She made her choice and paid the price. 3 Likes

She die on top marriage? Her family couldn't go and beat the shii out a the so called husband and drag her out of there? Abi no man for her village? I wonder o. In my hometown domestic violence is a rare occurrence. Any man that beats his wife is dragged outside and publicly beaten by her male relatives. Even when it happened to my aunt, my mum and some other males stormed her house and dragged her away from the useless marraige. I wonder o. In my hometown domestic violence is a rare occurrence. Any man that beats his wife is dragged outside and publicly beaten by her male relatives. Even when it happened to my aunt, my mum and some other males stormed her house and dragged her away from the useless marraige. 9 Likes

I wonder o. In my hometown domestic violence is a rare occurrence. Any man that beats his wife is dragged outside and publicly beaten by her male relatives. Even when it happened to my aunt, my mum and some other males stormed her house and dragged her away from the useless marraige.

It is a shame that women think such endurance is part of the for better for worse promise they made at the alter. Why will priests not tell them that the for worse part is when real life wahala, that is not the direct evil doing of the partners involved strikes. Especialy abuse that happens when the abuser knows exactly what s/he is doing is not part for the for worse. Rule out abuse that happens when the abusive partner has mental problem.

Once the self created for worse starts happening, a woman should be allowed to leave. But no, the same society pretending to care now that she is dead would have judged her had she left with her kids. They will say she is following new joystick It is a shame that women think such endurance is part of the for better for worse promise they made at the alter. Why will priests not tell them that the for worse part is when real life wahala, that is not the direct evil doing of the partners involved strikes. Especialy abuse that happens when the abuser knows exactly what s/he is doing is not part for the for worse. Rule out abuse that happens when the abusive partner has mental problem.Once the self created for worse starts happening, a woman should be allowed to leave. But no, the same society pretending to care now that she is dead would have judged her had she left with her kids. They will say she is following new joystick 2 Likes

It is a shame that women think such endurance is part of the for better for worse promise they made at the alter. Why will priests not tell them that the for worse part is when real life wahala, that is not the direct evil doing of the partners involved strikes. Especialy abuse that happens when the abuser knows exactly what s/he is doing is not part for the for worse. Rule out abuse that happens when the abusive partner has mental problem.

Once the self created for worse starts happening, a woman should be allowed to leave. But no, the same society pretending to care now that she is dead would have judged her had she left with her kids. They will say she is following new joystick I can't wrap my head around the bolded. I don't know maybe it's my upbringing but I don't see why a woman needs anyone's permission to leave an abusive marriage I can't wrap my head around the bolded. I don't know maybe it's my upbringing but I don't see why a woman needs anyone's permission to leave an abusive marriage

Silly tatafo report. Rest in peaceSilly tatafo report. 1 Like

Imagine the husband was in the house, what kind of man is that ? Imagine the husband was in the house, what kind of man is that ? 3 Likes

Rip dear Rip dear

Make them do autopsy 1 Like

There's always two sides to a story. So sad we lost a fellow man.

Rip

Really sad, condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the children receive the best

another life terminated due to epileptic power supply

wicked leaders won't know peace

Imagine the husband was in the house, what kind of man is that ? console now, blame later console now, blame later

So sad

ooopps.. pele

console now, blame later

True True