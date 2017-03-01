₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by Nnamdd1(m): 3:40pm
Big Brother Naija housemate, Kemen is currently under fire on all social media after he was apparently caught on tape touching fellow housemate Tboss while she slept.
Kemen who has always been trying to get into Tboss pants waited for all housemates to sleep before displaying his real self.
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by Nnamdd1(m): 3:43pm
More photos of how he sneaked into Tboss
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by Nixiepie(f): 3:51pm
Smh
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by carzola(m): 3:55pm
Tboss knew kemen slept on the same bed
With her its not the first time..
Moreover this pictures and video shows
Nothing.. Kemen is not a pervert
And in no way I guilty of sexual
Blah blah blah.
7 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by chrisbaby24(m): 4:33pm
Ok
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by Tazdroid(m): 4:34pm
Perhaps he was helping her kill a mosquito on her body
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by smithsydny(m): 4:35pm
His leaving tonyt make unah no worry
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by Ifeconwaba(m): 4:35pm
nonsense programme
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by mailingdgreat: 4:35pm
The guy don dey smell Tboss Toto since like local dog but liver no allow am so e try em luck when she dey sleep. KONJI NA BASTARD!
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by sathel(m): 4:35pm
me self am a pervert
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by AceRoyal: 4:35pm
of what mental,social,economic or moral benefit is this stu.pid show to the society?
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by SexyNairalander: 4:35pm
booked
is not my concern
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by lifestyle1(m): 4:35pm
Happy Sunday ladies and gentle men.
Abeg I need new friends. I am new here.
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by holatimmy(f): 4:36pm
He is obsessed
After a lady outrightly made you know she isn't a fan of yours...He is playing the ball outside his league I tell you.
Maybe he thinks she is playing hard to get
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by olatade(m): 4:36pm
konji na bastard
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by prettythicksme(m): 4:36pm
Leave the big lips guy,his bucket don full.He will sure be out of that house this night. kemene oshi
See his chest like rock
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by KenModi(m): 4:36pm
Can someone please explain to me the benefit(s) of Big Brother Nigeria or Big Brother Africa to the physical, economic, social, and psychological growth and development of Africans in general or Nigerians in particular?
Since 2003, BBA has been running but I still dont the aims and objectives aside making money for the organisers.
No talent is discovered; no potential is enhanced....I still dont get why people watch the show.
And please don't tell me its a form of entertainment; that excuse is old and unreasonable.
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by Ahmiee(f): 4:36pm
Phillip kemen
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by NotOfThis(f): 4:36pm
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by micheal77766(m): 4:36pm
carzola:
daz try carzola
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by Jacksparr0w127: 4:36pm
carzola:see as full grown man sidon analyse BBN. Chai!
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by KingRex1: 4:37pm
People just hate this kamen
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by Helkayklassic(m): 4:37pm
Kemen Osha! Can't forget the last time he slept Unclad because of this same T boss. Alaye don full. Lol.
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by visijo(m): 4:38pm
lubbish.
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by ceejayluv(m): 4:38pm
Who gives a Rat's Ar$E
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by bettercreature(m): 4:40pm
It was a script,you guys are dullard^^^^
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by amiibaby(f): 4:45pm
Okay
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by spayor(m): 4:45pm
ki ni big deal....
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by Tedassie(m): 4:46pm
Ahmiee:u like him bah?
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by chinex276(m): 4:46pm
pple get time sha.. lemme get my condom ready... itoro is cumingggg today
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept by bigsmoke2(m): 4:47pm
Konji don gbab the guy soo teey e dey sweat semen
2 Likes
