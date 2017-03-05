₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by winkmart: 3:48pm
From Kemi Olunloyo's desk via https://www.instagram.com/p/BRQD_rqBcrx/?hl=en
We were raised in the Olunloyo family to always tell the truth. In 2014, my dad told me that Obasanjo KILLED OYELEKE! That when my 17yo brother went to open the gate for u March 5th 1999 on his birthday he dropped charms there. Oyeleke died later that year in the UK when a drunk driver hit him.
Before my brother died at 17yo December 24rd 1999, he told my mom and I that he was taken by my dad and his concubine Ronke Shonaike who parades herself as Ronke Olunloyo to Obasanjo's house and Ibefun, a ritualist den where he was told to bathe in human blood preparing him for a good journey to school abroad and do well. They sacrificed my brother. I will never stop exposing them. My investigative journalism spares no one. I stopped talking to my father in 2015.
My brother in America since 1985. Many of you saw the ritualist videos on Facebook and today on YouTube.com/hnnafricatv, I will transfer them. My Facebook page is closed indefinitely as I deactivated it. I will go there and transfer the videos to YT. Subscribe to it as I will upload shocking footage. If you have never walked in my shoes, keep shut. Ritualism is real and many Nigerians are in denial of it. Happy Birthday in heaven. Oyeleke would have been 35yo today possibly with a wife and family. My dad and Obasanjo took it all using a birthday March 5th -@kemiolunloyo
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRQD_rqBcrx/?hl=en
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by winkmart: 3:49pm
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by Apple1992(m): 3:52pm
This thing is doing a whole lot of harm on Kemi Olunloyo brain.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by SalamRushdie: 3:54pm
That Olunloyo family must have delved into juju I the past because what is doing their eldest daughter kemi can't be normal ooo
22 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by goldbim(f): 4:22pm
I think aunty kemi's illness is a monthly thing..its a case of new month,new madness..No sane person'll want to deliberately say messy details about her family member. May help locate her soonest!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by Sunnymatey(m): 4:24pm
That is the thin line between wealthy people and the rest and most of our politicians are guilty of this. She might be called names but that is what desperados does.
20 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by fuckingAyaya(m): 4:44pm
open the door is me flavour I wanna have sex with u.
52 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by Came: 6:20pm
Them bath the boy with human blood... Make God direct our steps oooooo, I pray make people see their person way dem dey find oooooo, because people dey use their fellow human being blood bath another person..... This woman no spare her papa, people make una careful with this woman ooooooo.... Her name be exposure . Hmmmmmm!!!!!!
10 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by holatimmy(f): 8:42pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by darocha1(m): 8:42pm
Aunty kemi has come again
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by TosineGuy(m): 8:43pm
na wen obasanjo dey do 80th birthday u now remember say he kill person. Na now u dey talk, u better beg flavour to fvck you so ur brain wil be normal. Or is it baba u want? nonsense.
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by Tazdroid(m): 8:43pm
He who alleges must prove
And there are many OBJs. Which one?
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by ymarts: 8:43pm
Ghen Ghen Ghen!
Behind every rumor, there's an atom of truth in it and behind every successful Nigerian politician, there is human blood sacrifices behind the scene.
It's not just Obasanjo alone, all Nigerian politicians seems to be involved in ritual sacrifices because politics in Nigeria is not just a dirty game, it is a very deadly dance of life and death that only the heartless and brutal can engage and succeed, else, you will be eliminated, so let nobody disregard Kemi's claims just like that.
Meanwhile, do you want to make money online as a student or working class We can help you discover how to start making passive income even though you are working now, don't rely on one source of income because anything can happen, see details here>>>http://www.nairaland.com/3657522/make-money-online-fast-via
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by chiedu7: 8:43pm
Madam no mind them, they love you on NL.
3 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by mccoy47(m): 8:43pm
Oya kemi recieve anointing for sense
5 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by Vickiweezy(m): 8:43pm
Stormed into this thread expecting to see pictures of proof.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by yomibelle(f): 8:44pm
POLITE REMINDER
Anyone who wants to have a child in 2017, tonight is the last night. Otherwise your child will be born in 2018.
Best Regards, Baby Factory Management.
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by datola: 8:44pm
This woman again
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by u11ae1013: 8:45pm
baskad
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by Hysmady(m): 8:45pm
Believe this woman at ur own peril
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by gurunlocker: 8:45pm
Bolt don loose again...
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by gozzlin: 8:45pm
Chai
Ritualistic dunderheads.
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by Pavore9: 8:45pm
Hian!
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by NoBetterNigeria: 8:46pm
Aunty Kemi
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by baakus(m): 8:46pm
something is wrong with KEMI walahi
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by OBAGADAFFI: 8:46pm
Kemi isn't saying anything new
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by sekundosekundo: 8:46pm
Hmmm
4 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by AkinPhysicist: 8:46pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by VickyRotex(f): 8:47pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by eweresaro: 8:48pm
ymarts:
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by Onnasucs1(m): 8:48pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Obasanjo Killed My Brother Oyeleke, Takes My Dad To Ritualist" by omofunaab(m): 8:49pm
It's funny how this lunatic calls herself a journalist.
Everything is based on assumptions, no proof at all.
She sits down in her house in Ibadan and ascribe crimes to people the way she feels.
