In a chat with Potpourrri, Blackgold said:



“Actually, I do hear girls discuss it,” she said, when she was asked if it is okay for a woman to use intimacy gadgets. “I hear them discussing it that when one is addicted to such there’s high possibility of becoming a lesbian.



On the other hand, I hear guys have their own intimacy gadgets too. Do they? Please answer me too”. Case dismissed.







She must be a lesbian too. 1 Like

Potpouriiii





Am I the only one who thinks about 3 mins were wasted reading this? It makes little sense 36 Likes

Definitely True. In other news, Peep at my Signature.... 2 Likes





UPDATE: But the post SENSELESS OOO The vibrations from large dildos gives them orgasms that no dick can give. I pity the size of their veejaysUPDATE: But the post SENSELESS OOO

Have you seen male sexx toys before : www.blackberrybabes.com 1 Like

interesting

The intimacy gadget of guys is you 3 Likes

The men must be gay too by her analysis. I do not disagree with her anywaay. But whatever that rocks one's boat. I wish many men were gay, and many slim yanshless women were lesbian, this will leave a lot of curvy big assed women for urs truly to massacre. If only wishes came true. #sadface 3 Likes

may be she have one in her birth room

In a chat with POTPOURRI, why is the source BLACKBERRYBABES?

It's called Self Service, Masturbation



Lets hear from the Pastor Masturbation about Self Service







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwbYW5nmU4Y 1 Like

Wetin concern me? 1 Like

Hmmm Interesting



Which girls ? Her n her friends

When it got hot then she dismissed and diverted it to guy toys ... please which toys do they use "straight men i mean"

Auntie just they pretend First she acts like she doesn't discuus "i hear girls dicussing it "Which girls ? Her n her friendsWhen it got hot then she dismissed and diverted it to guy toys ... please which toys do they use "straight men i mean"Auntie just they pretend 1 Like

Not what you think... 1 Like

That smile looks suspicious. How am i sure she doesn't use one herself. Girls and public pretence are like..... WHO GET THAT PIC?

And u just dropped a comment too...

na wah o.. Very soon she will try it.



Male intimacy gadget no go work for 9geria here..Make dem no try am at all

... dis one weak me o...

u must be talking from experience

90% of ladies are bisexual in nature. The use of intimacy gadget could easily lead some to becoming full lesbians. 6 Likes





It's LadyF again. So guys that use gadgets have gay tendencies too abi? Her argument is flawed jor.It'sagain. 1 Like

wen u see confirm diicvk and d guy do d fuvvking well, d lady no go tink of being a lesbian.

PrickGetSize:

90% of ladies are bisexual in nature. The use of intimacy gadget could easily lead some to becoming full lesbians. I concour I concour 2 Likes

...





Kile leyi bayi ...Kile leyi bayi 1 Like