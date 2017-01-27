₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by winkmart: 4:01pm
Nollwyood actress, Adediwura Blackgold has made known her reservations about ladies constantly using intimacy gadgets.
In a chat with Potpourrri, Blackgold said:
“Actually, I do hear girls discuss it,” she said, when she was asked if it is okay for a woman to use intimacy gadgets. “I hear them discussing it that when one is addicted to such there’s high possibility of becoming a lesbian.
On the other hand, I hear guys have their own intimacy gadgets too. Do they? Please answer me too”. Case dismissed.
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by Akanbiogun: 4:04pm
She must be a lesbian too.
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by Silkmoth: 4:06pm
Potpouriiii
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by AkinPhysicist: 8:46pm
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by Tazdroid(m): 8:46pm
Am I the only one who thinks about 3 mins were wasted reading this? It makes little sense
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by omoalajah(m): 8:46pm
Definitely True. In other news, Peep at my Signature....
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by JSmart4u(m): 8:47pm
The vibrations from large dildos gives them orgasms that no dick can give. I pity the size of their veejays
UPDATE: But the post SENSELESS OOO
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by direx123(m): 8:48pm
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by bbbabes: 8:48pm
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by eweresaro: 8:49pm
interesting
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by Ponbolkay(m): 8:49pm
The intimacy gadget of guys is you
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by Eddygourdo(m): 8:49pm
The men must be gay too by her analysis. I do not disagree with her anywaay. But whatever that rocks one's boat. I wish many men were gay, and many slim yanshless women were lesbian, this will leave a lot of curvy big assed women for urs truly to massacre. If only wishes came true. #sadface
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by baike(m): 8:50pm
may be she have one in her birth room
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by UnknownT: 8:50pm
In a chat with POTPOURRI, why is the source BLACKBERRYBABES?
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by chuose2: 8:50pm
It's called Self Service, Masturbation
Lets hear from the Pastor Masturbation about Self Service
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwbYW5nmU4Y
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by praisekeyzz(m): 8:50pm
Wetin concern me?
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by joystickextend1(m): 8:51pm
Hmmm Interesting
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by Bumbae1(f): 8:51pm
First she acts like she doesn't discuus "i hear girls dicussing it "
Which girls ? Her n her friends
When it got hot then she dismissed and diverted it to guy toys ... please which toys do they use "straight men i mean"
Auntie just they pretend
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by NoBetterNigeria: 8:51pm
Not what you think...
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by Eroms4life17: 8:51pm
That smile looks suspicious. How am i sure she doesn't use one herself. Girls and public pretence are like..... WHO GET THAT PIC?
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by praisekeyzz(m): 8:52pm
And u just dropped a comment too...
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by Odunharry(m): 8:52pm
na wah o.. Very soon she will try it.
Male intimacy gadget no go work for 9geria here..Make dem no try am at all
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by Bigmikedagod(m): 8:52pm
dis one weak me o ...
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by u11ae1013: 8:53pm
u must be talking from experience
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by PrickGetSize(m): 8:53pm
90% of ladies are bisexual in nature. The use of intimacy gadget could easily lead some to becoming full lesbians.
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by ladyF(f): 8:53pm
So guys that use gadgets have gay tendencies too abi? Her argument is flawed jor.
It's LadyF again.
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by TosineGuy(m): 8:55pm
wen u see confirm diicvk and d guy do d fuvvking well, d lady no go tink of being a lesbian.
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by tmgold007(f): 8:56pm
PrickGetSize:I concour
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by holatimmy(f): 9:00pm
...
Kile leyi bayi
Re: Adediwura Blackgold: Use Of Intimacy Gadgets Can Turn A Lady To A Lesbian by Memphis357(m): 9:01pm
She never jam my prick be that naaa
