See what Buhari has cause



On the 2nd of March 2017 as I dey waka dey go, minding my own business.



A teacher asked his students, 1+1= ?.

A student stood up

and said 4.

A semi illiterate man also passing by overheard the response, shook his head and said to me

"Bros Buhari has killed us in this country, Everything has increased; transport fare, fuel pump price, cost of foodstuff, electricity tariff,...everything.

Even 1+1 that used to be 2 has now gone up to 4.



Na so I jejeli mind my own business dey go. 4 Likes