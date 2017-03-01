₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,451 members, 3,401,157 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 March 2017 at 10:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) (4021 Views)
Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend / Security Operative Searched Ikpeazu At The Airport / The Cement-Based Road Built By Okezie Ikpeazu At 90% Completion (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by henryanna36: 4:57pm
Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, joined other well-meaning Nigerians and Africans, including former President Of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf , Senator Godswill Akpabio among others to celebrate former Nigeria President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as he marks his 80th birthday in Ogun State.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/goodluck-jonathanikpeazupresident-ellen.html?m=1
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by femmy2010(m): 5:06pm
Happy birthday Baba Iyabo
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by u11ae1013: 9:35pm
ride on gej, unlike that uk vegetable sipping, fura eating baskad.dont quote me o, na song i dey sing
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by mbe97: 9:35pm
GEJ my hero
3 Likes
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by TippyTop(m): 9:36pm
@84 Buhari is still 4yrs older than Obasanjo.
BMC and Buharideens come and abuse me o.
2 Likes
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by realjoker(m): 9:36pm
See what Buhari has cause
On the 2nd of March 2017 as I dey waka dey go, minding my own business.
A teacher asked his students, 1+1= ?.
A student stood up
and said 4.
A semi illiterate man also passing by overheard the response, shook his head and said to me
"Bros Buhari has killed us in this country, Everything has increased; transport fare, fuel pump price, cost of foodstuff, electricity tariff,...everything.
Even 1+1 that used to be 2 has now gone up to 4.
Na so I jejeli mind my own business dey go.
4 Likes
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by joshi1: 9:36pm
al these politicians get where them for dey meet... na we the poor masses just dey kill ourselves for their matter
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by Expl0rers: 9:37pm
nice
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by Shoboy6h: 9:37pm
Obj head still get current..
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by eweresaro: 9:37pm
mbe97:mhm..nice one
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by chuksp09(m): 9:37pm
Everybody be hailing baba iyabo as if....
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by pauljumbo: 9:37pm
Obj the most lucky president in nigeria
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 9:38pm
OBJ get rep, no doubt
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by Jeffboi(m): 9:38pm
Lolz after PDP dignitaries visit to baba, he come yan them say
PDP is dead
Modify, baba will be like! Am the only man that sat in aso rock chair 8yrs without anything,
He use him wives the pay the oracle
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by speak2leo(m): 9:38pm
hats off party. good one obj
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 9:39pm
Obasanjo, a man who is like a cat with 9 lives, favored by everybody both the good, bad and the ugly, and bless by cosmic & celestial powers, l see one thing at work in his life >>>> Grace
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by hollywater: 9:39pm
Hu dem epp?
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by obeesther89(f): 9:39pm
baba himself ebora owu
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 9:40pm
Gej , Hero of democracy
God continue to bless you sir
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by elkol: 9:40pm
Ok
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by IsaacBuchi(m): 9:41pm
baba always making waves
I beg is this 80th birthday everyday? Just asking....
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by helinues: 9:41pm
Ebora owu himself
Happy birthday sir
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by iswallker(m): 9:45pm
I see a. Daniel in the first pic....
Smoky Robinson....
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by Angelinastto(f): 9:46pm
.
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by agboskipool(m): 9:49pm
dem jus de attend party upandan......
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 9:55pm
hollywater:u can do better surely
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:59pm
Ok, that's nice.
|Re: Jonathan, Sirleaf, Ikpeazu At Obasanjo's 80th Birthday (Photos) by abbey2016(m): 10:03pm
HBD baba
(0) (Reply)
Ago Available 86 Naira Per Litre / Wizkid Accused Of Song Theft / Fmr Ministers Vs Present Ministers In Govt.
Viewing this topic: carzeem1, Kekostic(m), quitereal6, slenderdude, mauricepricey, Kimikazi2, Funminicrown, freeborn76(m), etidy, Saifullah01, vikkysexy1(m), SouthernBreeze(m), williamsmankind(m), anny268(f), malmo, agoodman(m), oladayo63(m), Treshmike(m), tellmanny(m), bumy27(f), omofunaab(m), Duru009(m), sindrek(m), adexpa(m), dizzle101(m), moscow37d(f), umstephen(m), cute0077, addey(m), pija(m), Chriz(m), Ruicosta10(m), NaijaWebGuru, emmanok24(m), kabnafs(m), otosa(m), iammo(m), Tazdroid(m), Cousim(m), gidzbobby, gbolah1(m), sharatech, RingimKabir(m), Bash10(m), stainlessnature, timmy290, sessydu, lolademariam, gleaf, ekolina(m), AbuEzeFemi(m), ogjames, sdqmk, Acekidc4(m), georgesegun87, jossy404, Carmal90(m), fafambo and 137 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22