Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church
|Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by chie8: 5:13pm
Evangelist Patience Ozokwor led Pete Edochie,Aki, Pawpaw,Okon Lagos,Francis Duru and other Nollywood personalities in Zion to acknowledge the God of Pastor Victor O. Greatman today in Warri.
See photos above
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/evangelist-patience-uzokwor-leads.html?m=1
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by chie8: 5:14pm
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by Flatties: 5:25pm
Looks like a scene from nollynude ..
When a ritualist cult group visits a newly initiated member who is a pastor.
No oofense
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by ediama(m): 5:29pm
No matter the paths we follow in life, one day we will end up before God.
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by missnawty(f): 5:41pm
Haha c okon Lagos looking frosh.. D way that man use to spoil himself in movie eh.. Smh
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by Came: 5:56pm
Them carry comedy enter church , see their faces.
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by blossom03: 6:04pm
I'm telling you.just look how cute n normal he looks here
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by chimerase2: 6:44pm
Charles awurum too Mumu aswear
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by Brown14(m): 7:02pm
Y d long faces? Abi dem force dem attend?
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by Melinde: 8:33pm
Pregnant men everywhere.. Their faces though
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by OKorowanta: 8:55pm
So if Patience Ozokwor nor dress like who dey mourn,she nor go enter heaven?
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by Nixiepie(f): 9:01pm
I missed her old ways
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by U4unique(f): 9:08pm
Nixiepie:Me too.
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by philtex(m): 9:33pm
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by pmc01(m): 9:34pm
The relevance of this news is?
No hard feelings o
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by kenonze(f): 9:34pm
I trips for Pete Edochie
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by joshi1: 9:34pm
na film them dey act
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by idbami2(m): 9:35pm
Wetin bi the name of daht 1 wey get big nose? Wey wear yyellow shart.
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by Kennitrust: 9:35pm
The service of that day na bomb
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by mbe97: 9:35pm
missnawty:
its all about the money
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by PrinxArthur1(m): 9:35pm
clash of clowns lolz
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by eweresaro: 9:36pm
joshi1:my thoughts
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by canalily(m): 9:36pm
Where have they been worshiping b4 that made today's so special
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by Kennitrust: 9:36pm
Than want go act film
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by Kennitrust: 9:36pm
This kind service, God no go absent >:
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by DollarAngel(m): 9:36pm
Whaooooo nice scene, glad that she gave her life to Christ, love the gathering
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by Jerryojozy(m): 9:37pm
Spiritual refuge na him der come seek. Nice one
Genius J
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by ChrisAirforce1(m): 9:37pm
Pete Edochie Sir, You're A Boss and a true son of the soil
God bless You Sir.
Respect
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by Tazdroid(m): 9:38pm
Mama Ge- sorry ma, Madam Mrs. Patience Ozokwor
Great Uncle Pete Edochie, a quote allegedly made by him "a cow in a hurry to fly abroad would come back as corned beef"
Pawpaw, one of the latest record label owners
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by Afam4eva(m): 9:38pm
OKorowanta:Lmao Me sef no come understand the woman oo. She just dey dress like person wey all her children don die all in the same of born again. Anyways, that's needed considering how many people she has killed in her movies.
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church by Wikinaija(m): 9:39pm
