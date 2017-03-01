Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Aki & Pawpaw, Okon Lagos Worship In Warri Church (5620 Views)

Source: Evangelist Patience Ozokwor led Pete Edochie,Aki, Pawpaw,Okon Lagos,Francis Duru and other Nollywood personalities in Zion to acknowledge the God of Pastor Victor O. Greatman today in Warri.See photos aboveSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/evangelist-patience-uzokwor-leads.html?m=1



When a ritualist cult group visits a newly initiated member who is a pastor.

Looks like a scene from nollynude ..When a ritualist cult group visits a newly initiated member who is a pastor.No oofense

No matter the paths we follow in life, one day we will end up before God. 3 Likes

Haha c okon Lagos looking frosh.. D way that man use to spoil himself in movie eh.. Smh

Them carry comedy enter church , see their faces. 3 Likes

I'm telling you.just look how cute n normal he looks here 1 Like

Charles awurum too Mumu aswear 8 Likes

Y d long faces? Abi dem force dem attend? 2 Likes

Pregnant men everywhere.. Their faces though 1 Like

So if Patience Ozokwor nor dress like who dey mourn,she nor go enter heaven? 2 Likes

I missed her old ways

I missed her old ways Me too. Me too. 1 Like

The relevance of this news is?

I trips for Pete Edochie 1 Like

na film them dey act

Wetin bi the name of daht 1 wey get big nose? Wey wear yyellow shart. 1 Like

The service of that day na bomb

Haha c okon Lagos looking frosh.. D way that man use to spoil himself in movie eh.. Smh

its all about the money its all about the money

clash of clowns lolz 1 Like

na film them dey act

Where have they been worshiping b4 that made today's so special

Than want go act film

This kind service, God no go absent >:

Whaooooo nice scene, glad that she gave her life to Christ, love the gathering

Spiritual refuge na him der come seek. Nice one



Pete Edochie Sir, You're A Boss and a true son of the soil





God bless You Sir.



Respect 2 Likes

Mama Ge- sorry ma, Madam Mrs. Patience Ozokwor



Great Uncle Pete Edochie, a quote allegedly made by him "a cow in a hurry to fly abroad would come back as corned beef"



Pawpaw, one of the latest record label owners

Lmao Me sef no come understand the woman oo. She just dey dress like person wey all her children don die all in the same of born again. Anyways, that's needed considering how many people she has killed in her movies.