|Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:27pm
The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, led by Uchenna Madu, yesterday, announced that it has closed down all the camps of ,MASSOB, in Igboland including it headquarters in Okwe, Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo state.
MASSOB made this known through a release issued to newsmen in Owerri, by the National Director of Information, Comrade Samuel Edeson.
The release stated that the decision was unanimously taken after a meeting comprising the National officers, at the state, zonal and local government coordinators.
The reasons given for the sudden closure of the MASSOB camps were captured in the release.
"That MASSOB closes all camps including headquarters because some disgruntled persons in the name of MASSOB perpetrate all forms of criminalities and social vices.
"That we refuse to allow the platform of reformed MASSOB under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu to be used for breeding anti social vices that can cause breakdown of law and public disturbances.
"That MASSOB being a non violence organization that has redeemed her lost public trust/ confidence as a result of Uwazuruike's deviation and dubious acts will never allow drug peddling and criminal acts flourish in our establishments or associated our existence with anti social vices.
"That in the spirit of Igbo cultural values, MASSOB wishes to inform Ndigbo and Biafrans in general that no descent organization with the peoples mandate flourish in atmosphere of criminalities, drug peddling, lost focus and sabotage.
"That in the spirit of Biafran brotherhood, MASSOB has considered forgiving the leader of BIM, Ralph Uwazuruike (former MASSOB leader) who ran away from Okwe on March 15, 2014 and his subsequent expulsion on 30th Nov, 2015 to return to his family house, Okwe which incidentally houses MASSOB headquarters.
"That we considered Uwazuruike's three years exile from his father's compound as enough punishment for his stupidity.
"That MASSOB has handed over Uwazuruike's atrocities against the people of Biafrans into the hands of Chukwu Okike Abiama and Igbo ancestors.
"That MASSOB under the leadership of our leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu will continue to operate non violently from our new descent office (no more camps) with respect and regards to other genuine pro Biafra groups.
"That we know that many people will not be happy that MASSOB is closing Okwe headquarters. It is part of our internal reorganisation for strategic growth and positive functions.
"That MASSOB wishes to inform Imo state government, security agents and Okwe host community that starting from 5th day of March, 2017, MASSOB ceased to operate in Okwe and any group of persons or individual camped or reside or found within the family compound of Uwazuruike's or inside the former MASSOB Freedom House, Okwe is not a MASSOB member but criminals."
Biafra: MASSOB shuts down camps in Igboland till further notice
Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/biafra-massob-shut-camps-igboland-till-notice/
lalasticlala
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:27pm
So What Happens To The Biafran Passports They Sold To Us? I Paid Over 10, 000 Naira To Acquire 1
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by deji15: 5:28pm
One by one market don dey close
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by thesicilian: 5:29pm
Nnamdi Kanu on one side, Ralph Nwazuruike on another, and now Uchenna Madu. Each with their own cliques. The disharmony in Igboland is even worse than that of the multiethnic Nigeria.
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by Flatties: 5:31pm
Beerfraud
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by SuperS1Panther: 5:33pm
What becomes of their usual useless and lame 7days ultimatum?
This people do not have an iota of shame. Wallahi!!!
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by najoke: 5:37pm
Kikikikiki. .......the chest beaters aka land grabbers aka lieopds aka zombiepods jews will blame Afonja for this again
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by Bari22(m): 5:38pm
dialector follow suit or die by hanging, you still have a chance before Buhari come back.
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by Homeboiy: 5:39pm
nice
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:40pm
thesicilian:
That is how terrorist groups operate all over the world!
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by TheDEVlLHimseIf: 5:40pm
who's massob?
Ipob i know that
ngeneukwenu kiss the truth
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by coolesmile: 5:41pm
Bia.fraud
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:42pm
TheDEVlLHimseIf:
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by Toro4u(m): 5:43pm
issorit, i hope they do it for the benefit of the biafrans not for political ambition.
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by momentarylapse: 5:44pm
NgeneUkwenu:
You can still use it as a visa to go and visit The cantankerous endangered wild animal being held in kuje!
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by sekundosekundo: 5:45pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Let the death infected mouth odour of Asiwaju be your consolation.
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by wristbangle(m): 5:46pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Really?? Liepod youths has MMMed u.
najoke:
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by deji15: 5:46pm
NgeneUkwenu:You paid Nigerian naira for a Biafra Passport? You deserve an award
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by thesicilian: 5:48pm
NgeneUkwenu:Terrorist groups? I thought you were Igbo?
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by sekundosekundo: 5:49pm
thesicilian:
You think that it is only Buhari and his illiterate cabals that knows how to change location.
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by totit: 5:52pm
Finally, Aka ipod, massob et al are closing shops.
It's bye to bra -si- rat dreams
Abeg make una kuku tell us the truth say that una don weak and lost un fight again, abeg
I just pity those gala boiz who's put all their dreams,hopes,resources into bra-si -rat land
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by TheDEVlLHimseIf: 5:52pm
NgeneUkwenu:
e pain am
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by HiddenShadow: 5:57pm
I don't believe this fake news
Anyway, I support IPOB
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by Austin4lif: 6:05pm
NgeneUkwenu:how did you get 10k to pay? Pls migrate to the north and meet ur killer herdsmen and ask them for pass port, that is were u belong.
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by ipobarecriminals: 6:06pm
I talk am,IPOBARECRIMINALS. cc:omenkalives,antipob make una come see oo
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by Emycord: 6:12pm
NgeneUkwenu:nwanyi dont be ridiculous whats nnamdi kanu's pics doing there. How can a pro buhari girl pay for biafran passport
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:18pm
Emycord:
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by mich24: 6:37pm
Nice move,
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by Almaiga: 6:43pm
Eyaaahhh, Biafran's don close shop Kanu, OYO.
|Re: Biafra: MASSOB Shuts Down Camps In Igboland Till Further Notice by Obdk: 8:04pm
Emycord:
nwanyi ke !?
you believe dat one na female ?
