MASSOB made this known through a release issued to newsmen in Owerri, by the National Director of Information, Comrade Samuel Edeson.



The release stated that the decision was unanimously taken after a meeting comprising the National officers, at the state, zonal and local government coordinators.



The reasons given for the sudden closure of the MASSOB camps were captured in the release.



"That MASSOB closes all camps including headquarters because some disgruntled persons in the name of MASSOB perpetrate all forms of criminalities and social vices.



"That we refuse to allow the platform of reformed MASSOB under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu to be used for breeding anti social vices that can cause breakdown of law and public disturbances.



"That MASSOB being a non violence organization that has redeemed her lost public trust/ confidence as a result of Uwazuruike's deviation and dubious acts will never allow drug peddling and criminal acts flourish in our establishments or associated our existence with anti social vices.



"That in the spirit of Igbo cultural values, MASSOB wishes to inform Ndigbo and Biafrans in general that no descent organization with the peoples mandate flourish in atmosphere of criminalities, drug peddling, lost focus and sabotage.



"That in the spirit of Biafran brotherhood, MASSOB has considered forgiving the leader of BIM, Ralph Uwazuruike (former MASSOB leader) who ran away from Okwe on March 15, 2014 and his subsequent expulsion on 30th Nov, 2015 to return to his family house, Okwe which incidentally houses MASSOB headquarters.



"That we considered Uwazuruike's three years exile from his father's compound as enough punishment for his stupidity.



"That MASSOB has handed over Uwazuruike's atrocities against the people of Biafrans into the hands of Chukwu Okike Abiama and Igbo ancestors.



"That MASSOB under the leadership of our leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu will continue to operate non violently from our new descent office (no more camps) with respect and regards to other genuine pro Biafra groups.



"That we know that many people will not be happy that MASSOB is closing Okwe headquarters. It is part of our internal reorganisation for strategic growth and positive functions.



"That MASSOB wishes to inform Imo state government, security agents and Okwe host community that starting from 5th day of March, 2017, MASSOB ceased to operate in Okwe and any group of persons or individual camped or reside or found within the family compound of Uwazuruike's or inside the former MASSOB Freedom House, Okwe is not a MASSOB member but criminals."



So What Happens To The Biafran Passports They Sold To Us? I Paid Over 10, 000 Naira To Acquire 1 15 Likes 2 Shares

One by one market don dey close 13 Likes 2 Shares

Nnamdi Kanu on one side, Ralph Nwazuruike on another, and now Uchenna Madu. Each with their own cliques. The disharmony in Igboland is even worse than that of the multiethnic Nigeria. 32 Likes





Beerfraud 13 Likes 2 Shares

What becomes of their usual useless and lame 7days ultimatum?



This people do not have an iota of shame. Wallahi!!! 19 Likes

Kikikikiki. .......the chest beaters aka land grabbers aka lieopds aka zombiepods jews will blame Afonja for this again

35 Likes 4 Shares

dialector follow suit or die by hanging, you still have a chance before Buhari come back. 3 Likes

nice

thesicilian:

Nnamdi Kanu on one side, Ralph Nwazuruike on another, and now Uchenna Madu. Each with their own cliques. The disharmony in Igboland is even worse than that of the multiethnic Nigeria.



That is how terrorist groups operate all over the world! That is how terrorist groups operate all over the world! 7 Likes 1 Share

who's massob?

Ipob i know that



ngeneukwenu kiss the truth 12 Likes

Bia.fraud 2 Likes

TheDEVlLHimseIf:

who's massob?

Ipob i know that



ngeneukwenu kiss the truth 14 Likes 4 Shares

issorit, i hope they do it for the benefit of the biafrans not for political ambition. 4 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

So What Happens To The Biafran Passports They Sold To Us? I Paid Over 10, 000 Naira To Acquire 1



You can still use it as a visa to go and visit The cantankerous endangered wild animal being held in kuje! You can still use it as a visa to go and visit The cantankerous endangered wild animal being held in kuje! 21 Likes 2 Shares

NgeneUkwenu:

So What Happens To The Biafran Passports They Sold To Us? I Paid Over 10, 000 Naira To Acquire 1



Let the death infected mouth odour of Asiwaju be your consolation. Let the death infected mouth odour of Asiwaju be your consolation. 33 Likes 6 Shares

NgeneUkwenu:

So What Happens To The Biafran Passports They Sold To Us? I Paid Over 10, 000 Naira To Acquire 1

Really?? Liepod youths has MMMed u.



najoke:

Kikikikiki. .......the chest beaters aka land grabbers aka lieopds aka zombiepods jews will blame Afonja for this again



Really??Liepod youths has MMMed u. 8 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:

So What Happens To The Biafran Passports They Sold To Us? I Paid Over 10, 000 Naira To Acquire 1 You paid Nigerian naira for a Biafra Passport? You deserve an award You paid Nigerian naira for a Biafra Passport? You deserve an award 21 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:



That is how terrorist groups operate all over the world! Terrorist groups? I thought you were Igbo? Terrorist groups? I thought you were Igbo? 1 Like

thesicilian:

Nnamdi Kanu on one side, Ralph Nwazuruike on another, and now Uchenna Madu. Each with their own cliques. The disharmony in Igboland is even worse than that of the multiethnic Nigeria.



You think that it is only Buhari and his illiterate cabals that knows how to change location. You think that it is only Buhari and his illiterate cabals that knows how to change location. 4 Likes





It's bye to bra -si- rat dreams



Abeg make una kuku tell us the truth say that una don weak and lost un fight again, abeg



I just pity those gala boiz who's put all their dreams,hopes,resources into bra-si -rat land Finally, Aka ipod, massob et al are closing shops.It's bye to bra -si- rat dreamsAbeg make una kuku tell us the truth say that una don weak and lost un fight again, abegI just pity those gala boiz who's put all their dreams,hopes,resources into bra-si -rat land 3 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

[s][/s]

e pain am e pain am 9 Likes

I don't believe this fake news

Anyway, I support IPOB 2 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

So What Happens To The Biafran Passports They Sold To Us? I Paid Over 10, 000 Naira To Acquire 1 how did you get 10k to pay? Pls migrate to the north and meet ur killer herdsmen and ask them for pass port, that is were u belong. how did you get 10k to pay? Pls migrate to the north and meet ur killer herdsmen and ask them for pass port, that is were u belong. 4 Likes

I talk am,IPOBARECRIMINALS. cc:omenkalives,antipob make una come see oo I talk am,IPOBARECRIMINALS. cc:omenkalives,antipob make una come see oo 1 Like

NgeneUkwenu:

So What Happens To The Biafran Passports They Sold To Us? I Paid Over 10, 000 Naira To Acquire 1 nwanyi dont be ridiculous whats nnamdi kanu's pics doing there. How can a pro buhari girl pay for biafran passport nwanyi dont be ridiculous whats nnamdi kanu's pics doing there. How can a pro buhari girl pay for biafran passport 3 Likes

Emycord:

nwanyi dont be ridiculous whats nnamdi kanu's pics doing there. How can a pro buhari girl pay for biafran passport

Nice move,

Eyaaahhh, Biafran's don close shop Kanu, OYO. 3 Likes 1 Share